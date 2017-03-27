Gulliver sweeps in water polo

The host Gulliver Prep girls’ and boys’ water polo teams won District 16 titles on Monday.
In the girls’ semifinal, the Raiders (20-6) shut out Coral Reef 15-0. Nicole Aulicino had three goals, eight steals and an assist. Caitlyn Landsom added two goals, six steals and an assist, and Shani Rupp contributed five steals and two assists.
In the final, Gulliver defeated Cutler Bay 17-1. Frankie Nord had six goals, three steals and two assists. Alissa Pascual recorded two goals, five steals and three assists, and Kalei Ganser added two goals, three steals and an assist.
In the boys’ semifinal, the Raiders (17-10) beat Cutler Bay 17-1. Caio Jordao had four goals, five steals and two assists. JC Pompa totaled two goals, eight steals and two assists, and Rene Peralta added four goals, a steal and an assist.
In the final, Gulliver defeated Palmetto 17-2. Rene Peralta recorded three goals, seven steals and an assist. Caio Jordao had three goals, three steals and two assists. Bruno Rebessi had two goals, four steals and an assist.
The Raiders will host regionals on Saturday.
BOYS’ WATER POLO
▪ Saturday — Ransom Invitational: Belen 16, Cypress Bay 1: Cardenal 3 goals; Belisario, Kurzan 2 goals each; N.Aguilar, Balerdi, Chaviano, Falcon, Garzon, Perez, Puello, Pulles, Tamborrel 1 goal each; I.Aguilar 4 steals; Ferguson 7 saves. BEL 19-4.
▪ Saturday — Ransom Invitational: Belen 10, Miami Country Day 7: Norbert Menendez 2 goals, 4 assists; Sebastian Melendez, Joey Balerdi 2 goals, 1 assist each; Mathew Pulles 2 goals; Federico Tamborrel, Max Belisario 1 goal each; Erick Labrador 10 saves. BEL 18-4.
▪ Friday — Belen 14, South Broward 9: Fede Tamborrel 7 goals, 2 assists; Joey Balerdi 2 goals, 4 assists; Max Belisario 2 goals; Nico Aguilar, Mathew Pulles 1 goal, assist each; Ignacio Aguilar 1 goal, 3 steals; Erick Labrador 12 saves. BEL 17-4.
TACK & FIELD
SATURDAY — GMAC FINALS at Traz-Powell Stadium
GIRLS: High Jump: 1. Tiara McMinn (Jackson) 5-07; 2. Arielle Ho (Varela) 5-01.75; 3. Courtney Gibson (Southridge) 4-11.75. Pole Vault: 1. Lizt Del Castillo (Ferguson) 8-11.75; 2. Gabriela Rudd (Coral Gables) 8-00; 3. Cecilia Monge (Ferguson) 7-06. Long Jump: 1. Taranique Alexander (Northwestern) 19-00.75; 2. Courtney Gibson (Southridge) 17-07.50; 3. Ariayanna Val (Northwestern) 17-06.75. Triple Jump: 1. Taranique Alexander (Northwestern) 37-10; 2. Courtney Gibson (Southridge) 37-05.75; 3. Dascha Robinson (Northwestern) 37-05.00. Shot Put: 1. Markeisha Lewis 12 Carol City 40-08.75; 2. Kaylah Clark (Northwestern) 40-00.75; 3. Chanel Dawson (Northwestern) 38-00.75. Discus: 1. Markeisha Lewis (Carol City) 127-01; 2. Kaylah Clark (Northwestern) 119-02; 3. Alyssa Richard (Northwestern) 108-10.
BOYS: High Jump: 1. Adrian Winfrey (South Dade) 5-09.75; 2. Andre Foster (Southridge) 5-09.75; 3. Divaad Wilson (Northwestern) 5-07.75. Pole Vault: 1. Liam Ackerman (Ferguson) 12-11.75; 2. Christopher Bentley (Columbus) 12-06; 3. Carlos Echerehdia (Carol City) 10-06. Long Jump: 1. Yhostin Diaz (Norland) 22-05.25; 2. Robert Crockett (Columbus) 21-02; 3. Yasir Abdullah (Carol City) 20-11.75. Triple Jump: 1. Kani Falconer (Killian) 44-05.25; 2. Chad Spencer (Ferguson) and Jesse Jeudi (South Dade) 44-03.50. Shot Put: 1. Demetrius Taylor (Northwestern) 46-10.75; 2. Rodney Powell (Columbus) 45-08; 3. Gary Cooper (Columbus) 43-11.25. Discus: 1. Ellis McMillon (Carol City) 139-00; 2. Straus Laguerre (North Miami) 133-10; 3. Keith Harris (Southridge) 127-05.
BASEBALL
▪ Mourning 10, North Miami Beach 0: Hernando Alvarez 2-3, 3B, 2 R; Fabian Ortega 2-3, 2 R; Richard Gavarrete 2-4, 2B, R, 4 RBI; Mike Gayo 2-3, R, SB. WP: Fabian Ortega (3-2) 5 IP, 2H, 0 R, 7K. LP: Brown. MOU 8-6.
▪ Miami High 11, Homestead 3: Roger Hernandez: 4-5, 2R, 3 RBI; Manny Garcia 2-4, 2 R. WP: Jonathan Sosa-Medina 6 IP, 0 ER. LP: Ryan Taule. MH 3-9.
▪ Dr. Krop 12, Miami Country Day 7: Lenny Bates 3-4, 2 R, RBI, SB; Nicholas DiMartino 3-4, 2B, 2 R, 4 RBI; Melvin Hatcher 2-4, 3B, RBI. WP: L.Bates 2.2 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K.
▪ Saturday - Belen 6, Naples-Baron Collier 2: CJ Vazquez 2-4, 2B, R; Lucky DeZendegui 3-4, RBI, R; Humberto Torres 2-3, RBI, R. WP: Michael Cabeza 6 IP; 2 H, 3 K. BEL 6-5.
▪ Saturday - Hialeah-Miami Lakes 21, Booker T. Washington 16: Brian Perez HR; Jackiel Aguilera HR. HML 4-6.
SOFTBALL
▪ Pine Crest 12, Coral Springs Christian 2: Sami Restrepo 3-4, 2B, 3B, 2 R, RBI, 2 SB; Karlie Pollock 2-3, R, 2 RBI, 2 SB. WP: S.Restrepo. PC 5-6.
▪ Chaminade-Madonna 18, SLAM 1: Jailene Garcia (SLAM) HR.
▪ Saturday — SlamFest Tournament at Palmetto Bay Park: Palmetto 11, Fort Myers-Riverdale 6: Janelle Dominguez 4-4, 3B, R; Lauren Margolis 3-3, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI; Katie Burge 2-4, 2 R, RBI. WP: Jayla Digennaro (1-0). LP: Alex Driscolls. PLM 15-2.
▪ Saturday — SlamFest Tournament: Westminster Christian 5, Royal Palm Beach 2: Brooklyn Maguire 2-3, 2 RBI; Maddie Hefty 2-2, 3B; Megan Diaz 1-3, 2 RBI; Victoria Perez 2-3. WP: B.Maguire (5-1) 7 IP, 6 K. WC 14-3.
▪ Saturday — SlamFest Tournament: Coral Reef 5, Naples-Lely 4: Gigi Stouffer 2-4, HR, 2 RBI; Janessa Casanas 2-3, 2B, RBI; Amanda Grullon 1-3, 2B, RBI; Kat Boix 1-2, RBI. WP: Janelle Boyd (6-1) CG, 7 K. CR 11-4.
▪ Saturday - SlamFest Tournament: Coral Reef 12, Doral 8:Janelle Boyd 3-5, 3 RBI; Jenice Casanas 2-5, HR, 3 RBI, 3 R; Janessa Casanas 2-4, 2 R; Kat Boix 2-5, HR, RBI, 2 R; Gigi Stouffer HR, 2 RBI. WP: Janelle Boyd (7-1) 2 IP, 2 K. CR 12-4.
▪ Saturday — SlamFest Tournament: Coral Reef 5, Moore Haven 4: Gigi Stouffer walk-off 2-run HR; Janelle Boyd 2-3; Janessa Casanas 2-4, RBI; Melissa Leon 1-3, RBI. WP: Janelle Boyd (8-1) CG, 6 K. CR 13-4.
BOYS’ TENNIS
▪ Gulliver 6, Doral 1: No.1 Nicolas Ramirez won 8-6; No.2 Christian Otero won 8-2; No.3 Ryan Hellinger won 8-1; No.4 William Earle won 9-8; No.5 Karim Rahman won 8-0. Doubles: No.2 Earle/Daniel Tormo won 6-2 . GULL 9-1.
▪ Mourning 6, Reagan 1: Tom Jaworski (M) d. Gabriel Bunassi 8-4; David Pedersen (M) d. Gabriel Mateluna 8-2. MOU 7-3.
▪ Monarch 7, Coconut Creek 0: Nguyen, Alan d. Brown, Drew 8-0; LaTorre, Santiago d. Ellison, Michael 8-0; Townsend, Sebastian d. Manning, Daniel 8-0; Tsutsumi, Stephano d. Reza, Manuel 8-0. Doubles: Curtis/Lima d. Brown/Ellison 8-0; Townsend/Pham d. Manning/Reza 8-0.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
▪ Mourning d. Reagan 6-1: Jamara Alonso (M) d. Jennifer Arzas 9-8 (3); Sofia Melnikova (M) d. Claudia Minichinu 8-2; Nicole Koziol (M) d. Gabriella Garcia 8-2; Janelle Jakovlev (M) d. Charlotte Ramirez 8-1. MOU 6-4.
▪ Carrollton 7, Lourdes 0: 1. Lucia Pineiro won 8-0; 2. Isabella Leano won 8-1; 3. Alessandra diamond won 8-0. CARR 8-2.
▪ Monarch 5, Coconut Creek 2: Vargas, Stephanie (M) d. St.Fort, Driana 8-0; Gotthelf, Brooke (M) d. Geffraud, Vetura 8-2; Baptiste, Rebecca (CC) d. Rodriguez, Leslie 8-5; Krawczyk, Natalie (M) d. Argant, Alassane 8-3; Pierre, Reselette (CC) d Fleming, Rhalina 8-2. Doubles: Vargas/Gotthelf (M) d. St.Fort/Geffraud 8-1; Krawczyk/Planakis (M) d. Beauchamp/Romero 8-0.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
▪ Gulliver Prep 7, Palmetto 6: Lucas Rego 8 saves; Dylan Paramenter 2 goals.
▪ Calvary Christian 12, Pembroke Pine Charter 5: Ben Stevenson 4 goals; Barrett Hickey 9 face off. CC 8-7.
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
▪ Cooper City 10, Gulliver Prep 0: Gabriella Sanchez 1 goal; Grace Barr 5 ground balls; Hannah Ferguson, Megan Juhl 3 ground balls each; Gabrielle Suss 1 ground ball. CC 12-3.
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
▪ SLAM d. Hialeah-Miami Lakes 19-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-22: Daniel Thews had 12 kills, 12 digs, 10 service points; Alex Reyes 8 kills, 8 digs; Dennis Toledo 25 digs, 10 service points. SLAM 17-3.
▪ Pace d. American in five sets: Gueincy Clodomir 11 kills, 18 digs, 3 blocks; Daren Dennis 11 kills, 2 blocks, 4 services points; David Durand. 9 kills, 5 blocks, 3 services points.
▪ St. Brendan d. Varela 25-12, 25-12, 25-13: Marc Diaz 31 assists, 8 kills, 4 digs; Jorge Gonzalez 13 kills, 7 digs; Gaby Iglesias 9 kills; Kyle Martin 19 digs. STB 14-5.
▪ Monarch d. South Broward 25-21, 22-25, 25-18, 25-19: Leo Pereira 14 kills, 5 blocks, 9 points, 3 aces; Tommy Popovics 10 digs, 7 points; Sean Drexl 22 kills, 5 digs, 5 points, 3 aces. MON 11-6.
▪ Saturday — Smoothie King Invitational at Ransom Everglades: Silver Bracket Finals: Monarch d. Archbishop McCarthy 25-17, 25-19. MON 11-6.
▪ Saturday — Smoothie King Invitational: Monarch d. Cypress Bay 25-12, 25-15.
▪ Friday — Smoothie King Invitational: Monarch d. Orlando-Bishop Moore 25-22, 25-19.
▪ Friday — Smoothie King Invitational: Monarch d. Miami High 25-8, 25-19.
▪ Friday - Smoothie King Invitational: Ransom Everglades d. Monarch 25-18, 25-20.
Tournament Stats for Monarch: Sean Drexl 38 kills, 22 digs, 24 points, 12 aces, 9 blocks; Kyle Robertson 92 assists, 14 blocks, 16 points, 4 aces, 18 digs; Leo Pereira 24 kills, 17 blocks, 21 points.
▪ Saturday — Smoothie King Invitational: Ransom Everglades d. Alonzo Mourning 25-16, 21-25, 15-11: Sarthak Chakravarty 7 kills, 3 blocks; Jake Rivlin 8 kills; Mike Colonna 12 kills; Ryan Peluso 31 assists, 1 ace.
▪ Friday — Smoothie King Invitational: Ransom Everglades d. Miami High 25-14, 25-11: Zach Buttrick 3 digs; Ben Cobb 4 service points; Nick Stone 4 digs.
▪ Friday — Smoothie King Invitational: Ransom Everglades d. Orlando-Bishop Moore 25-23, 25-19: John Mistele 3 kills; Riss Mendizabal 4 kills.
▪ Friday — Smoothie King Invitational: Ransom Everglades d. Monarch 25-18, 25-20: Jake Rivlin 7 kills, 2 aces; Mike Colonna 6 kills; Ryan Peluso 18 assists.
GIRLS’ BEACH VOLLEYBALL
▪ Westminster Christian d. Boca Christian 21-14, 21-11: Top performers: Sydney Bond, Alyah Cadavid.
FLAG FOOTBALL
▪ Miami Edison 34, Chamande-Madonna 0: Destiny Doughty 2 catches, 27 yds, 1 TD, 1 EP, 4 flag pulls, 1 sack; Irenna Hines 5 rushes, 106 yds, 1 TD, 73 punt return TD, 2 catches, 28 yds, 2 EP catches, 4 flag pulls; Jaquala Brown 8-10 passing, 119 yds, 2 TD, 3 rushes, 46 yds, 3 flag pulls, 1 INT; Brittany Julius 2 catches, 60 yds, 1 TD, 1 INT, 3 flag pulls; Shaquavia Warner 2 catches, 14 yds, 1 TD, 1 EP. EDI 3-0.
▪ Friday - (Homestead) Somerset-Silver Palm 12, Hialeah Educational 6: Rayven Gatewood 110 receiving yds, 1 TD, 30 rushing yds, 1 TD, 2 Int, 60 yds; Elizabeth Polonio 110 passing yds, 1 TD; Paola Badillo 6 flag pulls, 2 sacks; Andrea Rivera 4 flag pulls, 1 Int; Natalie Roque 6 flag pulls.
TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE
TENNIS
GMAC championship at Biltmore – Girls’ semifinals: Krop vs. TERRA, 8:30 a.m.; MAST vs. Palmetto, 8:30 a.m.; Boys’ semifinals: Miami Beach vs. TERRA, 8:30 a.m.; MAST vs. Palmetto, 8:30 a.m.; Finals: Immediately after the semifinals
WATER POLO
District 9 semifinals at Northeast – Girls: Cardinal Gibbons-Northeast winner vs. Westminster Academy, 4:30; Deerfield Beach-Pompano Beach winner vs. Fort Lauderdale, 6:30; Boys: Northeast-Pompano Bch winner vs. Fort Lauderdale, 5:30; Deerfield Beach-Cardinal Gibbons winner vs. Westminster Acad, 7:30
District 11 at South Broward – Girls’ semifinals: St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Nova, 4:30; South Broward vs. South Plantation, 5:30; Boys’ semifinals: South Broward vs. South Plantation, 6:30; St. Thomas Aquinas vs. McArthur, 7:30.
District 12 at Pembroke Pines Charter – Girls’ semifinals: Flanagan vs. Cooper City, 9 a.m.; Final: 5; Boys’ semifinals: Flanagan at Pines Ch, 11 a.m.; Final: 6
District 14 at MAST Academy – Girls’ semifinals: Hialeah vs. Miami Beach, 10 a.m.; Miami Country Day vs. MAST, 11 a.m.; Final: 3; Boys’ semifinals: Hialeah vs. Miami Beach, 2:30; MAST vs. Miami Country Day, 3:30; Final: 5:30.
District 15 at Ransom Everglades – Boys’ semifinals: Ransom vs. Columbus, 10 a.m.; Belen vs. Coral Gables, 11:30 a.m.; Final: 6.
Last week’s best Miami-Dade performances
TEAMS OF THE WEEK
The Northwestern girls’ and Columbus boys’ track and field teams each won GMAC championships this week. Twanisha Terry won the 100 meters, set a meet record in the 200 in 23.68 seconds, and helped the 1,600-meter relay also set a meet record (3:42.84) that was previously held by a Bulls’ team that had Olympian Brianna Rollins. De’Andreah Young broke a meet record in the 300 hurdles (41.24). Columbus was led by Christopher Henderson, who won the 200 meters and was part of the winning 400-meter relay team.
ATHLETES OF THE WEEK
Jeter Downs, Monsignor Pace, baseball: Downs had two hits to help the Spartans beat reigning Class 9A state champion Douglas 5-4.
Cassidy Ziegler, Monsignor Pace, softball: Ziegler had seven hits, including two home runs, and picked up two pitching wins, striking out a combined 11 to help the Spartans beat Braddock, South Dade and Florida Christian at the SlamFest.
Tyrese Cooper, Norland, boys’ track and field: Cooper won the 100 meters and set a GMAC meet record in the 400-meters with a time of 26.01.
Symone Mason, Southridge, girls’ track and field: Mason set the GMAC record for the 400 meters with a time of 52.42.
Andre Libnic, Gulliver, boys’ tennis: Libnic led the Raiders’ 4-3 win over Palmetto with a win at No. 1 singles.
Milena Vanderreis, Palmetto, girls’ tennis: Vanderries won her No. 1 singles match to help the Panthers beat Killian 5-2.
Kathryn Green, Palmer Trinity, girls’ lacrosse: Green had eight goals to lead the Falcons to a 19-13 win over Key West.
David Matz, Miami Beach, boys’ water polo: Matz scored six goals in the Hi-Tides’ 12-11 overtime win over Krop to secure the GMAC championship.
Ashley Luy, Hialeah, girls’ water polo: Luy had six goals in a victory over Mourning to lead the T-Breds to the GMAC championship.
Diego Savelli, Killian, boys’ volleyball: Savelli was named tournament MVP of the Smoothie King Invitational and had 23 assists in the championship win over Ransom Everglades.
Janiya Williams, iMater Prep, flag football: Williams had three interceptions and 75 receiving yards in a 20-0 win over Hialeah Educational.
Carlens Coutard, Mourning, badminton: Coutard won his singles match to lead the Sharks to a 9-1 victory over South Miami.
Andre C. Fernandez
Last week’s best Broward performances
TEAM OF THE WEEK
Imani Christian won the 300 hurdles and led the 1,600-meter relay to victory, Bridget Alex won the 3,200 meters and Kendyl Kerekes won the pole vault (10-5) to lead the St. Thomas Aquinas girls’ track team to the BCAA team championship.
ATHLETES OF THE WEEK
Trevor Kniskern, Pompano Beach, baseball: Kniskern went 2 for 4 with two RBI and two runs to lead the Tornadoes over Monarch.
Denico Abraham, Hallandale, boys’ tennis: Abraham won at No. 2 singles to lead the Chargers over Dillard 5-2.
Demi Snyder, Pine Crest, girls’ tennis: Snyder won at No. 1 singles to lead the Panthers over Coral Springs Charter 5-2.
Triston Casas, American Heritage, baseball: Casas went 3 for 4 with a RBI to lead the Patriots over Miami Gulliver 5-4.
Devin D’Olivera, Flanagan, girls’ track: D’Olivera won the long jump and triple jump at the BCAA championships.
Courtney Monaco, Western, softball: Monaco went 2 for 4 with two RBI to lead the Wildcats over Coral Glades 6-4.
Fabien Lively and Milton Ingraham, Hallandale, boys’ track: Lively won the 300 hurdles and Ingraham won the discus and shot put to lead the Chargers to the BCAA championships team title.
Alex Sands , South Broward, boys’ volleyball: Sands had 12 kills, seven service points and seven digs to lead the Bulldogs over Everglades 3-0.
Olivia Contento, Calvary Christian, girls’ lacrosse: Contento had four goals to lead the Eagles over Cooper City 12-10.
Rebecca Hale, Cypress Bay, girls’ lacrosse: Hale had five goals and 10 draw controls to lead the Lightning over Cardinal Gibbons 13-8.
Fabian Lyon
