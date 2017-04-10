Coral Gables baseball coach Phil Wisser secures milestone win

Coral Gables baseball coach Phil Wisser surpassed the 200-win plateau this past weekend while keeping the Cavaliers firmly in the playoff race.
Gables’ 14-1 victory over Miami High this past Friday earned Wisser, who is in his 10th season coaching the Cavaliers, the prestigious milestone.
"This is definitely a wonderful accomplishment but I owe so much to my past and current players and coaches," said Wisser, who graduated from Gables in 1999. "Without them, this would never have happened. The wins are great but nothing satisfies me more than molding our boys in to young men and seeing them have the opportunity to play at the next level."
Gables (10-7) secured the second seed in the District 14-9A tournament and followed that win with a victory over American in the first round of the High School Baseball Network’s March Madness Shootout.
Wisser, who has a 201-122 record and has helped several players reach the college level, coached at Miami Springs prior to coaching at Gables where he coached several standouts including Dodgers catcher/first baseman Yasmani Grandal.
SIGNINGS
Belen Jesuit had nine of its top athletes sign with colleges on Monday. For football, Alfonso Rodriguez signed with FIU while Pedro Garcia and Jorge Valdes each signed with Catholic University in Maryland. For baseball, Danny Brown signed with FIU, Carlos Lara signed with Palm Beach Atlantic and Gabriel Trastoy signed with Loyola University in New Orleans. For tennis, Danny Martinez signed with Villanova and for crew, Jonathan Menendez signed with Georgetown and Santiago Ugas signed with Delaware.
Last week’s best Miami-Dade performances
TEAMS OF THE WEEK
The Ransom Everglades boys’ water polo team completed an undefeated 30-0 season with a state championship this past weekend. The Raiders edged St. Thomas Aquinas 8-7 in overtime in a dramatic semifinal and then crushed Winter Park 14-4 in the final.
The Killian and Palmetto badminton teams shared GMAC championship honors last week. Michael Trainor and Johnny Nguyen won the boys’ doubles title to highlight Palmetto’s victory. Christopher Hallstrand and the team of Cassidy Barker and Sofia Gonzalez each posted runner-up finishes in boys’ singles and girls’ doubles to lead Killian.
ATHLETES OF THE WEEK
Steven Torres, Miami Springs, baseball: Torres went 2 for 2 with five RBI to lead the Golden Hawks to a 12-11 win over Jackson.
Kayla Jensen, Gulliver, softball: Jensen went a combined 8 for 13 with three RBI and five runs scored to lead the Raiders to the Gold Division title of the Kissimmee Klassic.
Tyler Harrell and Christopher Henderson, Columbus, boys’ track and field: Harrell won the 100 and Henderson won the 200 with each helping the Explorers relay teams capture wins at the Ferguson Last Gasp Invitational.
Tiara McMinn, Jackson, girls’ track and field: McMinn won the high jump, 100 and 300 hurdles at the Last Chance Invitational at Dade Christian.
Tom Jaworski, Mourning, boys’ tennis: Jaworski won his District 15-3A championship to once again advance to the state tournament.
Bin Zheng, Doral, girls’ tennis: Zheng won the District 15-3A championship to advance to state as an individual.
Dieter Prussing and Nico Smith, Belen, boys’ lacrosse: Prussing and Smith each had three goals and one assist to lead the Wolverines to a district championship.
Sophia Antezana, Ransom Everglades, girls’ lacrosse: Antezana had four goals to lead the Raiders to a 16-3 win over Palmetto and a district championship.
Nicole Aulicino, Gulliver, girls’ water polo: Aulicino had 14 goals in the state tournament to help the Raiders reach the final.
Ryan Peluso, Ransom Everglades, boys’ volleyball: Peluso had 43 assists, 12 digs and 10 service points in a four-set win over Columbus to complete an undefeated season in district play.
Andrew Uria, Hialeah-Miami Lakes, boys’ volleyball: Uria had 19 kills, 41 digs and 33 service points in wins over Edison, Pace and Krop.
Jada Graham, Jackson, flag football: Graham had eight touchdown passes combined to lead the Generals to wins over Mater Lakes and Flagler Palm Coast.
Brian Bangoy, Reagan, badminton: Bangoy won the GMAC boys’ singles title.
Alyssa Moore, Goleman, badminton: Moore won the GMAC girls’ singles title.
ANDRE C. FERNANDEZ
Last week’s best Broward performances
TEAM OF THE WEEK
Kelly Schulte had a team-high three goals to lead the No. 3 seed Pompano Beach boys’ water polo team (12-4) to a 5-4 upset of Fort Lauderdale in the District 9 playoffs.
ATHLETES OF THE WEEK
Rafi Saunders, Douglas, baseball: Saunders had three RBI to lead the Eagles over Taravella 9-6.
Emily Hill, Fort Lauderdale, girls’ water polo: Hill scored the winning goal in overtime to a cap a three-goals, two-assists, nine-steals and three-blocks outing and lead the Flying L’s over Deerfield Beach 9-8.
Jahneal Morgan, Pines Charter, flag football: Morgan’s 15 yard scoring run stood up as the Jaguars (7-0) held off Dillard 7-0.
Dylan Davidson, Monarch, baseball: Davidson went 3 for 5 with a home run and three RBI to lead the Knights over Miramar 14-4 in the Bulldogs Spring Classic.
Camryn Chang, Calvary Christian, softball: Chang had a walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth to lead the Eagles over Westminster Academy 11-10.
Olivia Lewis, Cooper City, girls’ lacrosse: Lewis had four goals and 13 draw controls to lead the Cowboys over Cypress Bay 14-7 in the District 30 championship game.
Davis Carvalho, Coral Springs Charter, boys’ tennis: Carvalho won at No. 1 singles to lead the Panthers over Archbishop McCarthy 4-3.
Bradley Leventhal, St. Thomas Aquinas, boys’ volleyball: Leventhal had 24 assists and three digs to lead the Raiders over West Broward 15-25, 30-32, 25-20, 25-17, 15-9.
Emily Townsend and Zaniya Jones, Piper, flag football: Townsend and Jones each threw and caught a touchdown to lead the Bengals (4-1) over Miramar 13-0.
Nicole Steiner, University, girls’ lacrosse: Steiner had four goals to lead the Sharks over Archbishop McCarthy 15-8.
Fabian Lyon
Comments