Gulliver advances past Belen in lacrosse playoff

For most of Tuesday afternoon’s Region 4 second-round playoff game, Gulliver Prep was playing catch-up against visiting Belen.

Then, just when the Raiders needed it, coach Jim Piggot’s film study sessions started to pay off, and sophomore Nick Hassan took over on the field.

After muscling his way in for the tying goal with 4:16 left in regulation, Hassan ran the give-and-go, two-man game with senior Francisco Tonarely to perfection, and scored his third goal of the game 31 seconds into overtime to lift Gulliver to a thrilling 9-8 come-from-behind victory.

And this is how @Raiderlax44 advances ... with the goal by Nick Hassan in OT to beat @BelenJesuitlax 9-8. pic.twitter.com/AK6QQ3DF6g — Miami Herald HS (@HeraldSportsHS) April 18, 2017

“It’s the greatest feeling in the world,” Hassan said of beating the Wolverines, who won at Gulliver on March 23. “It’s just good to get redemption. [Now] we get to have more practices and a chance to get better and grow as a team.”

The Raiders (14-6) will host defending state champion St. Thomas Aquinas (19-1) Friday in a rematch of last year’s Region 4 final. Aquinas beat Gulliver 13-5 on its way to becoming the first team from Broward or Dade to win a state lacrosse title. Belen ends its season 17-5.

Nico Smith led the Wolverines with four goals, including three in the third quarter when Belen went ahead 7-5 with 2:44 to play in the period.

But Gulliver wouldn’t quit. Senior Alex Balli had three goals and an assist, Tonarely finished with two goals and two assists and goalie Lucas Rego had several of his 21 saves late in the contest.

“Hats off to Belen,” Piggott said. “They’ve just done a fantastic job. Coach [Alan] Bellando has really got those guys believing in the system. Getting through them was our main focus. “The kids were hungry, man. Sometimes it’s a good thing to lose in the regular season, to be able to face somebody and get a story line like that.”

BOYS’ TENNIS

▪ Class 4A Region semifinal: Palmetto 4, Coral Gables 0: No.1 Randy Wilson (P) vs. Daniel Krulig 6-1, 3-6, (3) suspended; No.2 Matthew Fung d. Jack Lee 7-6, 6-2; No.3 Daniel Martens d. Simon Spielberger 6-4, 7-5; No.4 Ryan Fung d. Dylan Carol 6-1, 6-4; No.5 Sam Sherman d. Chris Torno 6-2, 6-1. ▪ Class 3A Region semifinal: Doral Academy 5, Mourning 2: No.1 Tom Jaworski (M) won 7-5, 5-7, 10-6; No.2 Leo Porcella (DA) won 6-2, 6-1; No.3 Edward Luca (M) won 6-2, 6-3; No.4 Santiago Williamson (DA) won 6-2, 6-4; No.5 Sebastian Belmar (DA) won 6-0, 6-1. Doubles: No.1 Felipe Hidalgo/Porcella (DA) won 7-5, 4-6, 10-6; No.2 Andres Rodriguez/Williamson (DA) won 7-5, 1-6, 10-6. ▪ Class 2A Region semifinal: Gulliver 4, Miramar-Somerset 2: No.3 Christian Otero (G) won 3-6, 6-3, 10-7; No.4 Nikita Kolesnikov (G) won 6-1, 6-2; No.5 Ryan Hellinger (G) won 6-3, 6-4. Doubles: No.1 Ryan Hellinger/Andre Libnic (G) won 6-0, 7-6. ▪ Class 2A Region semifinal: Pine Crest 5, MAST 0: No.1 David Lins d. Eugenio Alvarez 6-4, 6-2; No.2 Sergio Golovnev d. Juan Lopez 6-0, 6-0; No.3 Andrew Pereverzev d. Fabricio Perez 6-0, 6-0; No.4 Chris Kotite d. Sevann Bignon 6-0, 6-4; No.5 Parsa Hoghooghi d. Derrick Roseman 6-1, 6-2. ▪ Class 2A Region semifinal: Fort Pierce-Lincoln Park 5, North Broward Prep 0: No.1 Tyler Rios d. Giuliano Rengifo 6-4, 6-4; No.2 Andrew King d. Guilherme Santos 3-0 inj. def.; No.3 Reece Wild d. Nicola Zucchetti 6-4, 6-4; No.4 Cameron Slack d. Vadim Gorin 6-0, 6-1; No.5 Phillip Katta d. William Miguel 6-1, 6-1. ▪ Class 1A Region semifinal: Sagemont 4, West Palm Beach-Oxbridge Academy 1: No.1 Andres Hernandez (S) d. Dylan Green 6-2, 6-3; No.2 Alex Gyotoku (S) d. Jack Piazza 6-0, 6-0; No.3 Lucas Almeida (S) d. Jonas Levine 6-1, 6-1; No.4 Alexander Morrison (OA) d. Matthew Pastewski 7-5, 6-3; No.5 Stone Lyons (S) d. Maurice Limbourg 6-0, 6-0. ▪ Class 1A Region semifinal: Miami Country Day 4, Palmer Trinity 2: No.3 Alex Slezynger won 6-0, 7-5; No.4 Harrison Breslow won 6-3, 6-1; No.5 Morgan Weisberg won 6-0, 6-0.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

▪ Class 4A Region semifinal: Dr. Krop 4, Palmetto 3: No.1 Camila Ordonez (DK) d. Kataya Martens 2-6, 7-5 (11-9); No.2 Samantha Alicea (P) d. Karly Friedland 6-1, 6-3. Doubles: No.1 Martens/Alicea (P) d. Ordonez/Miller 6-0, 6-3. ▪ Class 4A Region semifinal: Ferguson 4, Miami Beach 1: No.1 Slade Coetzee (MB) d. Brianna Gomez 6-2, 1-6, (12-10); No.2 Jordana Ossa (F) d. Kailen Johnson 6-0, 6-0; No.3 Annie Carrera (F) d. Kylie Curtis 6-0, 6-0; No.4 Ana Sotomayor (F) d. Liora Afriat 6-1, 6-2; No.5 Emily Ortega (F) d. Helena Epstein 6-1, 6-1. ▪ Class 3A Region semifinal: Doral Academy 5, Mourning 0: No.1 Bin Zheng won; No.2 Valeria Ray won; No.3 Isabel Taboada won; No.4 Anna Kettlewell won; No.5 Madison Campos. ▪ Class 2A Region semifinal: Gulliver 4, American Heritage 1: No.1 Ysabel Gonzalez Rico (G) d. Ashley Ellen 6-1, 6-3; No.2 Lindy Lyons (G) d. Ronia Dolabany 6-1, 6-1; No.3 Natalie Block (AH) d. Chiara von Gerlach 6-2, 6-2; No.4 Sasha Kolesnikova (G) d. Katelyn Gramanzini 6-4, 6-4; No.5 Sofia Restrepo (G) Elena Chevrier 6-4, 6-1. ▪ Class 2A Region semifinal: Pine Crest 5, MAST 0: No.1 Demi Snyder d. Mencia Sanchez 6-2, 6-1; No.2 Carly Feldman d. Isabella Camacaro 6-1,6-2; No.3 Lauren James d. Emilia Uscocovich 6-1, 6-2; No.4 Amanda Rubin d. Anabella Camacaro 6-2, 6-4; No.5 Juliana Kislin d. Carmen Isusi 6-3, 6-0. ▪ Class 1A Region semifinal: Carrollton 5, Chaminade-Madonna 0: No.1 Lucia Pineiro won 7-6 (7-5), 6-4; No.2 Isabella Leano won 6-1, 6-2; No.3 Jimena Menendez won 6-0, 6-1; No.4 Alessandra Diamond won 6-3, 6-4; No.5 Alexandra Von Der Goltz won 6-0, 6-0.

TRACK & FIELD

▪ District 16-4A at Southridge Park: GIRLS: Team: 1. Southridge 270, 2. Ferguson 90, 3. C. Reef 81, 4. Killian 48, 5. S.Dade 47, 6. Braddock 36, 7. Palmetto 28, 8. Homestead 16, 9. Varela 15. 100: 1. Symone Mason (Southridge) 11.85. 200: 1. Symone Mason (Southridge) 23.82. 400: 1. Symone Mason (Southridge) 54.93. 800: 1. Kayla Johnson (Southridge) 2:21.71. 1,600: 1. Maria Fernandez (Braddock) 5:12.22. 3,200: 1. Maria Fernandez (Braddock) 11:39.25. 100 Hurdles: 1. Jonae Harris (Southridge) 14.46. 300 Hurdles: 1. Jonae Harris (Southridge) 44.00. 400 Relay: 1. Killian 47.92. 1,600 Relay: 1. Southridge 3:50.03. 3,200 Relay: 1. Southridge 10:02.32. High Jump: 1. Samia Liverpool (Southridge) 5-01.75. Pole Vault: 1. Lizt Del Castillo (Ferguson) 7-11.25. Long Jump: 1. Courtney Gibson (Southridge) 17-03.5. Triple Jump: 1. Courtney Gibson (Southridge) 37-02.25. Shot Put: 1. Janae Largins (Southridge) 34-06.75. Discus: 1. Antonya Frederick (Southridge) 102-67. BOYS: Team: 1. Homestead 134, 2. Ferguson 124.5, 3. Southridge 104, 4. South Dade 86, 5. Coral Reef 82.5, 6. Braddock 72, 7. Varela 17, 8. Sunset 14, 9. Killian 13, 10. Southwest 6, 11. Palmetto 5. 100: 1. Jason Reese (Braddock) 10.84. 200: 1. Jason Reese (Braddock) 21.89. 400: 1. Rayshard McCray (Homestead) 49.93. 800: 1. Preston Buckley (Homestead) 1:59.73. 1,600: 1. Giovanni Rosado (Braddock) 4:33.33. 3,200: 1. Eliseo Torres (Braddock) 9:53.71. 110 Hurdles: 1. Kameron Davis (Southridge) 14.49. 300 Hurdles: 1. Rodney Scott (Southridge) 38.65. 400 Relay: 1. Braddock 42.63. 1,600 Relay: 1. Southridge 3:23.18. 3,200 Relay: 1. Homestead 8:19.60. High Jump: 1. Andre Foster (Southridge) 6-01.5. Pole Vault: 1, Omar Mantilla (Ferguson) 10-06.25. Long Jump: 1. Alex Lubin (Homestead) 21-01.25. Triple Jump: 1. Jesse Jeudi (South Dade) 46-03.5. Shot Put: 1. Cristian Hidalgo (Ferguson) 44-09.75. Discus: 1. Keith Harris (Southridge) 151-01. ▪ District 12-4A: BOYS: Team: 1. Stoneman Douglas 171, 2. Coral Springs 128, 3. Boca Raton 96.5, 4. Taravella 95.5, 5. Coral Glades 61, 6. Monarch 49, 7. Deerfield Beach 38. GIRSL: Team: 1. Stoneman Douglas 213, 2. Coral Springs 139, 3. Boca Raton 132, 4. Taravella 53, 5. Monarch 42, 6. Coral Glades 29, 7. Deerfield Beach 14.

BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

▪ Ransom Everglades d. Miami High 25-13, 25-22, 23-25, 25-21: John Mistele 5 kills, 1 ace, 6 service points; Nick Stone 6 digs; Riss Mendizabal 2 kills, 7 digs; Sarthak Chakravarty 6 kills, 1 block. ▪ Braddock d. Coral Park 25-7, 25-16, 25-19: George Gibert 15 kills, 2 aces, 1 block; Franco Valenzuela 3 kills, 2 blocks; Danio Perez 3 kills, 2 aces. BRD 14-7. ▪ Cardinal Gibbons d. Cypress Bay 25-18, 25-21, 25-22: Reece Kramer 12 kills, 3 blocks, 7 digs, 5 service points, 2 aces.

FLAG FOOTBALL

▪ Hialeah 34, North Miami Beach 0: Passing: J.Betties 14-18, 190 yds, 5 TD, 3 XP. Receiving: D.Celestine 5 rec. 85 yds, TD, XP; B.Sweeting 3 rec. 38 yds, 2 TD, XP. Rushing: J.Betties 4 car., 70 yds, XP. Defense: D.Franco 6 TKL; M.Williams 6 TKL, 3 sacks; D. Celestine INT. HIA 8-0. ▪ Mater Academy 19, Mater Lakes 0: Melanie Chiquillo 102 rushing yds, 1 TD, 72 receiving yds, 1 TD, 1 INT return for TD; Karla Vargas 6 flag pulls, 1 INT; Emily Tercero 5 flag pulls, 2 sacks.

BASEBALL

▪ Miami Beach 6, Coral Springs Christian 3: Marcus Garcia HR; Manny Arias 2-3, 3B; Eduardo Rodriguez 1-2, 3B; Johnathan Vasallo 3B. WP: Nolan Santos 6 IP, 3 R. ▪ Columbus 4, Coral Gables 0: Kevin Acosta: 2-4, 3B, RBI; Danny Martin 1-3, RBI. Danny San Pedro 3 IP, 6 K; Chris Mederos 1 IP, 3 K. WP: Anthony Arguelles (3-0) 3 IP, 2 Ks. COL 20-1.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL