Dillard’s Darryl Burrows named boys’ basketball state Coach of the Year

In nearly a quarter of a century, Darryl Burrows has directed Dillard on a course to become the most successful boys’ basketball program in Broward County.
On Saturday, Burrows was honored for his latest milestone season when the Florida Dairy Farmers Association named him its Florida Coach of the Year.
Burrows led Dillard to its seventh state championship this past season, giving the Panthers the most of any Broward school.
Burrows has the most state titles at one school of any coach in state history and matched Blanche Ely’s Melvin Randall for the most for a Florida boys’ hoops coach overall.
Randall has won five at Ely and won two prior to that at Deerfield Beach.
Burrows has compiled a 564-145 record in 24 seasons coaching at Dillard and led the Panthers 10 times to the state final four.
Burrows joins Randall, Miami Norland’s Lawton Williams III, former Monsignor Pace coach Mark Lieberman and former Ely coach Wade Edmond as previous South Florida recipients of this award.
