Stanford Samuels no longer Flanagan football coach, Al Lang hired as replacement

Stanford Samuels, Jr. won’t be coaching at Flanagan High School any longer.
Falcons’ athletic director Al Guzzo confirmed Tuesday that Samuels, Jr. stepped down from his position last month after one season as head coach.
Guzzo said the school has since hired veteran coach Al Lang to replace him.
With Samuels’ departure, Lang becomes the third coach for Flanagan in the past three seasons.
Samuels led Flanagan to a 9-3 record and the Class 8A regional semifinals a year after the Falcons won their first state title with Samuels, Jr. serving as an assistant coach to former head coach Devin Bush.
Over a four-year span, the two were instrumental in turning a Flanagan program from turning the program into a perennial playoff team and state champion in 2015.
Guzzo said Samuels has since moved to Atlanta where he is pursuing another coaching job either at the high school or college level.
Samuels, Jr.’s son, Stanford III, also became a star cornerback at the school before moving on to his alma mater, Florida State.
"We went from 4-6 to state champions to going to minimum regional semis in their four years here," Guzzo said. "It’s big shoes to fill. But I think [Lang] can come in and fill those shoes. He had the best quote of the day when he told our kids, ‘You’re looking at me, coach Lang. I’m not claiming to be coach Bush or coach Samuels. But if you follow me and buy into what we’re trying to do, then we’ll be successful."
Lang, who has nearly three decades of coaching experience in South Florida, stepped down at Hollywood Hills after this past season, announcing his departure at the Miami-Dade vs. Broward All-Star game in January.
He will in charge of revitalizing a program that had numerous key players this offseason transfer to other schools.
"I’ve had a lot of great coaches in my time as athletic director and [Lang’s] right in that category," Guzzo said. "He’s perfect for this job and the master of reviving programs. He’s what we’re looking for right now a leader to mold our young kids."
