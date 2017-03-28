Krop girls, Palmetto boys win GMAC tennis titles

Perennial Miami-Dade County tennis powerhouses Palmetto and Krop secured GMAC championships Tuesday afternoon at the Biltmore Tennis Center.
The Panthers cruised to victory over Miami Beach to win the boys’ crown with a 4-1 victory.
But on the girls’ side, Krop showed its depth by outlasting Palmetto 4-3.
Juliana Martinez secured a tough three-set win at No. 3 singles that along with Jennifer Miller and Manami Maehama gave the Lightning a 3-2 lead heading into the doubles round.
The two teams split those with Martinez and Karly Friedland winning the decisive match 6-1, 5-7, 10-5 over Samantha Alicea and Millena Vanderreis.
Randy Wilson, Matthew Fung, Daniel Martens and Sam Stone each secured wins to clinch Palmetto the boys’ title and prevent the need to play the doubles round.
Girls’ final – Krop 4, Palmetto 3 – 1. Yekaterina Martens (P) d. Camila Ordonez (K) 7-5, 6-4; 2. Samantha Alicea (P) d. Karly Friedland (K) 2-6, 6-0, 6-2; 3. Juliana Martinez (K) d. Ally Hayduk (P) 7-5, 3-6, 6-4; 4. Jennifer Miller (K) d. Millena Vanderreis (P) 6-3, 6-1; 5. Manami Maehama (K) d. Anastasia Dudayrk (P) 6-0, 6-0. Doubles. Martens/Hayduk (P) d. Ordonez/Miller (K) 6-3, 6-4; 2. Martinez/Friedland (K) d. Alicea/Vanderreis 6-1, 5-7, (10-5).
Boys’ final – Palmetto 4, Miami Beach 1 – 1. Randy Wilson (P) d. Quinn McCleod (MB) 6-2, 7-5; 2. Mathew Fung (P) d. Jordan Skalet (MB) 6-3, 6-2; 3. Daniel Martens (P) d. Omar Zarif (MB) 6-1, 6-1; 4. Sam Stone (P) d. Piercarlo Usai (MB) 7-6, 7-6; 5. Luca McCleod (MB) d. Sam Sherman (P) 3-6, 6-2, 7-5.
Girls’ semifinals – Krop 5, TERRA 0 – 1. Camila Ordonez (KR) d. Michelle Adan-Pol (T) 7-6, 5-7, 10-7; 2. Karly Friedland (K) d. Genie Hernandez (T) 6-1, 6-0; 3. Juliana Martinez (K) d. Valeria Flandes (T) 6-1, 6-0; 4. Jennifer Miller (K) d. Nicole Cinquino (T), 6-2, 6-3; Manami Maehama (K) d. Natasha Landa (T) 6-0, 6-0.
Girls’ semifinals – Palmetto 5, MAST 0 – 1. Yekaterina Martens (P) d. Isabella Camacaro (M) 6-0, 6-0; 2. Samantha Alicea (P) d. Emilia Uscocovich (M), 6-1, 6-1; 3. Ally Hayduk (P) d. Anabella Camacaro (M) 6-1, 6-1; 4. Millena Vanderreis (P) d. Lucia Ors (M) 6-2, 6-0; 5. Anastasia Dudayrk (P) d. Claudia Yuste (M) 6-0, 6-1.
Boys’ semifinals – Miami Beach 5, Terra 0 – 1. Quinn McCleod (MB) d. Renzo Fassioli (T) 6-2, 6-2; 2. Jordan Skalet (MB) d. Andres Perez-Dovl (T) 6-0, 6-3; 3. Omar Zarif (MB) d. Sam Tiktin (T) 6-2, 6-0; 4. Piercarlo Usai (MB) d. Derek Rasmussen (T) 6-0, 6-0; 5. Luca McCleod (MB) d. Nicolas Percelli (T) 6-0, 6-0.
Boys’ semifinals – Palmetto 5, MAST 0 – 1. Randy Wilson (P) d. Eugenio Alvarez (M) 6-2, 6-1; 2. Mathew Fung (P) d. Juan Lopez (M) 6-1, 6-2; 3. Daniel Martens (P) d. Fabricio Perez (M) 6-1, 6-0; 4. Ryan Fung (P) d. Sevann Bignon (M) 6-4, 6-3; 5. Sam Sherman (P) d. Joshua Roseman (M) 6-1, 6-3.
