Columbus baseball tops Coral Reef

The Columbus baseball team improved to 21-1 with a 4-1 victory over Coral Reef on Wednesday.
Winning pitcher Chris Gonzalez improves to 7-1, and Chris Bohrer did a good job in relief for the save. Edward Doskow had an RBI single to help key the offense.
▪ Tuesday — Columbus 11, Miami Springs 2: Micheal Mas 2-3, BB, RBI; Chris Bohrer 1-3, RBI; Joel Gonzalez 1B, RBI. WP: Danny San Pedro (7-0). COL 20-1.
▪ Tuesday — Florida Christian 8, Coral Reef 2: Kris Soto 3-Run HR; Sebastian Lopez 3-4; Zach Sanchez 2-3, 3 RBI. WP: Chaz Marte 5 IP, 7 K.
SIGNINGS
Archbishop McCarthy had four athletes sign with colleges. They are swimmer Wyatt Jennessee (Birmingham Southern), golfer Georgette Garcia (Washington University), track and field athlete Madison Malone (Auburn) and football player Kevin Guelce (Valparaiso).
Calvary Christian Academy had five athletes sign. They are football player Jordan Jackson (Taylor University) and baseball players George De La Fe (Nova Southeastern), Jake Eder (Vanderbilt University), Jack Durkin (Indian River State College) and Luis Ezra (Seminole State College).
Because of spring break, Gulliver Prep moved its signing ceremony to April 19. Those athletes signing are:
Crew members Alexandra Duffy (Georgetown University) and Mason Lykes (MIT/Columbia); football player Pedro Jimenez (Ave Marie University); lacrosse players Lucas Rego (College of Wooster-DIII) and Francisco Tonarely (Bard College-DIII); sailing member Jack Johansson (College of Charleston); soccer player Pedro Goldberg (New York University); softball players Tayler Heyser (Agnes Scott College) and Mayte Lezcano (Nova Southeastern University); swimmers Pablo Luchau (University of Chicago) and Jalen Watson (Howard University); and tennis players Ysabel Gonzalez-Rico (Emory University) and Andre Libnic (Babson College).
SOFTBALL
▪ Westminster Christian 22, Gulf Coast 5: Daniella Amador 3-3, 2B, 3B, 3 RBI; Nikkia Benitez 3-4, 2B, HR, 4 RBI; Brooklyn Maguire 3-4, 5 R, 2 RBI; Adri Otero 3-5, 3 R, 2 RBI. WP: Victoria Perez (9-3) 4 IP, 7 K. WC 17-5.
TENNIS
▪ District 15-2A Tournament: Boys: Pine Crest 18, Somerset Academy 17, American Heritage 6, Cardinal Gibbons 5, University School 5, Archbishop McCarthy 0, Pompano Beach 0.
No.1: David Lins (PC) d. Andres Golindano (SA). No.2: Sergei Golovnev (PC) d. Andres Astudillo (SA). No.3: Reynaldo Golindano (SA) d. Jeremy Song (CG). No.4: Chris Kotite (PC) d. Daniel Astudillo (SA). No.5: Parsa Hoghooghi (PC) d. Emanuel Naranjo (SA). Doubles: No.1: Lins/Golovnev (PC) d. A.Golindano/R.Golindano (SA). No.2: A.Astudillo/D.Astudillo (SA) d. Slatkoff/Milgrim (Univ).
▪ District 15-2A Tournament: Girls: Pine Crest 18, American Heritage 17, Archbishop McCarthy 6, Somerset Academy 6, Cardinal Gibbons 2, Pompano Beach 0, University School 0.
No.1: Demi Snyder (PC) d. Ellen Ashley (AH). No.2: Mary Lavin (PC) d. Ronia Dolabany (AH). No.3: Carly Feldman (PC) d. Anya Gunewardena (AH). No.4: Natalie Block (AH) d. Lauren James (PC). No.5: Katelyn Gramanzini (AH) d. Amanda Rabi (PC). Doubles: No.1: Snyder/Lavin (PC) d. Ashley/Block (AH). No.2: Dolabany/Gunewardena (AH) d. Feldman/Rabin (PC).
TRACK & FIELD
▪ District 14-1A Championships at Westminster Academy:
Boys: Team: 1. Westminster Academy 254.50; 2. South Florida HEAT 197; 3. Coral Springs Christian 137.50; 4. The Sagemont School 16; 5. Hollywood Christian School 14; 6. Somerset Prep-North Lauderdale 1.
Event winners: 100: Lamel Thomas (CSC) 11.58. 200: Jonathan Moulton (WA) 23.48. 400: Nick Rowe (WA) 52.03. 800: Patrick Sastre (WA) 2:05.31. 1,600: Saahr Edouard (WA) 4:37.63. 3,200: Josh Deangulo (WA) 11:21.57. 110 hurdles: Matthew Holman (SFH) 17.45. 300 hurdles: Matthew Brown (WA) 41.81. 400 relay: WA (Brandon Laurent, Calvin Carrie, Gregt Mckenzie, Jourdan Christian) 44.86. 1,600 relay: WA (Nick Rowe, Matthew Brown, Reagin Zelnick, Saahr edouard) 3:35.24. 3.200 relay: WA (Rowe, Josh Deangulo, Edouard, Patrick Sastre) 8:51.52. High Jump: Fabian Webster (WA) 1.75m. Pole Vault: Godday Hornsby (SFH) 3.23m. Long Jump: Owayne Haughton (CSC) 6.50m. Triple Jump: Matthew Brown (WA) 13.05m. Shot Put: Nicholas Sharpe (WA) 13.53m. Discus: Nicholas Sharpe (WA) 39.50m.
Girls: Team: 1. South Florida HEAT 296; 2. Coral Springs Christian 128; 3. Westminster Academy 71; 4. The Sagemont School 25; 5. Hollywood Christian School 15; 6. Somerset Prep-North Lauderdale 14.
Event winners: 100: Raevin Dockery-Thompson (SFH) 13.46. 200: Raevin Dockery-Thompson (SFH) 28.24. 400: Kaylen Clark (HC) 1:03.28. 800: Sofie Lopez (SFH) 2:35.99. 1,600: Jasmine Hincapie (WA) 5:21.83. 3,200: Jasmine Hincapie (WA) 12:09.27. 100 hurdles: Danielle O’Connor (SFH) 17.90. 300 hurdles: Danielle O’Connor (SFH) 56.71. 400 relay: WA (Shyanne Scott, Adrianna Desir, Vashni Drachett, Cherise Ashley) 53.35. 1,600 relay: CSC (Anna Tauzer, Annalise Linton, Rayn Ramclam, Abigail Dennis) 4:39.65. 3,200 relay: SFH (Michaela Miller, Windsor Anderton, Hayley Simonson, Mikayla Plante) 11:28.49. High Jump: Katherine Hanley (SFH) 2.13m. Long Jump: Raevin Dockery-Thompson (SFH) 4.74m. Triple Jump: Rayn Ramclam (CSC) 9.55m. Shot Put: Danielle O’Connor (SFH) 8.75m. Discus: Danielle O’Connor (SHH) 29.21m.
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
▪ Cardinal Gibbons d. Archbishop McCarthy 34-32, 25-12, 25-16: Jt Martin 10 kills, 6 blocks, 2 aces, 7 service points; Reece Kramer 18 kills, 3 blocks, 8 digs, 8 service points, 1 ace.
