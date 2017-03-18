Dillard’s Burrows named Florida Coach of the Year

In nearly a quarter of a century, Darryl Burrows has directed Dillard on a course to become the most successful boys’ basketball program in Broward County.
On Saturday, Burrows was honored for his latest milestone season when the Florida Dairy Farmers Association named him its Florida Coach of the Year.
Burrows led Dillard to its seventh state championship this past season, giving the Panthers the most of any Broward school.
Burrows has the most state titles at one school of any coach in state history and matched Blanche Ely’s Melvin Randall for the most for a Florida boys’ hoops coach overall.
Randall has won five at Ely and won two prior to that at Deerfield Beach.
Burrows has compiled a 564-145 record in 24 seasons coaching at Dillard and led the Panthers 10 times to the state final four.
Burrows joins Randall, Miami Norland’s Lawton Williams III, former Monsignor Pace coach Mark Lieberman and former Ely coach Wade Edmond as previous South Florida recipients of this award.
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Ransom Everglades defeated Columbus 26-24, 20-25, 15-10) in the Florida Christian Invitational Gold Final.
The win marks the first time the Raiders (8-4) have won a tournament.
Jake Rivlin had five kills and two aces. Riss Mendizavol added three kills and two aces.
▪ Florida Christian Invitational Gold Final — Ransom Everglades d. Columbus (26-24, 20-25, 15-10): Jake Rivlin 5 kills, 2 aces. John Misteli 4 kills. Riss Mendizavol 3 kills, 2 aces. RE 8-4.
▪ Florida Christian Invitational Gold Semifinal — Ransom Everglades d. Southwest (25-22, 20-25, 25-23): Mike Colonna 20 kills. Sartahak Chalavry 5 kills, 3 blocks. Ryan Peluso 36 assists, 3 digs. RE 7-4.
▪ Jungle Queen Tournament Gold Final — Boca Raton d. SLAM: SL (11-2): Alex Reyes 7 kills.
▪ Jungle Queen Tournament Silver Semifinal — SLAM d. Western (25-21, 27-25): Isis Zambo, Daniel Thews 20 kills. AJ Alvarez 27 assists. SL 12-2.
▪ Jungle Queen Tournament Silver Final — SLAM d. Spanish River (25-20, 25-15): Isis Zambo 6 kills. Daniel Thews 10 kills, 4 aces. AJ Alvarez 24 assists, 8 points. Kayson Espinosa 8 points. SL 13-2.
▪ Jungle Queen Tournament — SLAM d. Pinecrest (25-21, 25-20): Alex Reyes, Daniel Thews 13 kills, 10 aces. AJ Alvarez 17 assists. SL 10-1.
▪ Jungle Queen Tournament — SLAM d. Wellington (25-14, 25-21): Daniel Thews 8 kills, 10 points. Isis Zambo 6 aces, 10 kills. AJ Alvarez 25 assists. SL 11-1.
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
▪ Ransom Everglades d. Kilian (25-12, 25-22): Michael Colonna 18 kills, 2 blocks. Jake Rivlin 3 kills, 2 aces. Ryan Peluso 27 assists, 4 digs. RE 6-4.
BASEBALL
▪ Archbishop Carroll 4, Westwood Christian 1: WP: Sal Lorenzo CG, 4 H, 7 K’s, BB. Rey Gonce 2-4, 2 RBI. Ricky Alvarez 1-1, 2 R. Chris Fernandez 3-3, RBI. ACC 9-1.
▪ Palmer Trinity 9, Miami Country Day 1: WP: Owen Almeida 11K’s. Cole Hebble 3-3, 2 R, 2 RBI, 2B, 3B. Quetin Wheeler 3-4, R, 2 RBI, 2B. Nick Sondon 3-4, 3 RBI.
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
▪ Columbus 3, American 1: WP: Anthony Arguelles 4 K’s. SV: Chris Mederos 6 K’s. Edward Doskow 1B, RBI. Christian Rodriguez 2B, 2 RBI.
▪ Miami Beach 8, South Fork 1: Harold Baes 6 IP, 1ER, 2 K, 4 H. Jonathan Vasallo 3B , RBI. Angel Vizcaino 2-3, RBI.
SOFTBALL
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
South Miami 11, Central 1: WP: Emily Perretta (5-6), 11 K’s. Emily Perretta 1-3 RBI, 2B. Jillian Diaz-Perera 1-2 2R, 4SB. Jenniffer Valdes 1-2 2R, 2SB.
Pine Crest 8, University School 7: Andie Weinberg 3-4, 3B, 4 RBI.
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
Southwest 12, Lourdes 2: WP: Cynthia Marin 3 K’s. Anais Mauri 2-4. Amanda Shewchuk 2-3, BB. Cynthia Marin 4-4, RBI. Carolina Silverio 4-4, 2B, 2 RBI. Talisa Maria 2-3, BB, RBI. Kayla Patino 4-4, 2B, RBI, 2 SB. Rachelle Rodriguez 1-3, RBI.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Florida Christian 7, Palmer Trintiy 6: Marc Montero 2 goals. Michael cabanas goal. Chase Campos goal, assist. Nick Maggi goal, assist. Andres Mendoza goal. Josh Jimenez goal.
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
St. Thomas Aquinas 15, Bishop Moore 9: Morgan Lusk 15 saves. Jessica Kelly 3 assists, goal. Ali Beekhuizen 5 goals, 5 draw controls. Kaitlyn Michaud goal, assist, 3 INT.
TRACK AND FIELD
▪ Youth Fair Invitational Boys’ Results — 1. Columbus 135, 2. Homestead 62, 3. Braddock 52, 4. South Dade 51, 4. Belen 51, 6. Coral Reef 49, 7. Ferguson 42, 8. Booker T Washington 41, 9. Coral Gables 25, 10. Pace 24, 11. LaSalle 23, 12. Gulliver 19, 13. Ransom Everglades 15, 13. Sunset 15, 15. Central 14, 16. Carol City 13, 17. Varela 10, 18. Doral Academy 7, 19. Miami High 3, 19. Southwest 3, 19. Coral Park 3. 100 M Dash: 1 Stallings, Steven (BRA) 10.84. 200 M Dash: 1. Thornton, Tyquan (BTW) 21.47. 400 M Dash: 1. Henderson, Xzavier (COL) 48.77. 800 M Dash: 1. Fernandes, Deshay (COL) 1:58.39. 1600 M Run: 1. Collins, Joshua (BEL) 4:19.59. 3200 M Run: 1. Collins, Joshua (BEL) 9:40.74. 110 M Hurdles: 1. Lindor, Damien (HOM) 15.28. 300 M Hurdles: 1. Gorban, Serge (SUN) 39.69. 4x100 M Relay: 1. Columbus 41.01. 4x400 M Relay: 1. Columbus 3:21.97. 4x800: 1. Columbus 8:05.07. High Jump: 1. Chaney, Donald (BEL) 1.93m. Pole Vault: 1. Bentley, Christopher (COL) 4.05m. Long Jump: 1. Crockett, Robert (COL) 6.57m. Triple Jump: 1. Spencer, Chad (FER) 13.93m. Shot Put: 1. Powell, Rodney (COL) 48-07.00, 14.80m. Discus Throw: 1. Mcmillon, Ellis (CC) 44.22m, 145-01.
▪ Youth Fair Invitational Girls’ Results — 1. Coral Reef 116.50, 2. Ransom Everglades 110, 3. Ferguson 61, 4. Jackson 58, 5. Lourdes 54, 6. American 43.50, 7. Coral Gables 43, 8. Gulliver 27, 9. Florida Christian 20, 10. Booker T Washington 19, 11. Carol City 18, 11. Varela 18, 13. Braddock 14, 14. Doral Academy 11, 14. Mourning 11, 16. Reagan/Doral 10, 17. La Salle 8, 17. Palmer Trinity 8, 19. Homestead 6, 20. Pace 4, 21. Coral Park 1. 100 M Dash: 1. Fisher, Aaliayah (AME) 12.39. 200 M Dash: 1. Swasey, Jaela (CR) 25.95. 400 M Dash: 1. Folston, Jatana (RE) 56.86. 800 M Run: 1. Adjouadi, Lisa (FER) 2:23.51. 1600 M Run: 1. Varela, Natalie (GP) 5:02.87. 3200 M Run: 1. Fernandez, Maria (BRA) 11:27.19. 100 M Hurdles: 1. McMinn, Tiara (JAX) 14.42. 300 M Hurdles: 1. McMinn, Tiara (JAX) 43.20. 4x100 M Relay: 1. Coral Reef 48.55. 4x400 M Relay: 1. Coral Reef 4:09.92. 4x800 M Relay: Lourdes 10:00.00. High Jump: 1. McMinn, Tiara (JAX) 1.67m. Pole Vault: 1. Gutierrez, Anne (RE) 3.30m. Long Jump: 1. Smith, Jazmyn (GP) 5.49m. Triple Jump: 1. Berry, Rayquel (CR) 11.03m. Shot Put: 1. Lewis, Markeisha (CC) 12.22m. Discus Throw: 1 Ajagbe, Debbie (RE) 48.39m.
