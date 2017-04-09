Gulliver girls optimistic about future despite state final loss

There were very few tears among Gulliver’s girls’ water polo players.
But there was plenty of confidence about what the Raiders had accomplished.
Gulliver certainly wasn’t happy or satisfied with the outcome of its 7-4 loss to Orlando Olympia in the state championship game Saturday afternoon at Ransom Everglades.
But with no seniors on its roster, the group that walked away with silver medals and a state runner-up trophy fully expects to be in striking distance again next season.
"A lot of our players have never been to state until this year so now that they’ve tasted what that’s like they’ll work even harder and be ready the next time," said sophomore goalkeeper Elizabeth Perez.
Olympia (32-0) snapped a streak 16 consecutive girls’ state championships won by either Gulliver or Ransom Everglades that began in 2001 before the sport was sanctioned by the Florida High School Athletic Association.
Gulliver (23-7) came within less than two quarters from keeping the streak alive, however.
Eighth-grader Alissa Pascual’s goal with 5:21 left in the third quarter gave the Raiders a 4-3 lead.
But Olympia responded with two goals in a span of 37 seconds later in the period to take the lead for good.
The Titans’ physical play on defense did not allow Gulliver to muster any clean shots on goal for the remainder of the game. The best two that got through each hit either the crossbar or one of the posts.
"Olympia was very physical and forced us to make all the right moves just to get open and take a shot," Gulliver coach Carroll Vaughan said. "I told the girls remember how you feel right now and we get back to work and get right back in the pool tomorrow."
Junior Nicole Aulicino, who had 14 goals in the state tournament, scored two of those Saturday and led Gulliver with 94 for the season. Anastasia Perez-Ternent had the other.
"We’ve been a team together since middle school and I’m so proud of these girls," Aulicino said. "Olympia is an amazing team but we worked our best to get here. Now we know what it takes."
BOYS’ LACROSSE
▪ District Final — Belen 12, Ransom Everglades 4: Deiter Prussing 3 goals, assist. Nico Smith 3 goals, 1 assist. Ignazio Lopez Castro 2 goals, assist. Maurice Milton 2 goals, 2 assists. Ricky Mayo goal, 10-13 faceoffs. Rogelio Consuegra goal. Alejandro Candela 7 saves. BEL 16-4.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
▪ District 16-1A Final — Carrollton 4, Westminster Christian 1: 1. Lucia Pineiro 8-2. Isabella Leano 8-1. Jimena Menendez 8-3. Alessandra Diamond 8-6. Alexandra Von Der Goltz 8-2.
BASEBALL
TUESDAY’S RESULTS
▪ University School 14, Coral Springs Christian 1: WP: Alex Wertman 4 IP, 8K’s. Jonny Miller 3-5, 3B, 2B, 2 RBI, 2R. Scott Gutstein 2-3, 2 RBI, 2R. US 16-0.
▪ Palmer Trinity 5, Miami County Day 2: WP: Almeida 7 IP, 8 H, 5 K’s. Cole Hebbie 2-2, 3 R, 2B. Quentin Wheeler 2-3, 3 RBI, R, HR. Carlos Carvajal 1-3, RBI.
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
▪ Pembroke Pines Charter 4, Goleman 3: WP: Christopher Nappi (3-2), 6.1 IP, 10 K’s. SV: Mason Feldman 2 IP, 1-3, RBI. Julian Barcelo 1-2. PPC 8-8.
▪ Sagemont 15, Dade Christian 1: WP: Adrian Parker 4K’s, 0 R, 0 H, 3 IP. Jared Chirino 3K’s, 1B. Alexis Castillo 3-3, 2 1B, 2B, 4 RBI. Dylan Fineberg 3-3, 3 1B, 3 RBI. Eric Verdera 2-3, 1B, 2B, RBI. David Rodriguez 2-3, 2 2B, 2 RBI. Anthony Fazzio 1B.
▪ Somerset 6, Pompano Beach 2: WP: Ryan Cabarcas (1-2), 5IP, 2 R, ER, 3 K, 0 BB, 3 H, 1-4. LP: Kyle Petri (0-1). SV: Jordan Carrion (2), 2 IP, 0 R, 3 K, 0 BB, H, 1-2, 2 BB. SA (11-5): Miguel Useche 2-4, 3 RBI, 3B. Kevin Iber 2-3, 2 RBI, R, 2B, 3B. PB 12-3.
▪ South Broward 12, Cooper City 7: WP: Yjordan Maldonado (4-2), 7 IP, 11 H, 7 R, 4 ER, 11 K’s. LP: Nathan Rodriguez 3.1 IP, 8 H, 8 R, 7 ER. SB (11-5): Antonino Schembari 2-4, 3 R, 6 RBI, 2 HR. David Brown 2-3, 2 RBI, 2B. CC (7-7): James Runnebaum 2-4, R, RBI. Brandon Newland 2-4, R, 2 RBI.
▪ Gulliver 8, Southwest 0: WP: Robert Touron (3-0), 5 IP, 7K's. Raymond Gil 2-3, 2HR. Adrian Del Castillo 1-2, 2B, 3RBI. Christopher Calero 2-3, HR. GP 11-5.
▪ Palmetto 10, Southwest 0: WP: Daijaa Williams (6-1), CG, 0H, 8K’s. LP: C. Marin. PAL (20-2): Jayla Digennaro 3-3, RBI. Brittney Phillips 2-2, 2 R, RBI. Janelle Dominguez 3-4, 2 R, 4 RBI. Katie Burge 2-4, 2B, R, 3 RBI.
▪ Columbus 9, Westland Hialeah 2: WP: Chris Gonzalez (5-1), 5 K’s. COL (19-1): Matt Alfonso 2-4, 1 1B, 2B. Edward Doskow 2-4, 1B, 2B, RBI. Christian Rodriguez 4H, 2 1B, 2B, HR, 3 RBI.
SOFTBALL
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
▪ Colonial Christian 14, Palmer Trinity 3: WP: Ana Long (10-2), 8K’s, 1B, 2B, 2RBI, 2SB. CC (12-4): Morgan Wells 2 1B, 2B, SB. Shariah Edwards HR, 2RBI.
FLAG FOOTBALL
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
▪ Hialeah 13, Reagan 0: HIA (7-0): Passing: J. Betties (8-24) 117 yds, TD, INT. Receiving: D. Celestine 2-40 yds, TD. C. Brown 2-37 yds, XP, R. Darote 2-40 yds. Rushing: J. Betties 7-47 yds, TD. Defense: D. Franco 6 TKL. M. Williams 4 TKL, sack. J. Betties TKL, INT.
▪ Cooper City 41, Plantation 0: Jenna Jardine TD. Sarah Megna TD. Galya Vignanski TD. Emma Andersen TD. Kimberly Slinkosky TD. Caitlin Dunn 6 TD passes. CC 8-0.
▪ iMater 9, Hialeah Educational 6: iM: Claudia Gonzalez TD. Mirna Jacome XP. Katherine Rivero 7 flag pulls.
▪ Hialeah Educational Academy d. Mater Lakes: Rachel Torres INT. Brenda Mederos TD. Lourdes Silveira sack. Evelyn Rodriguez sack.
WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS
Jackson 56, Mater Lakes 6: Jada Graham 5 passing TD. Cashay Hadley 2 TD, INT-TD. JAX 6-1.
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
▪ Killian d. Braddock (25-18, 25-18, 25-18): Nick Estevez 12 digs. Chris Hallstrand 5 kills, 6 digs. Spencer Saint-Eloi 10 kills. KIL 19-2.
▪ Chaminade-Madonna d. Flanagan (10-25, 25-23, 26-24, 25-15): Taylor Ayers 10 kills, 4 digs, 4 points, 2 blocks. Ryan Seilkop 13 kills, 22 assists, 11 points. Tyler O’Connor 19 assists, 11 points, 4 aces. CM 14-5.
