Hallandale, St. Thomas Aquinas bring home track titles

Weighing winds were nothing for Hallandale’s distance dominance. The Chargers took home the boys BCAA title Friday at Dillard with its 4x400 finale. St. Thomas Aquinas narrowly edged the Chargers’ girl’s team for a county title.
“Coach gave us a strategy of how to run it, all year I was the second leg and with the competition out here and what was at stake we had to come out of here with a win so he decided to put me first,” Hallandale’s Peter Anderson said.
The Chargers also won the 3200-relay and 300 hurdles.
Terrence Horne Jr. anchored Miramar’s 400-relay to a 41.54 finish early in the meet, ahead of Cardinal Gibbons and Deerfield Beach. Horne also won the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.85, outpacing teammates Jamal Walton and Taylor Banks. But the Patriots’ terrific sprinters couldn’t hold onto its meet lead. Walton won the 200 and 400.
“The first two legs were good,” Horne said of the 400-relay. “We had a football player converting to track. We are trying to get him acclimated. When he gave me the stick I saw Cardinal Gibbons in front of me and I knew I had to catch him. I saw him running around the turn and I knew. I’m one of the best sprinters in the country so I can’t let my team down.”
St. Thomas won the 300 hurdles and Bridget Alex won the 3200 with a time of 12:01.85 to pace the girls. Northeast’s Jan’Taijah Ford won the 200 and 400 races, while Shyteania Twensey won the 100 for the Hurricanes.
“Mentally, I knew that I had a possibility of getting first,” Alex said. “But on the straightaways, the wind was really bad so I had to take advantage of the wind being on my back. I’m always trying to be aware of my surroundings during my races because you never know when someone is going to come back and catch you.”
Miramar coach Chris McComb said his team has grown this season.
“To where we started at the beginning of the year to now is awesome,” McComb said. “Now we are just trying to focus on how we finish at the end of the season. Not just right now. It’s a credit to them that they buy into what I give them.”
Boys’ team scores — 1. Hallandale 100, 2. Miramar 89, 3. Blanche Ely 78.5, 4. St. Thomas 71, 5. Northeast 65, 6. Boyd Anderson 43, 7. Douglas 30, 8. Coral Springs 29, 9. Piper 28, 10. Dillard 23. Individual Winners — 3200 relay: H 7:59.45; 110 hurdles: Damion Thomas (NE) 13.72; 100: Terrence Horne Jr. (M) 11.30; 1600: Sukeil Foucha (ELY) 4:31.51; 400 relay: M 41.54; 400: Jamal Walton (M) 46.39; 300 hurdles: Favien Lively (H) 38.49; 800: Tyree Simeon (NE) 1:56.58; 200: Jamal Walton (EVR) 21.64; 3200: Nicholas Rischar (STA) 9:54.12; 1600 relay: HAL 3:17.68; Shot put: Milton Ingraham (H) 53-01.50; Discus: Milton Ingraham (H) 160-09; Long jump: Eldin Dorvil (DB) 21-07.25; Triple jump: Da’Quan Baily-Brown (D) 44-08; High jump: Damian Lewis (P) 6-06.75; Pole vault: Jonathan Vanarsdale (D) 12-05.5.
Girls’ team scores — 1. St. Thomas Aquinas 124, 2. Hallandale 110, 3. Northeast 109, 4. Boyd Anderson 67, 5. Dillard 62, 6. Flanagan 52, 7. Douglas 21, 8. Miramar 18, 9. Monarch 16, 9. Fort Lauderdale 16. Individual winners — 3200 relay: HAL 9:37.30; 100 hurdles: Richara McNeil (H) 14.74; 100: Shyteania Twensey (NE) 12.16; 1600: Jada Bryan (D) 5:18.69; 400 relay: D 47.40; 400: Jan’Taijah Ford (NE) 55.35; 300 hurdles: Imani Christian (STA) 43.53; 800 adaptive wheelchair: Isabella Matos (CB) 5:52.15; 800: Daishon Span (BA) 2:18.38; 200: Jan’Taijah Ford (NE) 24.70; 200 adaptive wheelchair: Matos (CB) 1:16.60; 3200: Bridget Alex (STA) 12:01.85; 1600 relay: STA 3:47.66; Shot put: Amani Heaven (H) 42-00.75; Discus: Sophia Gustely (MON) 134-11; Long jump: Devin D’Olivera (F) 17-08; Triple jump: D’Olivera (F) 37-02.25; High jump: Carshaylah Harrison (NE) 5-06; Pole vault: Kendyl Kerekes (STA) 10-06; Shot put WC: Isabella Matos (CB) 9-00.25.
Comments