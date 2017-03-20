Walk-off double propels TERRA over Ferguson

Gaby Berger hit a walk-off double to give TERRA an 8-7 victory over Ferguson in nine innings on Monday afternoon.
Berger pitched seven innings for the win. Emily Mendoza went 3 for 4 and scored three runs, including the game-winning run. Veronica Sanchez went 2 for 4, had a triple and two RBI for the Wolves (5-4).
▪ TERRA 8, Ferguson 7 (9 innings): WP: Gaby Berger 7 IP. TER (5-4): Emily Mendoza 3-4, 3 R, GW R. Gaby Berger 2-5, WO 2B. Veronnica Sanchez 2-4, 3B, 2 RBI. Victoria Wagner 3-4.
▪ Calvary Christian 4, Pompano Beach 3: WP: C. Crump 3-5. CC (3-5): Crump 3-4, 2B, 6 K's. C. Chang 2-3, GWR.
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
▪ Speedball Classic Tournament — American Maroon Bracket Final: American 11, McArthur 1: WP: Ashley Alfonso (8-1), 5 IP, 3 Ks. LP: Punser. AME (8-1): Yanelys Fernandez 2-3, 2B, 3 RBI, R. Karla Soza 2-3, 3 RBI, R, BB. Erika Castroman 2-3, 2 RBI, R.
▪ Speedball Classic Tournament — American 11, South Plantation 0: WP: Ashley Alfonso (9-2), 5 IP, 4 Ks, H. LP: Hishon. AME (9-2): Ashleigh Acosta 2-2, 2 RBI. Alexis Guzman 3-3, 2B, 3 RBI, R, SB. Erika Castroman 2-3, RBI, R.
▪ Speedball Classic Tournament — Maroon Bracket Final: American 3, Pines Charter 2: WP: Ashley Alfonso (10-2), 7 IP, K, ER, 3 H. LP: Pascual. AME (10-2): Tyenna Colon 2-3; 2B, 3 R, BB. Alexis Guzman 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI. Yanelys Fernandez 2-3.
▪ Speedball Classic Tournament — Westminster Christian 14, South Plantation 1: WP: Brooklyn Maguire (3-1) 3 IP, 7 K. Victoria Perez 2-3, HR, 4 RBI. Nikkia Benitez 2-3, 2B, HR, 2 RBI. Megan Diaz 2-3, R. WC 9-3.
BASEBALL
▪ Miami Brito 2, iMater 1: WP: Luis Ruiz. MB (7-1): Alex Nino 3-3, GW RBI. Jeffrey Rodriguez 2-3. Onelio Perdomo 1-4, 3B. iM (2-7).
▪ West Broward 12, Hollywood Hills 0: WP: Hunter Craig 4.2IP, 0ER, 4 K’s. WB (7-1): Alexey Gonzalez 3-4, 2R, 2 RBI. Corey Lement 2-3, 3 RBI.
▪ American Heritage 18, Coconut Creek 5: WP: Cody Cortelli. AH 7-3. CC 0-9.
▪ West Orange 17, Key West 11: KW 6-6.
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
▪ Braddock d. Ferguson (23-25, 25-11, 25-23, 23-25, 15-11): George Gibert 24 kills. Brian Hernandez 12 kills. Alfredo Arevalo 51 assists.
▪ Killian d. Columbus (25-22, 25-20, 20-25, 25-22): Diego Savelli 45 assists. Jomar Mondestin 19 kills, 15 digs. Christopher Hallstrand 17 kills. KIL 11-2.
▪ Chaminade-Madonna d. Everglades (25-21, 21-25, 25-19, 25-20): Bryce McBride 13 kills, 4 digs. Dominic Bruzzi 7 points, 6 digs, 5 blocks, 4 kills. Alex Iglesias 6 points, 17 digs. CM (8-0).
▪ Palmetto d. Greater Miami Academy (25-16, 25-12, 25-14): Matthew Garcia 7 kills, 3 digs, 2 blocks. Tyler Boylan 7 kills, 3 digs. Nicolas Leal 5 kills, 3 digs, 2 blocks. PAL 9-3.
▪ HML d. Hebrew (25-11, 25-11, 25-12): Andrew Uria 7 kills, 12 digs. Marvin Castellon 8 kills. Abraham Castillo 7 kills, 6 digs. Franky Zamora 5 kills, 25 assists. Sergio Figueroa 7 kills. HML 12-1.
▪ SLAM d. Miami High (25-23, 25-16, 25-23): Alex Reyes 10 kills, 10 digs, 10 points. Isis Zambo 6 kills, 9 points. Dennis Toledo 20 digs. SL 14-2.
▪ North Miami d. Booker T. Washington (25-14, 25-21, 23-25, 25-17): Donte Innocent 6 aces, 4 kills, 4 digs. Olguens Seraphin 5 kills,10 digs. Webster Simeus 4 kills, 3 digs. Reynald Laurent 25 assists, 7 aces, kill.
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
▪ Florida Christian Invitational Silver Final — Killian d. Coral Reef (25-22, 25-17): Christoper Hallstrand 9 kills, 7 digs. Nick Estevez 9 digs, 9 receptions. Diego Savelli 15 assists. KIL 10-2.
▪ Florida Christian Invitational — Killian d. Ferguson (25-17, 25-11).
▪ Florida Christian Invitational — Killian d. Mourning (26-24, 25-17).
GIRLS’ TENNIS
▪ Archbishop McCarthy 6, Calvary Christian 1: Caitlin Khan (CCA) d. Gloria Cabrero 8-1. 2. Cata Gonzalez-Umana (AMHS) d. Tammy Cartyuvles 8-0. 3. Paola Gonzalez (AMHS) d. Haley Day 8-0. 4. Katherine Cabrero (AMHS) d. Sarah Enders 8-3. 5. Sophia Lagos (AMHS) d. Ally Hinsley 8-1. Doubles: 1. Gloria Cabrero/Cata GonzalezUmana (AMHS) d. Khan/Cartyuvles 8-0. 2. Paola Gonzalez/Sophia Lagos (AMHS) d. Enders/Day 8-3
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
▪ Pine Crest 6, University School 1: 1. Taylor (PC) d. Witschen (US) 8-0. 2. Snyder (PC) d. Rosenblum (US) 8-0. 3. Lavin (PC) d. Meles (US) 8-0. 4. Feldman (PC) d. Bell (US) 8-1. 5 James (PC) d. Paris (US) 8-0. Doubles: 1. Snyder/Rabin (PC) d. Witschen/Rosenblum (US) 6-2. 2. Meles/Bell (US) d. Kislin/Kumasi (PC) 6-4.
BOYS’ TENNIS
▪ Calvary Christian 6, Archbishop McCarthy 1: 1. Mike Mendez (CCA) d. Fabien LaFontant 8-3. 2. Sebastian Stam (CCA) d. Luis Gallego 8-4. 3. Kegan Hinsley CCA d. Jose Rocca 8-7. 4. Nico Goncalves (AMHS) d. Caleb Keller 8-0. 5. Juan Moscoso (CCA) d. Santiago Severo 8-3. Doubles: 1. Mendez/Stam(CCA) d. Fabien LaFontant/Luis Gallego 8-5. 2. Keller/Hinsley (CCA) d. José Roca and Daniel Vargas 8-5
▪ Miami Beach 7, North Miami 0: 1. Piercarlo Usai 6-0. 2. Adrian Barone 6-0. 3. Max Kula 6-0. 4. Federico Polidori 6-0. MB 9-0.
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
▪ Cooper City 14, Cypress Bay 4: CC (11-2): Olivia Lewis 6 goals, 6 ground balls. Florence Andrieu 4 goals, 8 draw controls, 7 ground balls. Amanda Rivas 2 goals, assist, 11 ground balls. Crystal Williams 2 goals, assist. Rylee Horton goal.
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
▪ St. Thomas Aquinas 9, Milton (GA) 7: Carly Steinlauf 3 goals, 2 draw controls. Ali Beekhuizen 2 goals, 3 assists, 4 draw controls. Morgan Lusk 11 saves.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
▪ Calvary Christian Academy 16, Piper 2: Goals: Hoyt Eller, Ryan Skinner, Aaron Ridenour. CC 5-7.
GIRLS’ WATER POLO
▪ Westminster Academy 19, Cardinal Gibbons 13: Naomi Sanders 11 goals. Abby Weissman 3 goals. Gaby Kalb 12 saves. CG: C. Bergamini 8 goals.
FLAG FOOTBALL
▪ Miami Edison 41, Hebrew Academy 0: Destiny Doughty: 1 catch, 5 yds; 1 rush, 76 yds TD; XP; 4 flag pulls. Irenna Hines: 4 catches, 42 yds, 2 TD; 3 rushes, 46 yds; INT 74 yds TD; 3 flag pulls; 3 XP. Jaquala Brown: 2 catches, 42 yds, TD; 1 rush, 25 yds, 4 INT, 4 flag pulls. Dynasty Gaines: 1 catch 20 yd TD; 5 flag pulls. Nikesha Pierre: 5 rushes 84 yds; 4 catches 25 yds; 30 yd punt return. Tatyana Fremont 13-19 passing, 174 yds, 3 TD; 1 rush 26 yards. Serena Johnson: 2 flag pulls. ED 2-0.
Last week’s best Miami-Dade performances
TEAM OF THE WEEK
The Ransom Everglades boys’ volleyball team won its program’s first major tournament championship by winning the Florida Christian Invitational. Michael Colonna led the Raiders with a combined 27 kills in wins over Southwest and Columbus and had 30 more in a five-set win earlier in the week against Southwest.
ATHLETES OF THE WEEK
Alexis Viart, Braddock, baseball: Viart threw a three-hitter with five strikeouts to help the Bulldogs beat nationally ranked Columbus 1-0.
Chauncey Nunez, Doral, baseball: Nunez picked up a victory and a save and struck out 20 in 10 innings pitched last week.
Ashley Alfonso, American, softball: Alfonso pitched 17 innings and allowed one earned run on four hits to help the Patriots win the Maroon bracket of the Speedball Classic with wins over McArthur, South Plantation and Pembroke Pines Charter.
Xzavier Henderson, Columbus, boys’ track and field: Henderson won the 400 meters and helped the relay teams also win as the Explorers won the Youth Fair Invitational.
Tiara McMinn, Jackson, girls’ track and field: McMinn won the 100 and 300 hurdles and the high jump at the Youth Fair Invitational.
Quinn McLeod, Miami Beach, boys’ tennis: McLeod won his singles match to help the Hi-Tides beat Coral Gables.
Katya Martens, Palmetto, girls’ tennis: Martens won her No. 1 singles match to lead the Panthers to a 4-3 win over Ferguson.
Joey Balerdi, Belen, boys’ water polo: Balerdi had five goals, five assists and five steals to lead the Wolverines to a 17-6 win over rival Columbus.
Alex Balli and Sebastian Zelaya, Gulliver, boys’ lacrosse: Zelaya and Balli each had 10 ground balls to lead the Raiders to a 11-4 win over Coral Reef.
Natasha Polanco, Varela, flag football: Polanco scored the winning touchdown in a 6-0 double-overtime victory over Coral Reef.
Andre C. Fernandez
Last week’s best Broward performances
TEAM OF THE WEEK
Dez Dumerrvil Jean won the shot put (50-2), Jermanie Byrd won the 110 high hurdles (13.94) and Nicholas Rischar finished second in the 3,200 meters to lead the St. Thomas Aquinas boys’ track team to the Bob Hayes Invitational team title.
ATHLETES OF THE WEEK
Ally Muraskin, Coral Springs Charter, softball: Muraskin, a UCF commit, threw a complete game and struck out 11 to lead the Panthers over American Heritage 5-0 in the Speedball Classic Gold Division championship game.
James Foster, Cardinal Gibbons, boys’ lacrosse: Foster had four goals and three assists to lead the Chiefs over Coral Springs Charter 15-3.
Kyrstlei Everett, Coral Glades, girls’ track: Everett won the 100 (12.82) and the 200 (26.40) at the Westminster Academy Invitational.
Giuliano Rengifo , North Broward, boys’ tennis: Rengifo won at No. 1 singles to lead the Eagles over Archbishop McCarthy 5-2.
Christine Alayon, Pines Charter, flag football: Alayon threw three touchdown passes to lead the Jaguars over Archbishop McCarthy 19-6.
Daniel Federman, Archbishop McCarthy, baseball: Federman struck out seven and scattered three hits to lead the USA Today No. 1-ranked Mavericks over rival American Heritage 7-1.
Anabelle Agosto, Cypress Bay, girls’ lacrosse: Agosto had three goals and an assist to lead the Lightning over Western 13-6.
Isakia Holton, Boyd Anderson, flag football: Holton scored two touchdowns to lead the Cobras over Deerfield Beach 12-0.
Paola González, Archcbishop McCarthy, girls’ tennis: González won at No. 3 singles to lead the Mavericks over North Broward Prep 5-2.
Michael Sommer, Coral Springs, boys’ volleyball: Sommer had 13 kills, 12 service points and five digs to lead the Colts over Nova 25-23-, 27-25, 21-25, 25-17.
FABIAN LYON
Comments