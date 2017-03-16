Ferguson retires jersey of late player

Former Ferguson baseball shortstop Alex Diaz tragically died in a car accident on Aug. 19, 2016. He was 24.
A few days later, Jose Novas, the Falcons’ former coach, held an impromptu ceremony at Ferguson’s baseball field to give Diaz’s jersey to his grieving parents.
It was from that moment on that the Falcons decided to retire the No. 3 jersey in honor of Diaz.
On Thursday afternoon, thanks to the coordination of current coach Brian Molgado, Diaz’s family and friends gathered at Ferguson to watch the team retire his jersey and raise a banner with his name and picture.
Novas coached Diaz from 2008-2010, nevertheless, their relationship grew not only because of the caliber of player Diaz was, but who he was off the field as well.
“He had an infectious smile, he was always smiling. He could light up a room and a field,” Novas said.
Diaz graduated from Ferguson in 2010 and was drafted by the Washington Nationals in the 40th round of the MLB Draft. However, he decided to play collegiate ball for Florida Gulf Coast and pursue a degree in criminal justice.
He had a very successful high school career, as he made the Miami Herald’s All-Dade Team multiple years. He was also Ferguson’s single-season leader in hits with 33, and stolen bases with 12. He accomplished both records in his senior year.
”He was a fierce competitor and hated to lose, he was the best player on the team,” Novas said.
While at FGCU, Diaz posted a career .942 fielding percentage and had 50 RBI.
MORE BASEBALL
▪ Palmetto 6, Coral Reef 0: WP: Andrew Schreiber (3-0), 5 IP, 2H, 5 K’s. LP: V. Mederos. PAL (9-0): Alex Castaneda 3-4, 2 R. Dickson Aburto 1-3, 2B, R, 2 SB, RBI. Nick Deegan 1-4, 2B, RBI.
▪ Hialeah 7, American 4: WP: Erick Andujar (1-0). LP: Nick Cabrera. HIA (5-3): Eduardo Brito 2-3. Javier Betancourt 1-3, 2B, RBI.
▪ Mourning 6, Norland 4: WP: Ismael Astacio (2-1), 6.1 IP, ER, 6K's. LP: Bellamour. ATM (5-4): Hernando Alvarez 3-3, RBI, 2 SB, R. Richard Perez 2-3. Patrick Ramallo 1-2, RBI, R, 2B.
▪ Archbishop Carroll 5, Sagemont 1: WP: Paolo Maldonado (4-0), 6 IP, 4 H, 5 K’s, 0 BB. ACC (7-2): Ryan Pereda 2-4. Sal Lorenzo 2-3, RBI, R. Austin Capote 1-3, R, 2 RBI, GW R.
▪ St. Brendan 9, SLAM 6: WP: Leornardo Mayi. Kevin Martin 2-3, RBI. Abraham Sequera 2-3, RBI. Robert Almeida 1-1, 2RBI.
▪ Braddock 1, Columbus 0: WP: Alexis Viart 7IP, 3H, 5K’s. BRA: Erickmay Simancas 1-2, RBI. Chris Mejia 2-2, 2B. COL (9-1): Mike Fernandez 2-3. Matthew Alfonso 1-3.
▪ Killian 13, Homestead 2: WP: Eliezer Garcia. Gabe Rivera 2-2, 2R. Nelson Villa 2-3, 4RBI. Alejandro Mosquera HR. Chris Garcia 2-3, 2RBI.
▪ Pine Crest 8, Cardinal Gibbons 1: WP: Maxx Estrin 6 IP, 3BB, 4 K’s. Jordan Schulefand 2B, 2 RBI. Sam Brody 2H, 2 RBI. Ryan Keenan 2R. Andrew Bell 2R.
▪ Jackson 16, North Miami Beach 1: WP: Jordy Cabrera CG, 12 K’s. JAX (4-6): Panama Mendez 3-3, 4RBI. Hector Rodriguez 2-3, 2 RBI, 2 R. Yordangel Gonzalez 2-3, 2 RBI, 2 R.
▪ Miami Springs 17, Carol City 0: WP: May Larringa.
▪ Miami Christian 11, Westwood Christian 10: WC 4-4. MC 7-3.
SOFTBALL
▪ Coral Gables 14, Miami Beach 0: WP Sydney Pell(4-0) 5 IP, 2H, BB, 4K. LP: Meg Demetriades. CG (6-2): Rebecca Rodriguez 3-3, 4 R, 2 RBI, SB, BB. Angie Bonilla 3-4, 2 RBI, R, SB. Kylie Santana 2-3, 2 RBI, 2 R, SB, HBP.
▪ Killian 14, Southridge 4: WP: Stephanie Howard CG, 3 K’s. KIL (8-6): Amaya Thomas 3 SB, 3 RBI. Rachel Cardenas 3 SB, 2 RBI. Elizabeth Chavez RBI.
▪ St. Thomas Aquinas 17, Piper 0: WP: Jenny Jacob. Madison Santana 3-3, HR, 3 RBI.
▪ Speedball Classic — Westminster Christian 7, Douglas 3: WP: Victoria Perez (4-1) 5 IP, 3 H. WC (8-1): Ally Mena 1-2, 2B, 3 RBI. Ashley Castano 2-3, 2 R, RBI. Brooklyn Maguire 1B, RBI.
▪ Ransom Everglades 16, Somerset Silver Palms 1: WP: Gaby Jadotte CG, 9 K’s, 2-3, HR, 3 R, 4 RBI. RE (3-4): Tiffany McBrayer 3-3, 2B, 3B, 4 R. Abby Sekoff 2-3, 3 R, RBI.
▪ TERRA 14, Krop 4: WP: Gaby Berger 6 IP, (1-1). TER (4-4):Veronnica Sanchez 3-4, 1B, 2B, 3B, 3 RBI, 2 R. Emily Mendoza 3-3, RBI, 2 R. Mikaela Holthaus 3-3, 2 R.
▪ Island Christian 13, Colonial Christian 3: WP: Ana Long 4K, CG (5-2), 4SB. CC (7-3): Aubrey Long 2RBI, SB. Morgan Wells HR, RBI, 2R. Jenna Friman RBI, 2R.
▪ La Salle 19 Palmer Trinity 4: WP: Yasmin Regueira. LS (6-3): Tiffany Regueira 2-2, 2 RBI. Kiki Maribona 3R, 2 H, 2 RBI. Beatriz Triay 5 RBI, 2H. Ariana Arroyo 5 K’s, 2IP.
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
▪ Braddock d. Florida Christian (25-13, 25-14, 25-12).
▪ Chaminade d. South Broward (22-25, 25-18, 25-11, 20-25, 13-15): SB (7-1): Alex Sands 20 kills. Collin Hart 12 kills, 12 points, 6 digs.
▪ Cypress Bay d. American Heritage (25-11, 25-2, 25-17): AH (0-5): Aditya Bafna 5 points, ace, 6 assists.
▪ St. Thomas Aquinas d. Deerfield Beach (25-15, 25-15, 25-15): Chad Cerutti 5 kills. Nick Rowe 5 kills. Paul Donnelley 14 kills, 4 digs. Evan Wurts 17 assists, 17 points, 5 aces. Bradley Leventhal 17 assists, 5 points. Tyler Thomas 10 kills. STA 5-1.
▪ Killian d. Westminster Christian (25-22, 25-17, 25-14): Spencer Saint-Eloi 5 kills, 5 digs. Nicholas Estavez 15 assists, 5 digs. Jomar Mondestin 9 kills, 4 digs. KIL 7-1.
WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS
▪ Coral Park d. International Studies (25-16, 21-25, 24-26, 25-19, 15-6): Brandon Bonilla 13 kills, 28 digs, 22 assists. Isaac Joseph 10 kills. Gabriel Roques 9 kills.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
▪ Archbishop McCarthy 5, North Broward Prep 2: 1. Gloria Cabrero (AM) 8-3. 2. Cata Gonzalez-Umana (AM) 8-0. 3. Paola González (AM) 8-0. 4. Katherine Cabrero (AM) 8-3. 5. Rachel Lambert (NBP) 8-5. Doubles: 1. G. Cabrero/Gonzalez-Umana (AM) 8-5. 2. Dora Kives/Camila Ferreira (NBP) 8-4.
▪ Miami Country Day 7, Divine Savior 0: Julia Siegler 8-2. Allexii Bassette 8-1. Lolita Bell 8-1. MCD 4-4.
BOYS’ TENNIS
▪ Miami Beach 5, Coral Gables 2: 1. Quinn Mcleod 9-8(7-3). 4. Piercarlo Usai 8-1. 5. Luca Mcleod 8-0. Doubles: Q. Mcleod/Jordan Skalet 8-4. Omar Zarif/P. Usai 8-5. MB 7-0.
▪ North Broward Prep 5, Archbishop McCarthy 2: 1. Giuliano Rengifo (NBP) 8-2. 2. Guillermo Santos (NBP) 8-1. 3. Vadim Gorin (NBP) 8-2. 4. Nicola Zuchetti (NBP) 8-6. 5. Daniel Vargas (AM) 8-1. Doubles: 1. LaFontant/Gallego (AM) 8-6. 2. William Miguel/Nicola Zuchetti (NBP) 6-5 (13-11).
GIRLS’ WATER POLO
▪ Westminster Academy 11, Pompano 5: Naomi Sanders 9 goals, 11 steals. Abbey Weissman 2 goals. Cat Moraitis 10 saves.
BOYS’ WATER POLO
▪ Westminster Academy 19, Pompano 8: Adam Warters 10 goals, 2 steals. Trent Shaw 5 goals. Chase Perry 3 goals. Travis Singh 18 saves.
FLAG FOOTBALL
▪ Hialeah 40, Norland 0: Passing: J. Betties (13-17) 147 yds, 3 TD, INT. Receiving: D. Celestine 4 rec 70 yds, TD, XP. B. Sweeting 6 rec 62 yds, 2 TD. Rushing; J. Betties 6 rush 113 yds, 3 TD. Defense: M. Williams 9 TFL, 5 sacks.
▪ Hebrew Academy 33, North Miami Beach 0: Passing: Sarina Abramowitz 240 yds, 4 TD. Rushing: Yael Bister 130 yds, 2 TD. Receving: Florencia Chami 160 yds, TD. Kayla Wolfson 11 flag pulls. HA 1-0.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
▪ North Broward 10, Miami Country Day 9: Parker Bloder 4 goals, assist. Bradley Cooper 3 goals, 2 assists. Liam Randhawa goal. Kosby Wonacott 2 goals.
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
▪ University School 12, Flanagan 10: Nicole Steiner 7 goals. Peri Shectman 2 goals, 2 assists. Emma Roberts 2 goals, assist. Alexa Bond goal. Jacey Katz assist. Farrah Stone assist. Skylar Kahn assist. Jordyn Epstein 5 saves.
