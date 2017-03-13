Miami Country Day’s Swaby named Coach of the Year

Winning three in a row was a first in Miami-Dade County.
But four put Miami Country Day among the state’s all-time elite when it comes to winning consecutive state championships in girls’ basketball.
The Spartans’ coach, Ochiel Swaby, the former star guard at North Miami who still owns the county record for scoring average in a season, was named the state’s Coach of the Year by the Florida Dairy Farmers Association.
Swaby became the first coach from Dade to win the honor since Miami Norland’s Carla Harris in 2009. Swaby joins Harris and Fort Lauderdale Dillard’s Marcia Pinder as the only South Florida coaches to win the award.
Miami Country Day won its two state tournament games by a combined margin of 80 points on its march to its fourth consecutive state title in five consecutive state finals appearances. Swaby has coached all four championship teams.
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
▪ Killian d. Coral Reef (29-27, 25-19, 25-16): Daniel Pupiro 12 assists, 8 digs. Ivan Sosa 2 kills, 5 blocks. Christopher Hallstrand 12 kills, 5 blocks, 4 digs. KIL 6-1.
▪ Hialeah-Miami Lakes d. Westland (25-13, 25-10, 25-10): Abraham Castillo 12 kills, 12 digs. Andrew Uria 8 kills, 9 digs. Sergio Figueroa 8 kills. Franky Zamora 30 assists. HML 9-1.
▪ St. Brendan d. Florida Christian (25-6, 25-7, 25-11): Luis Kannee 8 kills, 8 aces, 5 digs. Alejandro Ruiz-Paiz 4 aces, 6 digs. Eric Rodriguez 4 kills. SB 7-2.
▪ Mourning d. Pace (25-6, 25-14, 25-11): Kevin tarrio 8 kills, 5 aces, 3 digs. Eli Goodman 6 kills, 2 blocks. Riain Festge 5 kills, 3 aces, 15 assists, 5 digs. ATM 7-1.
▪ Westminster Christian d. TERRA (25-15, 25-14, 25-12): Greg Pinto 10 kills, 7 digs, 6 aces. Daniel Verdeja 11 kills, 8 digs. Jaylan Cox 8 kills.
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
▪ SLAM Tournament Gold Final — St. Brendan d. SLAM (25-22, 14-25, 15-11): SB (6-2): Jorge Gonzalez 12 kills, 2 digs. Marc Diaz 20 assists, 2 blocks. Luis Kannee 9 kills, 8 digs. SL (8-1): Daniel Thews 11 kills. Alex Reyes 11 kills.
▪ SLAM Tournament Gold Semifinals — St. Brendan d. Killian (25-23, 22-25, 15-13): Luis Kannee 14 kills, 4 digs. Marc Diaz 20 assists, 2 blocks. Jorge Gonzalez 10 kills. SB 5-2.
▪ SLAM Tournament Gold Semifinals — SLAM d. Sunset (25-21, 19-25, 15-11): Daniel Thews 18 kills, 10 digs. Alex Reyes 5 kills, 5 points. Isis Zambo 5 kills, 5 points. SL 8-0.
▪ SLAM Tournament — St. Brendan d. Braddock (26-24, 25-12): Luis Kannee 14 kills, 7 digs. Jorge Gonzalez 6 kills. SB 3-2
▪ SLAM Tournament — St. Brendan d. Pine Crest (25-11, 25-16): Luis Kannee 6 kills, 2 aces. Chris Rodriguez 6 kills. Carlos Plana 10 assists, 9 digs. SB 4-2.
▪ SLAM Tournament — SLAM d. Belen (25-21, 25-12): Daniel Thews 11 kills 8 points. Alex Reyes 10 kills, 7 points. AJ Alvarez 25 assists. SL 7-0.
▪ SLAM Tournament — SLAM d. Krop (25-20, 25-20): Daniel Thews 10 kills, 5 points. Kayson Espinosa 7 points. AJ Alvarez 20 assists, 5 points. SL 6-0.
▪ SLAM Tournament — SLAM d. Westminster Christian (25-19, 25-17): Alex Reyes 10 points, 5 kills. Daniel Thews 6 kills, 5 aces. Isis Zambo 7 kills, 5 aces. SL 5-0.
SOFTBALL
▪ American 15, Hialeah 0: WP: Ashley Alfonso (7-1), 6 IP, 8 Ks. LP: Delacross. AME (6-1): Ashleigh Acosta 3-4, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R, SB. Keiana Williams 3-5, 2 RBI, 2 R, 2 SB. Denisse Sud 2-3, RBI, R, SB, BB.
▪ Hialeah 15, Homestead 0: WP: Katherine Correa (1-2), CG, 0 H, 8 K's. HIA (7-4): Kimbo Lopez 1-1, HR, 2 RBI, 3 R. J.C. Peregrino 2-3, 3 RBI, 2 R. Katherine Correa 1-3, 2 RBI.
▪ Southwest 20, Southridge 1: WP: Cynthia Marín 4-4, HR. Anais Mauri 3-4, HR, 3RBI. Caro Silverio 3-4, HR, 4 RBI. Jessica Solares 2-2, GS, HR, 4RBI. Jennifer Solares 2-2, HR.
▪ Carrollton 13, Miami Country Day 3: WP: Melanie Florez (5-4) 5 IP, 5K’s, 3 R. LP: Barnes. CAR (5-4): Eli Bec 3-3, 2(2B), 3 RBI, 3 R. Caroline Dowell-Esquivel 2-3, 2 R.
▪ Mater Academy 14, Hialeah Gardens 1: WP: Maria Barranco 2 H, 3-4, 2 HR, 1B, 5 RBI. Dora Febles 3-4. Arianna Machado 2-4. Alyze Gonzalez 3-4.
BASEBALL
▪ Southwest 4, Varela 3: Danny Cruz 2B, R. Jorge Tejeda 2H. Brett Mantrana 2 H. SW 6-2.
▪ Gulliver 4, Archbishiop Carroll 0: WP: Kevin Maura (3-0), CG, 2H. LP: Salvatore Lorenzo-Lugo. Raymond Gil 2-3, HR, 3 RBI. Andres Machado 1-3, RBI. GP 6-3.
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
▪ Gulliver 11, SLAM 3: Christian Hermosilla 2-3, 1B, 2B. Kevin Figueredo RBI, 1B. Ryan Sablon RBI, 1B. Jorge Blanco RBI, 1B.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
▪ American Heritage Delray 4, Gulliver 3: 1. Ysabel Gonzalez Rico (GP) d. Melissa Sakar 9-7. Moelle Mauro (AHD) d. Chiara von Gerlach 8-1. Taylor Kogan (AHD) d. Sasha Kolesnikova 8-1. Sofia Restrepo (GP) d. Candice Morlier 8-2. Jessica Si (GP) d. Sarah Moledima 8-0. Doubles: Melissa Sakar/Taylor Kogan d. Ysabel Gonzalez Rico/Chiara von Gerlach 8-6. Moelle Mauro/Candice Morlier d. Sasha Kolesnikova/Sofia Restrepo 9-8.
▪ American Heritage Plantation 7, Archbishop McCarthy 0: 1. Ronia Dolabany (AH) d. Gloria Cabrera (AM) 8-3. 2. Anya Gunewardena (AH) d. Cata Gonzalez (AM) 8-2. 3. Elena Chevrier (AH) d. Paola Gonzalez (AM) 8-3. 4. Natalia Rossi (AH) d. Katherine Cabrero (AM) 8-3. 5. Jasmine Lamy (AH) d. Sophia Lagos (AM) 8-0. Doubles: Ellie Ashley/Natalie Block (AH) d. Cabrera/Gonzalez (AM) 6-2. Lamy/Katelyn Gramanzini (AH) d. Gonzalez/Cabrero (AM) 6-3.
▪ Carrollton 5, Westminster Christian 2: 2. Isabella Leano 8-5. 3. Jimena Menendez 8-4. 4. Alessandra Diamond 8-1. CAR 6-2.
▪ TERRA 5, Reagan 2: TER: 3. Valeria Flandes 8-3. 4. Nicole Cinquino 8-4. 5. Natasha Landa 8-5. Doubles: 1. Michelle Adan-Pol/Genie Hernandez 8-6. 2. Nicole Cinquino/Valeria Flandes 8-0.
BOYS’ TENNIS
▪ American Heritage Plantation 6, Archbishop McCarthy 1: 1. Jake Thompson (AH) d. Fabian Lafontant (AM) 8-2. 2. Danilo Gonzalez (AH) d. Luis Gallego (AM) 8-4. 3. Ben Geller (AH) d. Jose Roca (AM) 8-3. 4. Juan Arreseigor (AH) d. Santiago Severo (AM) 8-2. 5. Mateo Coles (AH) d. Daniel Vargas (AM) 8-1. Doubles: Lafontant/Gellego (AM) d. Thompson/Gonzalez (AH) 6-3. Geller/Arreseigor (AH) d. Roca/Gian Carlo Riccobonno (AM) 6-4.
▪ American Heritage Delray 4, Gulliver 3: GUL (6-1): 3. Christian Otero 8-5. 4. Nikita Kolesnikov 8-0. Doubles: 2. Nico Ramirez/Christian Otero 8-4.
▪ TERRA 7, Reagan 0: 1. Renzo Fassioli 8-4. 2. Andrés Perez-Doval 8-5. 3. Julian Perez-Doval 8-0. 4. Sam Tiktin 8-0. Doubles: 1. Renzo Fassioli/Sam Tiktin 8-5. 2. Andrés Perez-Doval/Julia Pérez-Doval 8-1.
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
▪ Cardinal Gibbons 25, North Broward Prep 5: Grace Loeffler goal, 9 assists. Natalie Lambert goal.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
▪ Gulliver 5, Coral Reef 3: Alex Balli 10 groundballs. Sebasitan Zelaya 10 groundballs. Diego Rodriguez 8 groundballs. Rafael Reyes 13 saves.
▪ Archbishop McCarthy 15, Cypress Bay 9: CB: Will Masaro 2 goals. Joey Courcelle 2 goals. Billy North 2 goals. Gavin Ward 2 goals.
Send us your scores
Report your team’s daily scores and stats to hssports@miamiherald.com.
Last week’s best Miami-Dade performances
TEAM OF THE WEEK
The St. Brendan boys’ volleyball team won four matches to secure the Gold bracket title of the SLAM Invitational. Luis Kannee totaled 43 kills and 21 digs to lead the Sabres.
ATHLETES OF THE WEEK
Chris Gonzalez, Columbus, baseball: Gonzalez struck out 10 and picked up the win in a 1-0 victory over Mater Academy.
Brianna Gomez, Mourning, softball: Gomez went 4 for 5 with five RBI and scored the game-winning run in a wild 27-26 win over North Miami Beach.
DeWayne Terry and Mandy Alonso, Gulliver, boys’ track and field: Terry won the long jump and triple jump, and Alonso won the shot put and discus to lead the Raiders to the Crusader Invitational title.
Janae Largins, Southridge, girls’ track and field: Largins won the shot put and discus to help the Spartans win the Crusader Invitational.
John Michael Holtmann, Ransom, boys’ tennis: Holtmann won his singles matches to lead the Raiders to wins over International Studies Charter and Belen.
Lindy Lyons, Gulliver, girls’ tennis: Lyons won her singles match to help the Raiders edge Lourdes 4-3.
Alex Balli, Gulliver, boys’ lacrosse: Balli had five goals, an assist and three ground balls to lead the Raiders to a 11-8 win over Columbus.
Nicole Steiner, Ransom Everglades, girls’ lacrosse: Steiner had three goals to lead the Raiders to a 15-3 win over NSU University School.
Franky Zamora, HML, boys’ volleyball: Zamora had a total of 59 assists to lead the Trojans to wins over Krop, Varela and Pinecrest Prep at the SLAM Invitational.
Carlens Coutard, Mourning, badminton: Coutard won his singles match to lead the Sharks to a win over Goleman.
Andre C. Fernandez
Last week’s best Broward performances
TEAM OF THE WEEK
Sophomore Bianca Cristafaro hit a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth inning, and right-hander Jada Oleski threw a complete game shutout as the Western softball team (9-2) beat Cypress Bay 1-0.
ATHLETES OF THE WEEK
Ali Beekhuizen, St. Thomas Aquinas, girls’ lacrosse: Beekhuizen had seven goals and two assists to lead the Raiders over Lake Brantley 17-6.
Vincent Davis, Cardinal Gibbons, boys’ track: Davis won the 100 meters in 11.11 at the Cardinal Gibbons Open.
Keausha Bradely Macklin, Hallandale, girls’ track: Macklin won the long jump and triple jump at the Cardinal Gibbons Open.
Emily Hill, Fort Lauderdale, girls’ water polo: Hill had four goals, three assists, seven steals and two blocks to lead the Flying L’s over Cooper City 15-8.
Jorge Vega, Piper, baseball: Vega threw a complete-game shutout and had seven strikeouts and hit a two-run home run to lead the Bengals over Fort Lauderdale 3-0.
Marcos Pacella, Pines Charter, boys’ water polo: Pacella had six goals to lead the Jaguars over Plantation 22-11.
Kylie Brooks, Highlands Christian, softball: Brooks scored two runs, and had four RBI and finished with 10 strikeouts to lead the Knights over Somerset 14-4.
Sukeil Foucha, Blanche Ely, boys’ track: Foucha won the 800 meters in 1:58.23 at the Bill Wilson Invitational.
Omar Hoyos, Archbishop McCarthy, boys’ volleyball: Hoyos had 13 kills to lead the Mavericks over West Orange 25-14, 20-25, 16-14 at the Dr. Phillips Tournament.
Fabian Lyon
