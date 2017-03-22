Pace edges Douglas in game of baseball powers

It was a meeting of high school baseball royalty on Wednesday night when defending 9A state champion Douglas traveled to Monsignor Pace High School to take on the defending 6A state runners up.
And when it was over, Pace, a team that came into the game “averaging” 14 runs per game and a team .405 batting average, came away with a 5-4 victory.
The winning run came home in the last of the sixth when — with two outs and a runner on first— Jeter Downs launched a high fly ball to center field that the center fielder overran, allowing Anthony Sanabria to come all the way around and score.
“Just a great game against a high quality opponent and the kind of game that gets you ready for the postseason,” said Pace coach Tom Duffin, whose team improved to 11-1. “Just a great job by the kids of finding a way to grind it out.”
Pace stunned Douglas starter and University of Miami commit Brandon Kaminer, who entered the game 4-0 with a 0.30 ERA and 40 strikeouts, for two runs in the first inning thanks to a pair of UM commits Downs and Michael Montes. Downs doubled and Montes singled him home before Montes scored on an Andres Sanchez double.
Trailing 3-0, Douglas (7-3) trimmed the Pace lead to 3-2 in the third on a two-RBI double from Missouri commit Chad McDaniel and tied it in the fourth on a David Vazqeuz solo home run.
Pace retook the lead in the bottom half of the inning when Brandon Cruz took Kaminer deep over the right center field fence marking the first homer given up by Kaminer in nearly a year.
Kaminer came out of the game with one out in the sixth and was not the pitcher of record.
He gave up six hits, three earned runs and struck out 10.
MORE BASEBALL
▪ Coral Gables 10, South Miami 1: WP: John Kenney(3-2) 3 IP, 3H, ER, 2-4, double, 3 RBI. LP: Michel Cabo. CG (6-5): Nico Montes 2-4, double, 2 RBI. Noel Garcia 2-3 triple. Adrian Guerra 3 IP, 2H, 0ER. SM 2-7-1
▪ Palmetto 8, Homestead 0: WP: Justin Sutta (2-0), 4 IP, 3H, 7 K’s. LP: D. Williams. Charles Kavalir 2-4, 2B, R, RBI. Victor Valderrama 2-3, 2 2B, 2 R, RBI. Alex Castaneda 1-2, R, RBI.
▪ Doral 11, Sunset 1: WP: Oscar Trujillo CG, 7 K’s, 0ER. Jonathan Fernandez 4-4, 2R. Jose Garcia 2-2, R, HR, 4 RBI. Adrian Figueroa 1-3, 2 RBI, HR.
▪ Palmer Trinity 11, City Christian 2: WP: Carlos Carvajal 7 IP, 2 R, 5 H, 8 K’s. Raul Ibanez 2-4, 2 R. Joey Sulkes 2-4, R, 2 RBI. Heyden Saphier 2-3, 2 R.
▪ Mourning 12, Hialeah-Miami Lakes 2: WP: Thomas Blythe (1-1), 4.2 IP, 6K's. LP: Garcia. ATM (7-6): Jose Marquez 2-3, 3 R, 2 SB. Hernando Alvarez 4-4, 4 R, RBI, SB. Jim Varona 3-3, 2 R, 5 RBI, 2 2B.
SOFTBALL
▪ Florida Christian 9, Carrollton 1: WP: Megan Rodriguez 2-5, 2 R, 2 SB. Gessy Hernandez 2-2, 2 RBI. Andrea Delgado 2-4, 2 RBI. Nicole Fontela 2-3, RBI. Lilly Frometa 1-2, 3B, RBI. FC 6-5.
▪ Mourning 16, Northwestern 0: WP: B. Gomez (6-4). ATM (6-5): A. Harris 1-2, 4 RBI. B. Gomez 2-2, 3 RBI. S. Dreispul 2-3, 4 RBI.
▪ Pine Crest 15, Somerset 5: WP: Sami Restrepo 2-5, 2 R, 2 RBI, 2B, HR. Andie Weinberg 4-4, R, 3 RBI. Danielle Bejar 3-4, R, 2 RBI.
▪ Mater Academy 18, iMater 1: WP: Maria Barranco H, 3-3, 4 RBI. Arianna Machado 2-3, 2 RBI.
TRACK AND FIELD
GMAC North qualifier at Traz Powell
Girls’ top performers – 100: Twanisha Terry (NW) 11.90; 200: Taquaria Whiley (NW) 25.19; 400: Ulani Toussaint (NW) 56.51; 800: Ayoola Gbolade (NW) 2:21.42; 1600: Nina Burgos (NW) 5:31.57; 3200: Nina Burgos (NW) 12:12.72; 100 Hurdles: Tiara McMinn (JAC) 14.11; 300 Hurdles: De'Andreah Young (NW) 43.78; 400 relay: Northwestern 46.72; 1,600 relay: Northwestern 3:48.40; 3,200 relay: Northwestern 9:42.78; High Jump: Tiara McMinn (JAC) 5-05.75; Long Jump: Taranique Alexander (NW) 17-08.00; Triple Jump: Taranique Alexander (NW) 37-03.00; Shot Put: Kaylah Clark (NW) 40-09.75; Discus: Chanel Dawson (NW) 154-11.
Boys’ top performers – 100: Tyrese Cooper (NOR) 10.67; 200: David East (NW) 21.59; 400: Tyrese Cooper (NOR) 47.66; 800: Winston Quinn (BTW) 2:00.11; 1600: Malik Watson (KR) 4:49.50; 3200: Malik Watson (KR) 11:08.20; 110 Hurdles: Richelieu Valery (KR) 15.42; 300 Hurdles: Thomas Burns (NW) 38.93; 400 relay: Carol City 42.00; 1,600 relay: Northwestern 3:18.12; 3,200 relay: Northwestern 8:21.09; High Jump: Phenol Williams (CC) 6-01.5; Long Jump: Yhostin Diaz (NOR) 21-00; Triple Jump: Christian Joseph (KR) 41-08; Shot Put: Demetrius Taylor (NW) 42-07.5; Discus: Ellis Mcmillon (CC) 142-7.
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
▪ Cardinal Gibbons d. Deerfield Beach (25-10, 25-10, 23-35, 25-15): Teddy Bujalski 9 points, 4 aces, 4 digs, 14 assists.
▪ St. Brendan d. International Studies (25-10, 25-8, 25-11): Carlos Plana 10 aces, 12 digs. Chris Rodriguez 3 kills, 4 aces, 3 digs. Gaby Iglesias 16 kills. SB 12-5.
▪ Hialeah-Miami Lakes d. Northwestern (25-6, 25-9, 25-13): Abraham Castillo 10 kills. Marvin Castellon 7 kills, 10 digs. Andrew Uria 5 kills, 10 digs. Luis Alvarez 3 kills. HML 13-1.
▪ South Broward d. Everglades (25-23, 25-20, 25-17): Alex Sands 12 kills, 7 digs, 7 points. SB 9-1.
▪ Ransom Everglades d. La Salle (25-22, 25-20, 25-16): Nick Stone 2 aces, 7 points, 2 digs. John Mistele 3 kills. Sarthak Chakravarty 4 kills.
▪ Pace d. North Miami (29-27, 25-16, 25-22): Justin Delva 5 kills, 7 assist, 5 aces. Jorge Jebian 5 points, 11 assists, 6 aces. David Dirand 4 aces, 5 kills, 3 points.
▪ Braddock d. Belen (23-17, 25-10, 25-8): George Gibert 10 kills. Franco Valenzuela 6 kills, block. Alfredo Arevalo 30 assists, kill, ace. BRA 9-5.
BOYS’ TENNIS
▪ TERRA 5, Ferguson 2: 1. Renzo Fassioli (TER) d. Justin Ossa (FER) 8-3. 2. Sam Tiktin (TER) d. Jorge Melian (FER) 9-8. 3. Derek Rasmussen (TER) d. Jairo Adarmes (FER) 8-0. 4. Jonathan Gomez (TER) d. Andres Valderrama (FER) 8-0. 5. Joseph Glidden (TER) d. Daniel Gonzalez-Vaca(FER) 8-4. Doubles: 1. J. Ossa/J. Melian (FER) d. R. Fassioli (TER) 8-4. 2. J. Adarmes/A.Valderrama (FER) d. D. Rasmussen/J. Gayoso (TER) 8-5. FER 6-5.
▪ North Broward Prep 5, Coral Springs Charter 2: Rengifo (NB) d. See 8-0. Santos (NB) d. Castro 8-0. Gorin (NB) d. Renzi 8-4. Zucchetti (NB) d. Margoita 9-8. Doubles: See/Castro (CS) d. Firestone/Glass 8-6. Renzi/Margoita (CS) d. Miguel/Cooper 6-3.
▪ TERRA 5, Ferguson 2: 1. Renzo Fassioli 8-3. 2. Sam Tiktin 9-8. 3. Derek Rasmussen 8-0. 4. Jonathan Gomez 8-0. 5. Joseph Glidden 8-4
▪ Columbus 7, Reagan 0: 1. Felipe Gomez 8-5. 2. Quino Cuervo 8-5. COL 7-2.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
▪ Ferguson 7, TERRA 0: 1. Brianna Gomez (FER) d. Michele Adan-Pol (TER) 8-4. 2. AnnieCarrera (FER) d. Genie Hernandez (TER) 8-0. 3. Jordanna Ossa (FER) d. Nicole Cinquino (TER) 8-0. 4. Jennie Leon (FER) d. Natasha Landa (TER) 8-0. 5. Ana Sotomayor (FER) d. Claudia Cruz (TER) 8-1. Doubles: 1. B. Gomez/J. Ossa (FER) d. M. Adan-Pol/G. Hernandez (TER) 8-4. 2. J. Leon/Emily Ortega (FER) d. N. Cinquino/N. Landa (TER) 8-1. FER 10-1.
▪ Coral Springs 5, North Broward Prep 2: Barbones (CS) d. Neira 8-4. Bakratze (NB) d. Edwards 8-0. Zeitler (NB) d. Humphrey 9-8. Margolia (CS) d. Leon 8-3. Carmell (CS) d. Lambert 8-3. Doubles: Barbones/Margolia (CS) d. Bakratze/Zeitler 6-3. Edwards/Humphrey (CS) d. Singai/Leon 6-0.
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
▪ Calvary Christian 12, Cooper City 10: CC (11-3): Florence Andrieu 6 goals, 2 assists. Amanda Rivas 2 goals. Rylee Horton goal. Alyson Djuren goal.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
▪ University School 16, Miami Country Day 7: Conchade Osceola 2 goals. Max Stettin 2 ground balls. Jesse Miot 2 goals, 10 ground balls. US 9-5.
GIRLS’ WATER POLO
▪ South Broward 24, Cardinal Gibbons 11: Emma Leto 7 goals, 3 assists, 2 steals. Mia Leto 4 goals, 3 assists, 5 steals. Madison Martinez 6 goals, 3 assists, 5 steals. Giulia Badoco 3 goals, 6 assists, 7 steals.
BOYS’ WATER POLO
▪ Belen 19, Riviera 6: Tamborrel 4 goals. Balerdi 3 goals. Belisario 2 goals. Chaviano 2 goals. Pulles 2 goals. N. Aguilar 4 assists. Melendez 4 assists. Falcon goal. Galindez goal. Garzon goal. Kurzan goal. Menendez goal. Puello goal. Ferguson 9 saves. BEL 16-3
Comments