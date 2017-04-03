High School Sports

April 3, 2017 10:14 PM

Westminster Christian tops Coral Shores in boys’ lacrosse semifinal

From Miami Herald Staff Reports

Javi Vega scored a goal in the fourth quarter to lead the Westminster Christian boys’ lacrosse team to a 7-6 victory over Coral Shores in a District 32 semifinal hosted at Key West, Monday afternoon.

Coral Shores, ranked second in district record standings, had defeated the third-ranked Warriors twice during the regular season. This time however Fernando Wadskier had three goals and Andre Llamas had 15 saves to lift the Warriors (9-7).

Westminster Christian advances to play undefeated Key West at the district 32 championship, on Thursday.

▪ District 32 Semifinal — Westminster Christian 7, Coral Shores 6: Andre Llamas 15 saves. Fernando Wadskier 3 goals. Javi Vega goal to lead. Jimmy Kern goal. WC 9-7.

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

▪ District 31 Semifinal — Gulliver 20, Killian 2: Nick Hassan 4 goals, 4 groundballs. Marcelo Arteaga 3 goals, 5 groundballs. David Osio 2 goals, 2 assists, 4 groundballs.

▪ District 31 Semifinal — Palmetto 9, Coral Reef 8.

▪ Berkeley Prep 12, Gulliver 11: Francisco Tonarealy 3 goals, 4 groundballs. Lucas Rego 21 saves. Max Murciano 3 goals, assist.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

▪ District 30 Semifinal — Copper City 14, West Broward 2: CC (13-5): Olivia Lewis 5 goals, assist, 17 ground balls, 10 draw controls. Amanda Rivas 5 goals. Florence Andrieu goal, 3 assists. Grace Barr goal, 6 ground balls.

BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

▪ St. Brendan d. Coral Park (25-21, 25-13, 25-11): Jorge Gonzalez 13 kills, 8 digs. Brandon Fernandez 8 kills, 2 blocks, 2 aces. Gaby Iglesias 8 kills, 2 blocks, 5 digs. Marc Diaz 22 assists, 5 kills, 7 digs. SB 16-6.

▪ Cardinal Gibbons d. Nova (25-9, 25-12, 25-15): Jt Martin 3 blocks, 10 kills, 7 points, 3 aces. Ethan Shinn 28 assists, 5 kills, 4 digs, 2 blocks, 4 points, ace.

▪ La Salle d. International Studies Charter (25-8, 25-18, 25-19): Derek Bernabeu 10 Kills, 4 digs, 2 blocks. Nicholas Goff 4 kills, 7 digs. Andrés Caceres 12 digs. Nicholas Doismeadios 23 assists, 8 aces, 8 digs, 2 kills. Tavares Brownlee 4 kills, block.

▪ South Broward d. Chaminade (25-18, 25-17, 25-18): Alex Sands 16 kills, 6 digs, 8 points. Nico Torres 35 assists, 2 blocks, kill. Collin Hart 11 kills, 7 digs, 9 points. SB 14-5.

▪ Killian d. Florida Christian (25-18, 25-7, 25-11): Nicholas Estevez 17 digs, 9 points. Daniel Pupiro 8 kills, 7 digs. Jomar Mondestin 8 kills, 5 digs. KIL 17-2.

▪ Braddock d. Westwood Christian (25-12, 25-7, 25-21): George Gibert 8 kills, 4 aces. Alejandro Menendez 5 kills. Danio Perez 4 kills. BRA 12-6.

▪ Hialeah-Miami Lakes d. Pace (25-9, 25-6, 25-10): Franky Zamora 6 kills, 27 assists. Abraham Castillo 13 kills. Marvin Castellon 7 kills, 8 digs. Andrew Uria 5 kills, 11 digs. HML 15-3.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

▪ District 15-8A Tournament — Pines Charter 19, Mourning 16, South Broward 14, Mater Academy 9, HML 4, NMB 2, Goleman 1, Central 1, Dillard 0.

▪ Gulliver 6, Coral Shores 1: Sasha Kolesnikova d. Nikki Thomas 8-0. Sofia Restrepo d. Katie Robinson 8-0. Jessica Si d. Bailey Robinson 8-0. Stephanie Potter d. Marlie Cakans 8-3. Doubles: Sasha Kolesnikova/Sofia Restrepo d. Nikki Thomas/Katie Robinson 6-0. Jessica Si/Stephanie Potter d. Bailey Robinson/Marlie Cakans 6-3.

BOYS’ TENNIS

▪ District 15-8A Tournament — Mourning 17, Pines Charter 17, HML 6, South Broward 2, Dillard 2, Goleman 2, NMB 2, Mater Academy 0, Central 0.

▪ Gulliver 6, Coral Shores 1: 1. Nikita Kolesnikov d. Will Morton 8-3. Karim Rahman d. Jack Yeager 8-0. Sebastian Quintero d. Will Coffin 8-3. Daniel Tormo d. RJ Linback 8-1. Alec Libnic d. Mason Baker 8-2. Doubles: Nikita Kolesnikov/Karim Rahman d. Will Morton/Jack Yeager 6-7(7). Daniel Tormo/Sebastian Quintero d. Will Coffin/Mason Baker 6-2.

SOFTBALL

▪ Palmetto 10, Ferguson 0: WP: Isabella Diaz (3-0). LP: Kassy Buell. PAL (18-2): Chloe Gallivan 2-2, 2 R, RBI. Carly Herskowitz 2-2, 2 R. Taylor Burroughs 2 R, 2B, 1-1, 2 RBI.

▪ Coral Reef 4, Lourdes 0: WP: Janelle Boyd 10-2, CG, 2 K’s. CR (15-5): Malka Trujillo 1-3, 2B, 2 RBI. Gigi Stouffer 1-4, RBI. Janessa Casanas 1-3, RBI. Daje Austin 1-3, 2 R; Melissa Leon 1-2, 2 R.

▪ Pine Crest 11, University School 7: Samantha Solomon 3-4, 2 R, 3 RBI. Alli Silitsky 2-3, HR, 2 R, 2 RBI.

BASEBALL

▪ Goleman 7, Mourning 1: WP: John Urena 5IP, 7K, 3H. Ramid Alvarez 2-4, HR, RBI. Adrian Garrastazu 1-4, HR, 3RBI. Jasiel Perez 1-2, 2RBI. GOL 11-4. ATM 8-8.

▪ Columbus 4, TERRA 1: WP: Chris Bohrer 5 K's. SV: Juan Alviz 2 K’s. Mike Fernandez 2-3, 2 2B. Edward Doskow 1-3, 2 RBI. Danny Martin 3-3, 2 1B, 2B.

▪ Miami Springs 12, Jackson 11: MS (13-1): Joel Gonzalez 2-4, 3 R, RBI. Michael Amat 3-4, 3 R, 2 2B. Steven Torres 2-2, R, 5 RBI. JAX (7-9): Lamar Wilson 4-4, 3R, RBI, 2 2B, 3B. Hector Rodriguez 2-5, 3 R. Yordy Cabrera 3-3, 2 R, 2 RBI, 2 3B. Jeason Diaz 2 RBI.

▪ Westwood Christian 21, Princeton Christian 1: WP: Raul Alvarez 6 K’s. WC (10-5): Marco Morales 4-4, 3RBI, 4R. Kenneth Centeno 2-3, HR, 4RBI. Daniff Monsivaiz 2-4, 2 R, RBI, 2 2B.

▪ South Broward 9, Miramar 4: WP: Salvatore Zaremba. LP: Marcus Rodriguez. SB (10-5): Salvatore Zaremba 2-4, RBI. Ryan Nunez 1-3, RBI. MIR 3-11.

▪ Archbishop McCarthy 16, Stranahan 2: WP: Parker Foss. AM (15-1): AJ Hendricks 2-2, 2 RBI. Ubaldo Lopez 1-2, RBI, 2B. Alex Toral 2-2, 2 R, 2 RBI, 2 2B. Anthony Fernandez 2-2, R, 2 RBI, 2B. Andrew Fernandez 3 R, 2 RBI. Adan Fernandez 2 R, 2 RBI, 3B. STR 5-6.

▪ Cooper City 7, Deerfield Beach 5: WP: Jeremy Brower. SV: Josh Townsley. CC (6-6): Trevor Reto 1-3, HR, 3RBI. Dylan Silver 3-3, 2B, RBI.

▪ Miami Beach 20, Doctors Charter 0: WP: Sam Weintraub. LP: Anthony Sinclair. DC (3-12): Jack Carney 1-2. Charlie Calli 2IP, 3K’s.

▪ University Sharks 6, Krop 0: US (15-0): Scott Gutstein (6-0) 7 IP, 5 K’s, 0 H. Alex Wertman 2-3, RBI. KRO 7-8.

▪ Archbishop Curley 10, Palm Glades 1: AC 3-15.

▪ Coconut Creek 13, Hallandale 3: CC 1-0. HAL 5-9.

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

▪ Gulliver 6, Key West 3: WP: Kevin Maura (4-1). Raymond Gil 3-4, RBI. Christopher Calero 2-4, 2 RBI. Adrian Del Castillo 1-3, 3B, RBI. GP 10-4.

▪ Island Christian 4, Foundation Christian 3: IC 4-4.

FLAG FOOTBALL

▪ Miami Edison 7, Dwyer 0: Passing: Jaquala Brown 14-20, 152 yds, TD. Tatyana Fremont 2-3, 30 yds. Receiving: Destiny Doughty 3-15 yds. Brittany Julius 2-44 yds, TD. Irenna Hines 9-68 yds, XP. Chakeria Cooper 3-40 yds. Dynasty Gaines 1-8 yds. Rushing: Jaquala Brown 3-18 yds. Irenna Hines 10-135 yds. Defense: Destiny Doughty 3 flag pulls. Irenna Hines 3 flag pulls. Brittany Julius 2 flag pulls. Chakeria Cooper 2 flag pulls. Dynasty Gaines 4 flag pulls. Serena Johnson 3 flag pulls. ED 5-0.

Last week’s best Miami-Dade performances

TEAM OF THE WEEK

Palmetto’s boys’ and Krop girls’ tennis teams each won a GMAC championships last week. Palmetto’s boys defeated Miami Beach 4-1 in the finals. Krop’s girls edged Palmetto 4-3 in a thriller.

ATHLETES OF THE WEEK

Danny Brown, Belen, baseball: Brown had nine strikeouts and did not allow a run in six innings to lead the Wolverines to a 3-2 win over North Broward Prep.

Tiffany McBrayer, Ransom Everglades, softball: McBrayer went 8 for 11 with three home runs, two doubles, a triple and nine RBI in two victories for the Raiders.

Christopher Henderson, Columbus, boys’ track and field: Henderson won the 100, 400 and was part of the winning 400- and 1,600-meter relays at the Miramar Relays.

Kayla Johnson, Southridge, girls’ track and field: Johnson set a meet record in the 800 with a time of 2:07.19 at the University of Florida Relays.

Caio Jordao, Gulliver, boys’ water polo: Jordao had four goals and six steals to lead the Raiders to a 7-6 win over Krop and help the Raiders clinch a berth at state.

Melanie Hernandez, Hialeah, girls’ water polo: Hernandez scored three goals to lead the T-Breds to a 11-8 win over Ransom Everglades to advance to the state tournament.

Gueincy Clodomir, Monsignor Pace, boys’ volleyball: Clodomir had 11 kills and 18 digs to lead the Spartans to a five-set win over American.

Matt Weissmann, Ransom Everglades, boys’ lacrosse: Weissman had four goals and three assists to lead the Raiders to a 14-6 win over Coral Reef.

Kathryn Green, Palmer Trinity, girls’ lacrosse: Green had eight combined goals in wins over Palmetto and Coral Reef.

Chrystal Pressley, Norland, flag football: Pressley amassed a combined 142 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Vikings to a 41-12 win over Hialeah Educational.

Madison Chamizo and Leo Sanchez, Southwest, badminton: Chamizo and Sanchez won the mixed doubles title in the GMAC divisional round — their third in a row.

ANDRE C. FERNANDEZ

Last week’s best Broward performances

TEAM OF THE WEEK

Parker Strickman had a team-high seven goals and James Burnette added four goals to lead the St. Thomas Aquinas boys’ water polo team (24-1) over Boca Raton 16-6 in a state play-in game, earning the Raiders a ninth consecutive state tournament berth.

ATHLETES OF THE WEEK

Zaniya Jones, Piper, flag football: Jones threw a touchdown pass and had two interceptions to lead the Bengals over Cypress Bay 13-0.

Sammy Perez, Cypress Bay, softball: Perez went 3 for 3 with three runs and an RBI to lead the Lightning over Western 10-7.

Steven Brundus, Coral Springs, boys’ volleyball: Brundus had 10 service points, 22 digs and 18 assists to lead the Colts over Deerfield Beach 25-11, 25-18, 25-20.

Mia Leto, South Broward, girls’ water polo: Leto had eight goals, four assists and four steals to lead the Bulldogs over St. Thomas Aquinas 20-4 for the District 11 title.

Greg Sloan, Coral Glades, baseball: Sloan had an RBI and recorded the save in the Jaguars’ 3-2 victory over Chaminade.

Alexis Kwasnik, Westminster Academy, girls’ tennis: Kwasnik won at No. 1 singles to lead the Lions over Sagemont 6-1.

Jesse Miot, University, boys’ lacrosse: Miot had six goals and six assists to lead the Suns over Cypress Bay 16-12.

Jake Kessinger, Pine Crest, baseball: Kessinger had a double and two RBI to lead the Panthers over the Chiefs 6-5.

Allison Kerce, Douglas, softball: Kerce went 3 for 3 with a triple, double and three RBI to lead the Eagles over Coral Springs 16-1.

Jarred Campbell, Nova, baseball: Campbell went 3 for 3 with three RBI to lead the Titans over Cooper City 8-2.

Fabian Lyon

