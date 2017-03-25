Killian boys’ volleyball wins Smoothie King title

The Killian boys’ volleyball team defeated Ransom Everglades 16-25, 25-14, 15-10 on Saturday to win its first Smoothie King Invitational championship.
Each team went 3-0 on the first day of the tournament without dropping a set.
In the semifinals Saturday, Killian beat Southwest 21-25, 25-22, 15-13 but suffered a major loss. Senior captain and starting center Christopher Hallstrand sustained a nose injury, forcing him to seek medical care and miss the final. Killian did not panic.
“We didn’t make any major adjustments,” Killian coach Clinton Reid said. “I just replaced him. I checked our lineup and decided it would be smarter to just make a change rather than change everything up, and it worked.”
Ransom came out firing in the first set, winning easily 25-16. The Raiders had key performances from Ryan Peluso, who had 24 assists in the match, and Michael Colonna, who had seven kills.
Killian regrouped and won the second set just as easily 25-14, setting up a winner-take-all third set.
“I think we were a bit nervous, and it looked like we tried to overdo it,” Reid said. “They adjusted really well, the blocking was great, and we looked more comfortable.”
In the final set, Ransom took a quick lead, but Killian ended it by outscoring Ransom 12-2 and winning the set 15-10.
Killian’s Diego Savelli was named MVP, finishing the championship match with 23 assists and four service points. Teammate Spencer Saint-Eloi totaled 11 kills and three blocks.
MVP: Diego Savelli (Killian). All-Tournament Team: Christopher Hallstrand (Killian), Jomar Mondestein (Killian), Spencer Saint-Eloi (Killian); Michael Colonna (Ransom Everglades), Jake Rivlin (Ransom Everglades), Ryan Peluso (Ransom Everglades); Riain Festge (Alonzo Tracy Mourning), Andres Delgado (Alonzo Tracy Mourning); Liam Gilchrist (Southwest), Andres Delrio (Southwest).
Santiago Archien
BASEBALL
▪ Archbishop Carroll 6, Keys Gate 3: Ryan Pereda 1-3, R, RBI; Chris Fernandez 1-2, RBI; Austin Capote 1-2, 2B, RBI, R. WP: Sal Lorenzo, CG, 5 H, 3 UER, 14 K. AC 11-2.
▪ Somerset-Pembroke Pines 18, Coral Springs Christian 6: Jordan Alvares 3-4, 2 3B, 2 BB, R, 6 RBI, SB; Gianny Galvez 3-5, 2B, 2 R. WP: Alejandro Gallardo (2-0) 2 IP, 1H, 1R, 3 K. LP: Ryne Guida (0-5). SOM 8-4, CSC 1-10.
▪ Pine Crest 7, Coral Springs Charter 3: Jordan Schulefand 1B, 2B, 2-run HR; Michael Rothenberg 2 1B; Matt Fine 2B. WP: Jake Solomon 6 IP, 2 R, 3H, 4 BB, 7 K. PC 8-3.
▪ Friday — Miami Country Day 14, Marathon 0: Kian Andersen: 2-3, 3 RBI; Griffin Sennett 1-2, 3 R; Jordan Sale 2-4, 2 RBI, 2 R; Lee Iaslovits 2-4, 2 R. WP: Jorden Gross (3-1) CG, 0 H, 13 K. LP: Companioni.
▪ Friday — South Dade 9, Varela 2: Ricardo Sobalvarro 2-4, 4 RBI. WP: Richard Sanchez 3 IP, 1 ER, 5 K. SV: Jonathan Brutti. 4 IP, 0 R, 4H. SD 7-5, V 3-10.
▪ Friday — University School 3, Westminster Academy 2: Andrew Grinberg 1-4, GW RBI; Buddy Hayward 6 IP, 2 R, 7K. WP: Scott Gutstein 2 IP, 1 K. UNIV 12-0.
GIRLS’ WATER POLO
▪ Ransom Invitational: Gulliver Prep 16, Boca Raton 7: Maggie Rodriguez 5 goals, 1 steal, 3 blocks; Shani Rupp 4 goals, 2 steals, 2 assists; Nicole Aulicino 3 goals, 2 steals, 4 assists.
▪ Ransom Invitational: Gulliver Prep 16, Cypress Bay 1: Isa Cavallini 3 goals, 6 steals, 5 assists; Sophia Takahashi 1 goal, 1 assist; Frankie Nord 4 goals. GP 18-6.
BOYS’ WATER POLO
▪ St. Thomas Aquinas 18, Hialeah 6: Robert Schulte, Parker Strickman 4 goals each; Victor Faynberg 3 goals; Andrew Yurchak 2 goals; Jacob Harkins, Kelby Bertolett, Brandon Natasingh, James Burnette, Sebastian Galvez 1 goal each; Corby Bertolett 10 saves, blocked one penalty shot, scored 1 goal.
▪ St. Thomas Aquinas 15, Gulliver Prep 7: James Burnette, Robert Schulte 4 goals each; Parker Strickman 3 goals; Jacob Harkins 2 goals: Kelby Bertolett, Dane Coniglio 1 goal each; Corby Bertolett 5 saves.
▪ St. Thomas Aquinas 17, Dr. Krop 5: Parker Strickman 5 goals; Jacob Harkins, Andrew Yurchak, Robert Schulte 2 goals each; Kelby Bertolett, Dane Coniglio, Grant Sabadash , Matthew Grillo, Victor Faynberg 1 goal each; Cornet Bertolett 9 saves, scored 1 goal. STA 12-1.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
▪ Cardinal Gibbons 9, Ransom Everglades 4: James Foster 5 goals 1 assist; Cole O’Halleron 2 goals; Whitman Hengtgen 3 assists; RJ Breton, Chris Benestad 1 goal each; Clay Shaw, Marshall Flavell 1 assist each.
▪ Friday - Calvary Christian 6, Cardinal Gibbons 5: CC: Goalie Ben Fuchs 13 saves; Gavin Brockway, Kyle Skinner defense. CG: Cole O'Halleron 4 assists; Whitman Hengtgen, Payton Goodrich, RJ Breton, Clay Shaw, Caleb Fiedler 1 goal each. CC 7-7, CG 9-4.
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
▪ Pine Crest 16, Hagerty 2: Tara Shecter 4 goals, 1 assist; Lizzie Kaplan 2 goals, 3 assists; Sofia Caro, Sophie Shapiro, Dani Swords, Jordan Vital 2 goals each. PC 7-7.
▪ St. Thomas Aquinas 16, North Palm Beach-Benjamin School 11: Morgan Lusk 10 saves, 3 ground balls; Carly Steinlauf 5 goals, 2 assists, 4 draw control; Gabi Cash 3 goals, 1interception.
Comments