St. Thomas softball falls in Blue title game

Softball seams struggled to stay tight against the bats of St. Thomas Aquinas and Fort Myers on Saturday in the 23rd annual SlamFest at Palmetto Bay Park.
The Green Wave outslugged the Raiders 15-4 in the Blue Bracket title game.
Monarch beat Wellington 4-1 in the Gray Bracket finale. Monsignor Pace outlasted Florida Christian 11-10 to win the White Bracket.
The 44-team tournament began Thursday.
Fort Myers flaunted its brawny bats early, putting up a five-spot in the top of the first inning with an onslaught of long balls.
But the Raiders responded with home runs from Lindsay Gehring and Madison Santana in the bottom of the inning to cut the deficit to 5-4.
“This was great competition for us,” Gehring said. “We needed that because we are going to see those teams in states and it’s just going to make us a better team. Kudos to them. They hit great and came out swinging the bats.”
The Raiders (11-3) faced a 9-4 deficit heading into the bottom of the fourth inning after their arms allowed additional aerial assaults.
“They are one of the top teams in the state,” Raiders coach Bryan Baucom said.
“We just got done playing a great game against Palmetto. We’ve lost a lot of kids the last few years through those runs to state. This is basically a young team with a lot of freshman and sophomores starting. We are basically trying to build a team, and this is just a step as we move forward through the season.”
Hannah Perkins earned the win for the Green Wave (15-1), getting six strikeouts and allowing four earned runs in five innings. Kaitlin King took the loss.
Riley Ludlam went 3 for 4 with two home runs and two RBI in the win. Vivan Ponn also had a two-run homer for the Green Wave.
The Raiders allowed 17 hits and made four errors.
St. Thomas beat Palmetto 7-3 to reach the title game.
▪ Fort Myers 15, St. Thomas Aquinas 4: FM (15-1): Riley Ludlam 3-4, 2 HR, 2 RBI; Vivian Ponn HR, 2 RBI. STA (11-3): Lindsay Gehring 2-2, HR, 2 RBI; Madison Santana 1-2, HR, 2 RBI. WP: Hannah Perkins 5 IP, 6 K, 4 ER. LP: Kaitlin King.
MORE SLAMFEST RESULTS
▪ Monsignor Pace 13, Braddock 3: Kathleen Rios 1B, 2B, 3B; Cassidy Zeigler 2 1B, HR; Yanilec Sosa HR. WP: Y.Sosa 4 K.
▪ Monsignor Pace 9, South Dade 6: Cassidy Zeigler HR; Kathleen Rios 2B; Monica Marquez 1B, 2B. WP: C.Zeigler 4K.
▪ Monsignor Pace 11, Florida Christian 10: Cassidy Zeigler 1B, 2B, 3B; Kathleen Rios 2 1B, 2B. WP: C.Zeigler 7 K.
▪ Goleman 5, Braddock 2: Natalie Costero 2-3, 3B; Natalie Perez 2-3, 2 3B; Bianca Soto 1-3, 2B, 2 RBI. WP: Natalie Costero (8-0) 9 K. GOL 13-3.
▪ Goleman 11, Ferguson 3: Natalie Costero 3-4, 3B, 2B, 2RBI; Emily Bacallao 2-3, 2 2B, 2RBI; Denise Hernandez 2-3, 2RBI. WP: Denise Hernandez (6-3) 4 K. GOL 14-3.
▪ Palmetto 4, Cooper City 2: Lindsey Arana 2-2, 2 R; Lauren Margolis 2-4, 2B, 3B, RBI; Katie Burge 2-4, R, 2 RBI. WP: Brittany Barczak (8-0). LP: Kara Lokeinsky. PLM 13-1.
▪ Palmetto 7, Belleview 5: Brittney Phillips 4-4, 2B, R, RBI; Janelle Dominguez 2-4, RBI; Carly Herskowitz 2-4, R, RBI. WP: Daijaa Williams (5-1). LP: J. Adams. PLM 14-1.
▪ Westminster Christian 15, St. Brendan 0: Ally Mena 3-3, 2B, 2 HR, 5 RBI; Nikkia Benitez Grand Slam HR; Ashley Castano 2-2, 2B, 2 R. WP: Victoria Perez (7-2). WC 13-3.
▪ Lourdes 17, University School 2: Nora Zubillaga 1-2, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R; Catherine Ullivarri 1-3, 3 RBI, 2 R; Natasha Gonzalez 2-3, 2 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R; Nicole Gonzalez 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI, 3 R. WP: Jackie Lorente (3-1). LOUR 11-6.
Comments