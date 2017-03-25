Athletes have record-breaking day at GMAC track and field championships

It was business as usual for the Northwestern girls’ track team early Saturday evening.
That’s because the Bulls, who have set a gold standard for girls track in Miami-Dade County for as long as anyone can remember, once again dominated the field and prevailed in the GMAC Championship track meet at Traz Powell Stadium.
Northwestern, led by strong performances from Twanisha Terry and De’Andreah Young, ran away with the girls title, finishing with 207 points, well ahead of second-place Southridge, which finished with 139.
Bolstered by a group of players from the football team, including running back Chris Henderson, Columbus won the boys championship, finishing with 125 points, 40 points better than second-place Northwestern.
Terry, who has signed with USC next year, won a pair of individual events, the 100- and 200-meter dashes. In the latter event, she broke the GMAC record set by Southridge’s Eboney Eutsey eight years ago, with a time of 23.68.
She was also part of both relay teams, the 400 meter, which won in 46.03, and the 1,600 meter, which broke another GMAC record with a time of 3:42.84. The old record (3:43.81) belonged to a Northwestern team from 2007 that included Olympic gold-medal winning Brianna Rollins.
Young also carved her name into the record books when she won the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 41.24, breaking a GMAC record that had stood since 2001.
“Right now, we’re starting off on a good foot,” said Terry. “We came in here today with a humble mindset. It was just a matter of everyone doing their part starting with the field events and eventually the sprints and the hurdles.”
Columbus was led by Henderson, who captured the 200 in 21.28 and was also part of the first-place 400 relay team, which turned in a time of 40.96. Deshay Fernandes was the other Explorer individual winner as he won the 1,600-meter run (4:24.91).
“We qualified a lot of guys on Tuesday so we felt pretty good about this coming into today,” said Columbus coach Fred Foyo. “Just a matter of coming in and doing what we were supposed to do and we did. Our entire 4-by-100 team was from the football team, including C.J. (Henderson), so we certainly felt good about them coming out on top.”
There were plenty of other great individual performances on Saturday, including Southridge’s Symone Mason on the girls side and Norland sophomore sensation Tyrese Cooper for boys.
Mason set the GMAC record for girls’ 400 with a time of 52.42, a record set by Eutsey in 2009.
Meanwhile, Cooper won a pair of events — the 100- (10.54) and the 400-meter dashes — in which he broke a GMAC record with a 26.01.
GIRLS TEAM STANDINGS: 1. Northwestern 207; 2. Southridge 139; 3. Ferguson 65; 4. Jackson 39; 5. North Miami 34; 6. Carol City 25; 7. Krop 23.5; 8. Palmetto 22; 9. South Dade 20; 10. Coral Gables 17.5. INDIVIDUAL WINNERS: 100 Hurdles: Tiara McMinn, Jackson 13.96; 100: Twanisha Terry, Northwestern 12.03; 1,600: Lisa Adjouadi, Ferguson 5:15.60; 400: Symone Mason, Southridge 52.42*; 300 Hurdles: De’Andreah Young, Northwestern 41.24*; 800: Kayla Johnson, Southridge 2:17.45; 200: Twanisha Terry, Northwestern 23:68*; 3,200: Bianca Banato, Ferguson 11:49.01.
BOYS’ TEAM STANDINGS: 1. Columbus 125; 2. Northwestern 85; 3. Ferguson 45; 4. Braddock 42; 5. South Dade 39; 5. Booker T. Wash. 39; 7. Krop 36; 7. Norland 36; 9. Homestead 35; 10. Coral Reef 30.5. INDIVIDUAL WINNERS: Boys 110 Hurdles: Damien Lindor, Homestead 15.07; 100: Tyrese Cooper, Norland 10.54; 1,600: Deshay Fernandes, Columbus 4:24.91; 400: Tyrese Cooper, Norland 26.0*; 300 Hurdles: Thomas Burns, Northwestern 35.81; 800: Winston Quinn, Booker T. Washington 1:56.86; 200; Christopher Henderson, Columbus 21.28; 3,200: Calvin Wilson, Coral Gables 9:44.79.
TEAM WINNERS: Girls’ 4x100 Relay: Northwestern, 46.03; Boys 4x100 Relay: Columbus, 40.96; Girls; 4x400 Relay: Northwestern, 3:42.84*; Boys; 4x400 Relay: Northwestern, 3:15.19.
* GMAC RECORD
Comments