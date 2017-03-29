Belen baseball rallies past Sunset

The Belen baseball team scored three runs in the seventh to give the Wolverines a 10-9 victory over Sunset on Wednesday night.
Josh Salandy drove in Lucky DeZendegui and Armando Albert to tie the score, then Marcus Diaz scored the winning run off a double steal to finish off the rally.
Michael Cabeza earned the save and Jose Arevalo picked up the win for the Wolverines (8-5).
Salandy and Diaz both went 3 for 4 with two runs scored.
Humberto Torres went 2 for 4 and had three RBI and two doubles.
Alejandro Torres struck out five over 5 2/3innings.
MORE BASEBALL
▪ Belen 10, Sunset 9: WP: Jose Arevalo. SV: Michael Cabeza 1 IP; 3 Ks. BEL (8-5): Alejandro Torres 5.2 IP; 5K’s, 0 ER. Marcus Diaz 3-4, 2 R. Josh Salandy 3-4, 2 2B, 2 R. Humberto Torres 2-4, 3 RBI, 2 2B. Jon Barditch 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI, R.
▪ Palmer Trinity 14, Archbishop Curley 2: WP: Carlos Carvajal 4 IP, 4 K's, 4 H. Cole Hebbie 3-3, 2 R, 2 RBI, 2 3B. Grant Foremen 2-3, 2 R, 3 RBI. Gaby Rodriquez 2-2, 2 R, 2 RBI.
▪ Doral Firebirds 4, TERRA 1: WP: Jorge Perez 6 IP, 13 K’s. Robert Leiva 3-3, RBI. Eddy Cruz 1-3, 2 RBI.
TUESDAY’S RESULTS
▪ Miami Country Day School 12, Ransom Everglades 1: WP: Griffin Sennett (4-1). LP: McBrayer. Griffin Sennett 3-3, 3 R, 3RBI. Austin Pollak HR. Kenny Byers 2-2, 2 R.
▪ Palmetto 3, South Dade 2: WP: Matt Turner (5-0), 7 IP, 2 H, 3 K’s. LP: Yamil Chavarria. PAL (12-0): Nick Labrada 3-3, 2 RBI. Victor Valderrama 2-3, RBI. Alex Castaneda 2-3, 2 R.
SOFTBALL
▪ Southridge 15, Braddock 14: WP: Lisa Bender 3-5. Casi Fraga 4-5, HR 4 R. JayLiah Bivens 4-5, 3 R. Michelle Giraldez 1-3, 3 R.
▪ Hialeah 13, Miami Beach 5: WP: J.D. Barrio (6-0) 3 IP, 2 K's, 0 BB, 2 H. HIA (11-5): Kimbo Lopez 2-5, 2B, RBI. Chelsy Hernandez 2-3, HR, 2B, RBI. Suzy Gonzalez 1-2, 3B, 3 RBI.
▪ St. Brendan 10, Pace 3: WP: Susana Perez 5 K’s, CG. SB (10-6): Eliza Artiles 2-3, 3 R. Susana Perez 3-3, 3 1B, 3 R. Autumn Lopez 2-3, R.
▪ American 12, Doral 7: WP: Ashley Alfonso (11-5), 7 IP, 4 K’s. LP: Machado. AME (12-5): Ashleigh Acosta 3-3, 2B, RBI, 2 R. Alexis Guzman 3-4, 2B, 2 RBI. Keiana Williams 2-3, 2 RBI, R.
▪ Ransom Everglades 11, Everglades Prep 1: WP: Gaby Jadotte CG, 8 K’s. Tiffany McBrayer 4-4, 2 2B, 2 HR, 3 R, 6 RBI.
▪ Goleman 18, Carol City 1: WP: Natalie Costero (10-0) 6 K's. GOL (16-3): Nat Costero 4-4, HR, 2B, 4 RBI. Emily Bacallao 2-2, 2 RBI. Alyssa Soto 2-2, RBI.
BOYS’ WATER POLO
Robert Schulte scored five goals to lead St. Thomas Aquinas to a 13-6 victory over South Broward in the District 11 championship.
Jacob Harkins had four goals and Corby Bertolett had 16 saves for the Raiders (23-1). Bennett Galvan had nine saves and AJ Lopez had two goals, two steals and three blocks for South Broward in the losing effort.
▪ District 11 Finals — St Thomas Aquinas 13, South Broward 6: STA (23-1): Robert Schulte 5 goals. Jacob Harkins 4 goals. Parker Strickman 2 goals. Andrew Yurchak 2 goals. Corby Bertolett 16 saves. SB: AJ Lopez 2 goals, assist, 2 steals, 3 blocks. Tyler Lopez goal, 4 steals. Cody Jones goal, 2 steals. Bennett Galvan 9 saves.
▪ District 9 Final — Westminster 11, Pompano 3: Adam Warters 2 goals, 5 steals. Trent Shaw 3 goals, 6 steals. Chase Perry 3 goals. Billy Bevill 19 saves.
TUESDAY’S RESULTS
▪ District 11 Semifinal — St Thomas Aquinas 16, MacArthur 4: Dane Coniglio 5 goals. Andrew Yurchak 3 goals. Parker Strickman 2 goals. Kelby Bertolett 2 goals. Matthew Grills 2 goals. Brandon Natasingh goal. Victor Faynberg goal. Corby Bertolett 6 saves. MCA: Austin Lima 3 goals.
GIRLS’ WATER POLO
Mia Leto had eight goals, four assists and four steals to lead South Broward to a 20-4 victory over St. Thomas Aquinas in the District 11 final.
Emma Leto added seven goals, three assists and two blocks.
▪ District 11 Finals — South Broward 20, St. Thomas 4: Mia Leto 8 goals, 4 assists, 4 steals. Emma Leto 7 goals, 3 assists, 2 blocks. Giulia Badoco 6 assists, 2 goals, 5 steals. Karina Umana 7 saves.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
▪ TERRA 6, Lourdes 1: 1. Michelle Adan-Pol 8-2. 2. Genie Hernandez 9-7. 3. Nicole Cinquino 8-3. 4. Valeria Flandes 8-3. 5. Natasha Landa 8-3.
▪ Pine Crest 7, North Broward Prep 0: Snyder (PC) d. Bakratze 8-1. Feldman (PC) d. Neira 8-1. James (PC) d. Zeitler 8-1. Rabin (PC) d. Leon 8-3. Kumar (PC) d. Ferreiro 8-4. Doubles: Feldman/Kislen (PC) d. Neira/Zeitler 8-4. James/Kumar (PC) d. Kives/Ferreiro 8-5.
BOYS’ TENNIS
▪ Pine Crest 4, North Broward Prep 3: Pereveszes (PC) d. Rengifo 8-6. Kotite (PC) d. Gorin 8-4. Zucchetti (NB) d. Hoghooshi 8-4. Genevese (PC) d. Jultak 8-4. Firestone (NB) d. Wilson 9-8. Doubles: Kotite/Hoghooshi (PC) d. Zucchetti/Rengifo 8-5. Miguel/Jultak (NB) d. Wilson/Printz 6-4.
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
▪ Braddock d. Archimedean (23-14, 25-17, 25-15): Alfredo Arevalo 23 assists, 6 aces. George Gibert 9 kills. Franco Valenzuela 4 kills. BRA 11-5.
▪ St. Brendan d. La Salle (25-17, 25-22, 25-20): Luis Kannee 15 kills, 18 digs. Marc Diaz 25 assists, 7 kills, 5 digs, 4 blocks. Jorge Gonzalez 12 kills, 4 blocks. SB 15-5.
▪ HML d. Florida Christian (25-9, 25-7, 25-10): Franky Zamora 30 assists. Abraham Castillo 11 kills, 12 digs. Marvin Castellon 9 kills, 7 digs. Esteban Rondon 2 kills. HML 14-2.
▪ Palmetto d. Westminster Christian (25-18, 25-21, 26-24): Carlos Brunet 5 kills, 3 blocks. Tyler Boylan 6 kills. Koby Rouviere 11 digs, 3 aces. PAL 10-5.
TUESDAY’S RESULTS
▪ Chaminade-Madonna d. Miramar (25-13, 25-13, 25-11): Anthony Ospino 13 points, 6 aces, 3 kills. Dominic Bruzzi 10 points, 5 kills, 2 blocks. Tyler O’Connor 16 assists, 9 points, 5 aces. CM 11-4.
▪ Columbus d. Miami High (25-21, 25-15, 24-26, 21-25, 15-12): Logan plummer 16 kills, 14 digs. Rafael Lugo 10 kills, 3 blocks. Henry Gomez 16 kills, 2 blocks. COL 8-4.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
▪ Cooper City 12, South Plantation 11: Kadin Schillio 4 goals, assist. Craig Barr 3 goals, 3 assist. Anthony Carmona 3 goals, assist. Jack O'Malley 2 goals, assist. CC 4-2.
TUESDAY’S RESULTS
▪ St John Paul 12, Cardinal Gibbons 8: CG (10-5): James Foster 3 goals. Cole O'Halleron goal, 2 assists. Max Worship goal. Chris benestad goal. Payton Goodrich assist. RJ Breton 2 goals, assist. Clay Shaw assist. Caleb Fiedler assist.
▪ Archbishop McCarthy 12, University School 11: US 10-6.
FLAG FOOTBALL
TUESDAY’S RESULTS
▪ Varela 18, Homestead 13.
