Monarch girls win, boys lose vs. Fort Lauderdale

Stephanie Vargas led the Monarch girls’ tennis team to edge Fort Lauderdale 4-3 on Thursday afternoon.
Vargas won at No. 1 singles (8-2) and at No. 1 doubles with Leslie Rodriguez (8-1). Knights’ Brooke Gotthelf and Rodriguez followed at No. 2 and 3, respectively.
Alan Nguyen won at No. 1 singles (8-2) for the boys’ team in losing effort, as the L’s defeated Monarch 4-3.
Will Teke won at No. 2 singles (8-1) to lead Fort Lauderdale.
▪ Monarch 4, Fort Lauderdale 3: Singles: Stephanie Vargas (MON) d. S. Dee (FL) 8-2. Brooke Gotthelf (MON) d. C. Maldonado (FL) 8-2. Leslie Rodriguez (MON) d. M. Mulka (FL) 8-4. J.Simpson (FL) d. Natalie Krawczyk (MON) 8-8 (7-5). K. Broyles d. R. Fleming 8-0. Doubles: Vargas/Rodriguez (MON) d. Ledwick/Dee (FL) 8-1. 2: Mulka/Simpson (FL) d. Planakis/Krawczyk. (MON) 8-5.
▪ Ferguson 7, Braddock 0: 1. Brianna Gomez (FER) d. Alex C.(BRA) 8-0. 2. Jordanna Ossa (FER) d. Loremar L. (BRA) 8-0. 3. Annie Carrera (FER) d. Ena (BRA) 8-0. 4. Emily Ortega (FER) d. Mary F. (BRA) 8-0. 5. Ana Sotomayor (FER) d. Alex P. (BRA) 8-0. Doubles: 1. A. Carrera/J. Leon (FER) d. Alex C./Loremar L. (BRA) 8-0. 2. A. Sotomayor/M. Young(FER) def Noor G./Jennifer B.(BRA) 8-1. FER 8-0.
▪ University School 6, Archbishop McCarthy 1: 1. Eleanor Ohayon (US) d. Gloria Cabrero 8-4. 2. Kaylee Witschen (US) d. Cata Gonzalez-Umana 9-7. 3. Minnie Rosenblum (US) d. Paola González 9-7. 4. Amelia Meles (US) d. Katherine Cabrero 8-4. 5. Sophia Lagos (AM) d. Lauren Paris 9-8 (7-5). Doubles: Ohayon/Witschen (US) d. G. Cabrero/Gonzalez-Umana 6-4. Rosenblum/Meles (US) d. González/Natalia Brown 6-0. US 4-1.
▪ Pine Crest 7, Somerset 0: Stephanie Taylor d. Megan Horowitz 8-5. Mimi Lavin d. Jenni Burgos 8-2. Carly Feldman d. Daria Banova 8-0. Lauren James d. Valeria Cauazo. Juliana Kislin d. Karla Stivilet 8-0. Doubles:Taylor/Kislin d. Horwitz/Erika 6-4. James/Lavin d. Burgos/Banova 8-2. PC 4-0.
▪ Calvary Christian 7, Sheridan Hills 0: Caitlyn Khan d. Audrey Lenghea 6-0. Tammy Cartyulves d. Taylor Gutztman 6-1. Sarah Enders d. Diana Dancea 6-0. Allie Hinsley d. Manuela Vargas 6-0. Grace Hicks d. Alicia Cole 6-1. Doubles: Enders/Cartyulvs d. Lenghea/Gutzman 11-9. Hinsley/Hicks d. Dancea/Vargas 6-0.
BOYS’ TENNIS
▪ Fort Lauderdale 4, Monarch 3: Singles: Alan Nguyen (MON) d. C. Ash (FL) 8-2. Will Teke (FL) d. Santiago LaTorre (MON) 8-1. J. Maldonado (FL) d. Sebastian Townsend (MON) 8-2. S. Cornwell (FL) d. Anthony Pham (MON) 8-8 (7-5). B. Savage (MON) d. E. Malmon (FL) 8-0. Doubles: No. 1: Ash/Teke (FL) d. Nguyen/LaTorre (MHS) 8-2. Townsend/Pham (MON) d. Maldonado/Sulton (FL) 8-6.
▪ Ferguson 6, Braddock 1: 1. Justin Ossa (FER) d. Isaiah A.(BRA) 8-0. 2. Jorge Milian (FER) d. Brian L.(BRA) 8-0. 3. Nico Ramirez (FER) d. Sebastian P. (BRA) 8-3. 4. Brian R. (BRA) d. J. Adarmes (FER). 5. Daniel Gonzalez-Vaca (FER) d. Carlos A.(BRA) 8-3. Doubles: 1. J. Ossa/J. Melian(FER) d. Isaiah A./Brian L.(BRA) 8-0. 2. N. Ramirez/D. Gonzalez-Vaca (FER) d. Brian R./Carlos A. (BRA) 8-2. FER 4-4.
▪ University School 6, Archbishop McCarthy 1: 1. Noah Cohen (US) d. Fabien LaFontant 8-2. 2. Solomon Slatkoff (US) d. Luis Gallego 8-4. 3. Julián Pollack (US) d. José Roca 8-3. 4. Billy Milgram (US) d. Santiago Severo 8-2. 5. Craig Sager (US) d. Daniel Vargas 8-4. Doubles: LAfontant/Gallego (AM) d. Cohen/Pollack 6-2. Gates/Gotkin (US) d. Escalante/Riccobuono 6-3. US 3-2.
▪ Calvary Christian 7, Sheridan Hills 0: Keegan Hinsley d. Brandon Sichak 6-1. Caleb Keller d. TJ Chipman 6-2. Juan Moscoso d. David Sinclair 6-0. Diego Rey d. Kaleb Saintil 6-1. Nico Pinzon d. Matt Richard 6-2. Doubles: Moscoso/Rey d. Sichak/Chipman 6-2. Keller/Pinzon d. Saintil/Sinclairwin 6-1.
▪ Somerset 5, Pine Crest 2: Andres Goeindano d. Sergio Golovnev 8-3. Andrew Pereverzev (PC) d. Andres Astiduo 8-5. Reinaldo Galindano d. Chris Kotite 8-5. Daniel Astiduo d. Parsa Hoghooghi 8-3. Robert Genovese (PC) Emmanuel Naraujo 8-6. Doubles: Andres Goeindano/Andres Astudiuo d. Sergio Golovnev/Andrew Pereverzev 8-4. Daniel Astudiuo/Reinaldo Goeindano d. Chris Kotite/Parsa Hoghooghi 9-8. PC 3-1.
▪ Columbus 7, South Dade 0: Christian Barnes 8-0. Number two Quino Cuervo also won 8-0. Columbus' record. Is now five wins and two losses.
▪ Ransom Everglades 7, Riviera 0: 1. John Michael Holtmann 8-0. 2. Grant Dill 8-1. 3. Patrick Visan 8-0. 4. Mercury Sawatar 8-1. 5. Neil Daiksel 4-0, ret. RE 7-1.
SOFTBALL
▪ Southwest 21, Miami Beach 0: WP: Cynthia Marín 3 K’s. Carolina Silverio 3-4, HR, 5 RBI. Anais Mauri 3-4, 3B. Cynthia Marin 4-4, 3 RBI. Amanda Shewchuk 4-4, 2RBI. Camelia Vizcaíno 3-3, RBI.
▪ American 28, Hialeah 0: WP: Ashley Alfonso (6-1), CG 3 IP, 9 Ks, 0 H, 0BB. L: Correa. AME (6-1): Karla Soza 5-5, 2B, 3B, HR, 6 RBI, 5 R. Tyenna Colon 3-4, 2B, 4 RBI, 2 R. Alexis Guzman 3-4, 2B, 3B, RBI, R, SB.
▪ Coral Reef 15, Southridge 0: WP: Gigi Stouffer (3-1), CG, 7 K’s, 3 R. Natalia Boix 3-4, 2 RBI, 3R. Amanda Grullon 2-3, 2 RBI. Zaari Colon 1-2, RBI. CR 7-2.
▪ SLAM 15, Palmer Trinity 5: WP: Noemy Fuentes. Jailene Garcia 3-4, HR, 2 2B. Stephanie Perez 4-4, 2B, 3 1B. Yubi Mendez 2-3, 2B, 1B. SA 1-3.
▪ Westminster Christian 10, Florida Christian 0: WP: Victoria Perez 4 IP, 0 H, 8 K’s. Dani Amador 3-3, 3B, 4 RBI. Adri Otero 2-2, 2B, 3 RBI. Ashley Castano 2B RBI. WC 6-1
▪ Goleman 12, Mourning 0: WP: Denise Hernandez (4-1), 3K's. Emily Bacallao 2-3, 3B, 2B, 2 RBI. Denise Hernandez 1-2, 2B, 2RBI. Vivian Reyes 1-2, 3B, 2RBI. GOL 9-1.
BASEBALL
▪ Archbishop Carroll 6, Miami High 2: WP: Paolo Maldonado (3-0), CG, 3 K’s, 0 BB. Gabriel Figueroa 1-3, 2 RBI. Jonathan Leon 2-2, RBI. Chris Fernandez 3-3, 2B, 3 RBI. ACC 5-1.
▪ Miami Springs 14, Jackson 0: WP: Javier Prevost (2-0), 4K’s, 5 IP. LP: Yordy Cabrera. Michael Amat 4-6, 2RBI, 4R, SB, 3B, 2B. Tommy Diaz 4-6, 4RBI. Yadel Abreu 3-4, 3R, 2RBI, 2SB.
▪ Columbus 1, Mater Academy 0: WP: Chris Gonzalez (4-0), 10 K's. SV: Chris Borher 2 K’s. Kevin Acosta 2-2, 2 1B. Danny Martin 1-2, 1B, RBI.
▪ Belen 10, Sunset 2: WP: Danny Brown. BEL (5-1): CJ Vazquez 2-3, GS HR, 5 RBI. Erick Wilson 3-3, 3 R, RBI. Gabe Trastoy 1-2, 2B, RBI. Armando Albert 1-1, 2 RBI. Alec Arrizurieta 2 IP, 0 R.
WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS
▪ University School 9, Monarch 0: US (7-0): Jack Schmidt 6 IP, H, 10 K’s. Cole Standifer 3-4, 2B, 3B, 2R, 2 SB. Sammy Guillorme 2-3, 3 RBI, SB. Buddy Hayward 1-3, HR, 2 RBI.
▪ Florida Christian 9, SLAM 3: WP: Chaz Marte 3.33 IP, 2 BB. FC: Jimmy Heyworth 2-3, 2 R, 2 RBI. Kristopher Soto 2-4, R, RBI. Sebastian Lopez 2-4, 3 RBI. Robert Sotolongo 1-3, 2R. SA: Arturo Sardina 2-4, R. Ryan Sablon 1-3, R, RBI.
▪ Pine Crest 2, Somerset 1: WP: Jordan Schulefand CG, 11 K’s, 3H. Mike Rothenberg H. Ryan Keenan H, R. Matt Fine H. Jared DeFaria H, R.
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
▪ Cooper City 17, Coral Reef 2: CC (9-1): Grace Barr goal, 12 ground balls, 3 caused turnovers. Rylee Horton 2 goals. Crystal Williams 2 goals, 2 assists. Alyson Djuren goal. Cecila Sosa 2 ground balls, caused turnover.
WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS
▪ St. Thomas Aquinas 14, Pinecrest 9: Ali Beekhuizen 4 goals, 2 assists, 6 draw controls. Morgan Lusk 9 saves, 2 ground balls, interception. Jada Preston 3 goals, 2 assists.
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
▪ Braddock d. TERRA (25-10, 25-14, 25-14): Brian Hernandez 9 kills, 2 aces. George Gibert 8 kills, 3 aces. Alfredo Arevalo 27 assists. BRA 4-1.
▪ South Broward d. Hallandale (25-7, 25-9, 25-15): Alex Sands 14 kills, 21 points, 7 aces. Nico Torres 28 assists, 3 kills. Collin Hart 10 kills, 8 points. SB 5-0.
▪ Archbishop McCarthy d. Cypress Bay (25-21, 33-31, 25-22): Omar Hoyos 9 kills, 6 aces, 16 digs, 10 points. Jon Camacho 14 kills. AM 2-0.
▪ Krop d. Mater Lakes (25-15, 25-21, 25-20): Gallado 2 aces, 7 kills, 2 assists, 6 digs. Jaime 2 aces, 4 kills, block.
▪ West Broward d. American Heritage (25-8, 25-12, 25-21): Erick Heymans 2 kills, block, 4 digs.
BADMINTON
▪ Tri Meet — Palmetto 7, TERRA 3: Girls’ Singles: Maria Butler d. Jasmine Lizardo 21-7, 21-4. Boys’ Doubles: Kevin Li/Vic Song d. Patrick Chang/Duncan Chen 21-9,21-15. Michael Trainor/Johnny Nguyen d. Stephen Chang/Orlando Gomez 21-10,21-10. Girls’ Doubles: Madison Herron/Keeley Hagan d. Erica Perez/Karina Maceo 21-6, 21-19. Isabella Montes/Renny Hagan d. Domynique Rodriguez/Amanda Yap 21-12,21-15. Mixed Doubles: Ben Tordi/Carmela Gonzalez d. Cristho Pelaez/Nicole Cisneros 21-5, 21-6. Jason Bouchard/Elizabeth Cardet d. Kristy Lima/Anthony Lee 21-16, 21-12.
▪ Tri Meet — Palmetto 9, Varela 1: Boys’ Singles: Sina Bonyadi d. Sebastian Brizuela 13-21, 21-18, 23-21. Bradley Wong d. Arman Rosario 21-9, 21-12. Girls’ Singles: Maria Butler d. Annie Liang 21-3,21-3. Emily Echeverria d. Maria Dominguez 22-20, 21-13. Boys’ Doubles: Michael Trainor/Johnny Nguyen d. Nick Oramas/Mike Allende 21-4,21-5. Kevin Li/Vic Song d. Ralph Villa/Kenny Castro 21-15, 21-12. Girls’ Doubles: Keeley Hagan/Shelby Martin-Vegue. Mixed Doubles: Ben Tordi/Carmela Gonzalez d. Yanella Arboleda/Chris Rodriguez 21-9, 21-2. Jason Bouchard d. Elizabeth Cardet d. Gio Matos/Michelle Palacios 21-10, 21-4.
