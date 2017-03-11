St. Brendan wins SLAM Tournament; Hialeah-Miami Lakes takes Silver Division title

The St. Brendan High School boys’ volleyball team won the SLAM Tournament on Saturday at SLAM Academy in Miami.
During the two-day event, the Sabres (6-2) beat Hialeah-Miami Lakes, Braddock, Pine Crest, Killian and host SLAM en route to the title.
St. Brendan d. Braddock 26-24, 25-12: Luis Kannee 14 kills, 7 digs; Jorge Gonzalez 6 kills.
St. Brendan d. Pine Crest 25-11, 25-16: Luis Kannee 6 kills, 2 aces; Chris Rodriguez 6 kills; Carlos Plana 10 assists, 9 digs.
Gold Division Semifinal: St. Brendan d. Killian 25-23, 22-25, 15-13: Luis Kannee 14 kills, 4 digs; Marc Diaz 20 assists, 2 blocks; Jorge Gonzalez 10 kills.
Gold Division Finals: St. Brendan d. SLAM 25-22, 14-25, 15-11: Jorge Gonzalez 12 kills, 2 digs; Marc Diaz 20 assists, 2 blocks; Luis Kannee 9 kills, 8 digs. For SLAM, Daniel Thews and Alex Reyes each had 11 kills.
SLAM (8-1) went 4-1 to finish runner-up.
SLAM d. Westminster Christian 25-19, 25-17: Alex Reyes 10 points, 5 kills; Daniel Thews 6 kills, 5 aces; Isis Zambo 7 kills, 5 aces.
SLAM d. Dr. Krop 25-20, 25-20: Thews 10 kills, 5 points; Kayson Espinosa 7 points; AJ Alvarez 20 assists, 5 points.
SLAM d. Belen 25-21, 25-12: Thews 11 kills, 8 points; Alex Reyes 10 kills, 7 points; Alvarez 25 assists.
Gold Division Semifinal: SLAM d. Sunset 25-21, 19-25, 15-11: Thews 18 kills, 10 digs; Alex Reyes 5 kills, 5 points; Isis Zambo 5 kills, 5 points.
HML wins Silver Division
Hialeah-Miami Lakes defeated Dr. Krop 25-22, 25-15 on Saturday to win the Silver Division of the SLAM tournament.
Abraham Castillo had 10 kills and four blocks, and setter Franky Zamora totaled 22 assists and 14 digs. Marvin Castellon added eight kills and five digs. Andrew Uria had four kills and 14 digs.
The Trojans (8-1) went 4-1 in the two-day tournament, only losing to St. Brendan in pool play on Friday.
“We played well, and we’re growing and getting better every game,” said HML Coach Alex Plaza. “We still have things to work on, but we’re happy with the results. It was worth coming to the tournament.”
In the Silver semifinal earlier Saturday, Hialeah-Miami Lakes defeated Varela 25-16, 25-10. Castillo had 5 kills, 17 digs and 4 blocks, and Zamora recorded 20 assists to lead the Trojans. Uria had 6 kills, and Castellon totaled 7 kills and 4 digs.
In pool play to start the day, Hialeah-Miami Lakes defeated Pincrest Prep 25-19 25-12 to advance to the Silver semifinal. Sergio Figueroa had 6 kills and 4 blocks. Castillo had 4 kills and 5 digs, and Zamora totaled 17 assists. Castellon added 5 kills and 6 digs.
In other action, Killian (5-1) defeated Coral Gables 25-10, 25-14 on Friday and then followed up by beating Miami High 25-17, 25-9 and Varela 25-6, 25-10 on Saturday to reach the Gold Division semifinals, where they lost to St. Brendan 25-23, 22-25, 15-13.
▪ Dr. Phillips Tournament in Orlando: Archbishop McCarthy won the Silver Division.
Archbishop McCarthy d. Dr. Phillips 25-21, 25-19: Leo Dequadros 7 kills, 5 digs, 2 blocks.
Archbishop McCarthy d. Cardinal Gibbons 26-24, 26-24: Jimmy Brooks 4 kills, 2 aces, 3 digs.
Archbishop McCarthy d. West Orange 25-14, 20-25, 16-14: Omar Hoyos 13 kills.
Lyman d. Archbishop McCarthy 25-17, 25-19.
Freedom d. Archbishop McCarthy 25-17, 25-14.
TRACK AND FIELD
▪ Crusader Invitational: Gulliver’s boys and Southridge’s girls won the team titles at Dade Christian School on Saturday morning.
Girls’ team scores: 1. Southridge 138; 2. Carrollton 96; 3. Key West 88; 4. Gulliver 83; 5. Florida Christian 68; 6. Divine Savior 51; 7. Northwest Christian 45; 8. Doctor’s Charter 21; 9. Pompano Beach 20; 10. Dade Christian 6; 11. Somerset Prep 4.
Girls’ winners – 100: Sydney Pereira (FC) 12.46. 200: Sydney Pereira (FC) 25.81. 400: Sydney James (NWC) 1:04.49. 800: Nicole Matysik (KW) 2:19.70. 1600: Natalie Varela (GUL) 4:59.52. 3200: Rahyah Andressohn (SR) 12:28.15. 100 hurdles: Raniya Jones (SR) 17.19. 300 hurdles: Raniya Jones (SR) 47.01. 400 relay: Key West 52.07. 1,600 relay: Gulliver 4:09.83. 3,200 relay: Carrollton 10:31.64. High jump: Nadia Esparragoza (FC) 4-11 3 /4. Pole vault: Charissa Keller (GUL) 8-6. Long jump: Jazmyn Smith (GUL) 15-11 1 /2. Triple jump: Shekinah White (SR) 35-1. Shot put: Janae Largins (SR) 35-8 3 /4. Discus: Janae Largins (SR) 90-8.
Boys’ team scores: 1. Gulliver 136; 2. Key West 125; 3. Pompano Beach 93; 4. Doctor’s Charter 80; 5. Florida Christian 56; 6. Northwest Christian 42; 7. Divine Savior 32; 8. Somerset Prep 28; 9. SLAM 14; 10. Dade Christian 7; 11. iMater 2.
Boys’ winners – 100: Jonathan Gill (DC) 11.33; 200: Jonathan Gill (DC) 22.73. 400: David-Jason Guillou (GUL) 54.44. 800: Owen Allen (KW) 2:05.14. 1600: Peterley Louis (KW) 4:47.60. 3200: Tristan Cravello (DC) 10:39.28. 110 hurdles: Torry Holmes (NWC) 14.86. 300 hurdles: Torry Holmes (NWC) 40.39. 400 relay: Pompano Beach 46.06. 1,600 relay: Gulliver 3:39.42. 3,200 relay: Gulliver 9:16.75. High jump: Isaac Sullivan (FC) 5-11 1 /2. Pole vault: Nick Pro (FC) 9-0. Long jump: Dewayne Terry (GUL) 20-5. Triple jump: Dewayne Terry (GUL) 42-0. Shot put: Mandy Alonso (GUL) 40-11 3 /4. Discus: Mandy Alonso (GUL) 110-9.
▪ Cardinal Gibbons Field & Relays Meet: Girls: 100: Dynah James (Hallandale) 12.96. 1600: Kelly Mahon (CG) 5:34.18. 100 hurdles: Richara McNeil (Hall) 15.74. 400 relay: Hallandale 49.14. 1,600 relay: Hallandale 3:59.21. 3,200 relay: St. Brendan 9:51.64. High jump: Shanise Seabrook (Hall) 5-02. Pole vault: Karla Vega (McArthur) 8-06. Long jump: Keausha Bradley Macklin (Hall) 16-06. Triple jump: Keausha Bradley Macklin (Hall) 36-06. Shot put: Amani Heaven (Hall) 39-06.50. Discus: Amani Heaven (Hall) 128-08.
Boys: 100: Vincent Davis (CG) 11.11. 1600: Michel Normil (Taravella) 4:26.67. 110 hurdles: Amari Johnson (Hallandale) 15.41. 400 relay: Cardinal Gibbons 43.51. 1,600 relay: Hallandale 3:26.25. 3,200 relay: Cardinal Gibbons 8:48.95. High jump: Damian Lewis (Plantation) 6-00. Pole vault: James Nutt (CG) 12-06. Long jump: Malik Beckford (Tara) 20-04.25. Triple jump: Moses Snell Jr. (Tara) 39-02.5. Shot put: Milton Ingram (Hall) 50-00.75. Discus: Milton Ingram (Hall) 153-05.
SOFTBALL
▪ Palmetto 19, Killian 0: Hannah Burge 4-4, 2B, 3 R, 2 SB, 2 RBI; Katie Burge 3-4, 2 R, 1 SB, 2 RBI; Summer Perantoni 2-3, 2 2B, 2 R, 4 RBI; Carly Herskowitz 3-4, 3 R, 2 SB, 3 RBI; Brittany Barczak 4 IP, 0 R, 1H, 7 K. WP: Barczak (4-0). PLM 7-1.
▪ Friday - Lourdes 5, South Dade 4: Emalie Hernandez 2B, RBI, R; Natasha Gonzalez 1-2, RBI, R; Nicole Gonzalez 2-4, 2B, RBI, R. WP: Jackie Lorente (2-0). LOUR 9-2.
▪ Friday - Monsignor Pace 8, Killian 2: Kathleen Rios 2-4, 2 2B, 3 R; Cassidy Zeigler 3B, RBI; Natalie Rodriquez 3B. WP: Cassidy Zeigler 2 K, 0 BB.
▪ Friday - Immaculata La Salle 23, Colonial Christian 11: Beatriz Triay 3-4, 3 R, 2 RBI; Arianna Arroyo 1B, HR, 4 RBI; Kimberly Montesi 3 R, 6 RBI, stole home. WP: Yasmin Regueira. LAS 6-3.
BASEBALL
▪ Palmer Trinity 19, Curley 7: Cole Hebble 2-3, 2B, 2 R, 4 RBI; Quentin Wheeler 3-4, 2 R, 3 RBI; Grant Foreman 2-4, 2B, 3 R, 3 RBI. WP: Owen Almeida.
▪ Pembroke Pines-Somerset Academy 5, Cardinal Gibbons 3: Juan Teixeira WP, 5 IP, 4 K. 4 H, 2 BB, 2 R, 2 ER. Miguel Useche (Save) 2 IP, 0 R, 2 K, 1 H. WP: Teixeira (3-0). LP: Fisher Cole. SV: Useche (1). SOM 6-2.
▪ Archbishop Carroll 4, Mourning Senior High 3: Gabriel Figueroa 1-1, Walk-off RBI; Jonathan Leon 2-3, 2 RBI; Ricky Alvarez 2 BB, 2 R. WP: Rey Gonce (1-0) CG, 7H, 0 BB, 3K. AC 6-1.
▪ Gulliver Prep 11, SLAM 3: Raymond Gil 2-2,2 rbi's, Lucas Costello 2-2, 3 runs scored 1 rbi, Andres Machado added a double with 2 rbi's. WP: Robert Touron. GULL 5-3.
▪ Friday - Miami Country Day 14, Ransom Everglades 0: WP Jorden Gross (2-0) CG, 3 H, 6 K; Jordan Sale 2-4, 2B, HR, 3 RBI, 3 R; Austin Pollak 2-3, 3 R, 3 RBI. MCD 4-4. RE 1-6.
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
▪ St. Thomas Aquinas 17, Lake Brantley 6: Ali Beekhuizen 7 goals, 2 assists, 7 draw controls; Carly Steinlauf 6 goals, 1 assist, 3 draw controls; Gabi Cash 2 goals, 1 assist.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
▪ Ransom Everglades 11, Miami Country Day 10: Chris Kucera 4 goals, 2 assists; Alex Kucera 4 goals, 2 assists; Matias Calle 2 goals; Andrew Swerdlow 14 saves. RE 4-6, MCD 2-6.
