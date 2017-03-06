Palmetto boys’ volleyball edges Coral Reef

Junior Luke Arill had 11 kills, eight digs, and seven aces to lead the Palmetto boys’ volleyball team to edge Coral Reef in five sets (25-22, 22-25, 26-24, 17-25, 15-10) on Monday afternoon.
Senior Alejandro Escobar added 46 assists, six kills and digs to keep Palmetto undefeated.
Nicolas Leal had 16 kills and 11 digs.
▪ Palmetto d. Coral Reef (25-22, 22-25, 26-24, 17-25, 15-10): Luke Arill 11 kills, 8 digs, 7 aces. Nicolas Leal 16 kills, 11 digs. Alejandro Escobar 46 assists, 6 kills, 6 digs. Matthew Garcia 11 kills. PAL 4-0.
▪ La Salle d. Coral Park (25-14, 25-22, 25-18): Derek Bernabeu 9 kills, 2 blocks, 9 digs, 2 aces. Patrick Stoodley 11 kills, 2 blocks, 5 digs. Max Diez 5 kills, 4 blocks. Nicholas Doismeadios 17 assists, 8 digs, 2 aces. LS 1-0.
▪ SLAM d. Mater (25-20, 25-16, 25-14): Daniel Thews 8 kills, 10 points. Isis Zambo 10 kills, 10 aces. AJ Alvarez 20 assists, 5 aces. SL 3-0.
▪ Killian d. Riviera Prep (25-7, 25-12, 25-9): Diego Savelli 12 assists. Jomar Mondestin 7 kills. Christopher Hallstrand 15 points, 7 aces. KIL 2-0.
▪ HML d. Miami Springs (25-13, 25-13, 25-13): Abraham Castillo 9 kills, 10 digs, 3 blocks. Andre Uria 6 kills, 5 digs. Luis Alvarez 4 kills, 4 digs. Franky Zamora 20 assists. HML 3-0.
▪ Krop d. Hialeah Educational (25-8, 25-15, 25-11): Zach 9 kills, ace, 3 digs. Jaime 7 kills, 2 aces, 2 blocks. Dan 19 assists, 5 aces, 2 digs. KRO 2-0
▪ South Broward d. McCarthur (26-17, 25-7, 25-18): Patrick Pare 9 kills, 2 blocks. Collin Hart 6 kills, 10 digs, 17 points. SB 3-0.
▪ Hialeah Gardens d. American (25-12, 25-14, 25-10): Darien Hernandez 10 kills, 8 points, 2 aces. Alejandro Hernandez 12 points, 5 aces, 3 kills. Christian Aguila 8 kills, 3 blocks, 5 points. HG 2-1.
▪ Westland Hialeah d. Hebrew Academy (25-4, 25-11, 25-22). WH 1-2.
BASEBALL
▪ La Salle 1, Archbishop Coleman Carroll 0: WP: Joshua Leon CG, 0R, 8 K’s. Jesus Villacis 1-3, 2B, R. Brad McCormick 1-1, RBI. LS 2-3.
▪ Pace 19, West Palm Beach 0: WP: Brandon Cruz 4IP, 0E, 0H. Jeter Downs 3-5, 2 3B, 3R, 6 RBI. Santos Grande 2-2, 2B, 3R, 2BB, 2 RBI. Bryan Diaz 2-3, 2R, 3B, 2RBI.
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
▪ Archbishop Carroll 19, Doctors Charter 0: WP: Gabriel Figueroa (1-0) 3 K’s, 2 BB. Ryan Pereda 2-2, 2B, 3 R. Ricky Alvarez 1-2, HR, 3 R, RBI. Chris Fernandez 3-4, 2B, 2 R, 7 RBI. ACC 4-0.
▪ Somerset 4, North Broward Prep 2: WP: Juan Teixeira (2-0), 5.0 IP, 2 R, 0 ER, 9 K’s, BB, 2 H. LP: Nick O'Bryan. SV: Xavier Moronta (1) 2.0 IP, 0 R, 5 K’s, BB. Gianny Galvez 3-3, HR, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R, BB. Xavier Moronta 1-3, 2 R, BB. SA 5-1. NBP 1-3.
▪ SLAM Academy 4, Key West 3: Kevin Figueredo 3-3, RBI. SA 3-3. Luis Espinal RBI, 2B.
SOFTBALL
▪ Jackson 16, Central 6: WP: Roxy Martino 1 IP, 1 K. Bianca Ruiz 2 HR, 2B. Sabrina Venegas 2 2B. Silvia Castillo 3B. JAX 5-1.
▪ TERRA 15, Varela 0: Michelle Arellano 4-4, 3 RBI, 3 R. Gaby Berger 4-4, 2 RBI, 3 R. Veronica Sanchez 2-3, 3 RBI, HR, 2 IP, 0 H. Gaby Berger 2 IP, 0 H. TER 3-2.
▪ Doral 16, Lourdes 1: WP: Kassandra Machado 1-0, 4 IP, 5K, R. Amanda Ramirez 2-2, 2RBI. Brianna Muniz 2-2, 2R. Gabriella Ruiz 2-2, 2 RBI. Ashley Jarquin 2-3, 3RBI, HR.
▪ Palmer Trinity 22, Archbishop Curley 13: WP: Victoria Torres 2-4. PT (2-4): Kirksey Smith 3-3. Lauren Keller 2-3. Megan Keller 1-3.
▪ American 11, South Dade 5: WP: Ashley Alfonso (5-1), 6.2 IP, 12 K’s, 2-4, 3 RBI. LP: Torres. AME 5-1): Melanie Arauz 2-5, 2 R, SB. Tyenna Colon 2-4, 2 R, BB, SB. Alexis Guzman 2-2, 2 2B, 4 RBI, 2 R, 2 BB, SB.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
▪ Gulliver 4, Lourdes 3: Lindy Lyons 8-5. Carolina Fernandez 8-6. Sofia Restrepo 8-2. Jessica Si 8-0. Alex Lopez 8-5. Doubles: Sofia Restrepo/Jessica Si 8-3.
▪ Reagan 5 Miami Springs 2: 1. Ashley Moon (MS). 2. Alexia Pena (RR) 8-0. 3. Valeria Urbano (RR) 8-1. 4. Claudia Minichino (RR) 8-0. 5. Gabriela Garcia (RR) 8-1. Doubles: Moon/Monica Chavez (MS). Minichino/Maria Desales (RR). RR 2-0.
▪ Krop 7, Mourning 0: 1. Maria Jiménez 8-1. 2. Juliana Martínez 8-1. 3. Jennifer Miller 8-1. 4. Manami Maehama 8-1. 5. Julie Shilington 8-0. Doubles: 1. Camila Ordoñez/Juliana Martinez 8-3. 2. Manami Maehama/Jennifer Miller 8-0.
▪ MAST Academy 5, Mourning 2: Mencia Sanchez 8-1. Isabella Camacaro 8-1. Emilia Uscocovich 8-1. Anabella Camacaro 8-1. Carmen Isusi 8-3. MA 9-1.
BOYS’ TENNIS
▪ Krop 4, Mourning 3: 1. Tom Jarowski (ATM) 8-2. 2. Alexander Rivera (KRO) WO. 3. Edward Luca (ATM) 8-3. 4. James Brinker (KRO) 8-2. 5. Dean Wallendorf (KRO) 8-0. Doubles: 1. Tom Jarowski/Edward Luca (ATM) 8-5. 2. Dean Wallendorf/James Brinker (KRO) 8-3.
▪ MAST Academy 4, Mourning 3: Tom Jaworski 9-7. Juan Lopez 8-2. Edward Luca 8-5. Sevann Bignon 8-5. Derrick Roseman 8-2. Doubles: Eugenio Alvarez/Juan Lopez 8-4. Edward Luca/Jake Wax 8-6. MA 9-1.
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
▪ Palmer Trinity 12, Gulliver 4: Kathryn Green 7 goals.
▪ Cooper City 19, Hollywood Hills 4: CC (7-1): Olivia Lewis 7 goals, 4 assists, 11 draw controls. Megan Suss goal. Grace Barr 2 assists, goal, 6 ground balls.
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
▪ St Thomas Aquinas 18, Olympia 12: Ali Beekhuizen 7 goals, 4 assists, 5 draw controls. Carly Steinlauf 4 goals, 4 assists, 6 draw controls. Morgan Luske 10 saves, 2 interceptions.
▪ Coral Shores 11, University School 9: US: Nicole Steiner 6 goals, assist. Chiara Omsky 2 goals. Peri Shechtman goal, 2 assists. Sarah Amster assist. Samantha Cohen assist. Emma Roberts assist. Jordyn Epstein 8 saves.
▪ Palmer Trinity 12, Coral Reef 10: Brittney Lary 4 goals.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Cypress Bay 21, Flanagan 7: Ken Racicot 4 goals, 3 assists. Richard Leon 10 ground balls. Eli Fuhrman goal.
FLAG FOOTBALL
Miami Dolphins Girls Flag Football Jamboree
Cypress Bay 7, South Broward 6. Hollywood Hills 18, Plantation 0. Everglades 25, Monarch 2. Western 12, Blanche Ely 0. Boyd Anderson 8, Ferguson 7. Miramar 6, Cypress Bay 0. Miami Jackson 27, Cooper City 12. Hollywood Hills 19, Ft. Lauderdale 0. Pompano 7, McArthur 6. Hialeah 12, Coconut Creek 6. Miami Southridge 9, Deerfield 0. Hallandale 12, Mater Academy 0. Flanagan 31, Northeast 0. Hialeah 18, Pines Charter 6.
BOYS’ WATER POLO
▪ St. Thomas Aquinas 8, Olympia 4: Parker Strickman 4 goals. Robert Schulte 2 goals. James Burnett 2 goals. Corby Bertolett 10 saves.
▪ St. Thomas Aquinas 9, Dr Phillips 6: Robert Schulte 3 goals. James Burnette 2 goals. Parker Strickman 2 goals. Jacob Harkins goal. Dane Coniglio goal. Corby Bertolett 9 saves.
▪ St. Thomas Aquinas 11, Seminole 5: Parker Strickman 6 goals. Robert Schulte 2 goals. James Burnette goal. Jacob Harkins goal. Victor Faynberg goal. Corby Bertolett 8 saves.
▪ St. Thomas Aquinas 6, Winter Park 5: Parker Strickman 3 goals. Robert Schulte goal. James Burnette goal. Andrew Yurchak goal. Corby Bertolett 8 saves. STA 17-1.
▪ Wildcat Invitational — Belen 8, Boca Raton 6: Jose Chaviano 3 goals, 2 assists. Fede Tamborrel 2 goals. Joey Balerdi 2 goals. Thomas Kurzan goal. Nico Aguilar 2 steals. Erick Labrador 8 saves. BEL 13-3
▪ Wildcat Invitational — Belen 17, American Heritage 11: Fede Tamborrel 7 goals, 2 steals. Joey Balerdi 4 goals, 4 assists, 6 steals. Thomas Kurzan 2 goals, 2 steals. Max Belisario goal. Jose Chaviano goal. Sebastian Melendez goal, 3 assists, Mathew Pulles goal. Ignacio Aguilar 4 steals. Kevin Ferguson 10 saves. BEL 14-3.
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
▪ Gulliver Prep 13, Boone 5: Rene Peralta 6 goals, 6 steals; Caio Jordao 3 goals, 6 assists. Felipe Granziera 7 blocks. Gul 12-4.
GIRL’S WATER POLO
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
▪ Gulliver Prep 13, Boone 3: Nicole Aulicino 6 goals, 4 steals, 3 assists. Shani Rupp 2 goals, 2 steals, 3 assists. Kalei Ganser 2 goals, 3 steals, assist. GP 12-4.
TRACK AND FIELD
▪ Pine Crest Panther Relays Girls’ — 1. Pine Crest 105, 2. Douglas 97, 3. South Florida HEAT 75, 4. Carrollton 68, 5. Calvary Christian 56, 6. Highlands Christian 53, 7. Key West 51, 8. Cardinal Gibbons 47, 9. Florida Christian 36, 10. Westminster Academy 17, 11. Divine Savior Academy 13, 12. Coral Springs Christian 11, 13. University School 9.
▪ Pine Crest Panther Relays Boys’ — 1. Douglas 104, 2. Calvary Christian 93.50, 3. Pine Crest 90, 4. Coconut Creek 72.50, 5. Key West 68, 6. Coral Springs Christian 54.50, 7. South Florida HEAT 51, 8. Cardinal Gibbons 31, 9. Westminster Academy 22.50, 10. Divine Savior 21, 11. Florida Christian 18, 12. Highlands Christian 17, 13. University School 7, 14. Somerset Prep 2.
Last week’s best Miami-Dade high schools performances
TEAM OF THE WEEK
The Miami Christian boys’ basketball team won its fourth state title and second in the past three seasons in dramatic fashion last week. Neftali Alvarez’s buzzer-beating three-pointer against Melbourne Florida Prep lifted the Victors to a 51-48 win in the state final.
ATHLETES OF THE WEEK
Zach Dawson, South Miami, boys’ basketball: Dawson had 26 points, six rebounds and three assists in a loss to Wekiva in the Class 9A state semifinals.
Daniel Cordero, Archbishop Carroll, boys’ basketball: Cordero scored 26 points for the Bulldogs in a Class 4A state semifinal loss to Jacksonville Providence.
Braithe Ferguson, Champagnat Catholic, boys’ basketball: Ferguson scored 27 points and had nine rebounds to lead the Lions against Deltona Trinity Christian in a Class 3A state semifinal.
Nolan Santos, Miami Beach, baseball: Santos threw a one-hitter and struck out six to lead the Hi-Tides to a 3-0 win over Coral Park.
Gaby Jadotte, Ransom Everglades, softball: Jadotte threw a no-hitter, striking out 10 against Palmer Trinity and a complete game with seven strikeouts against Somerset while hitting a combined 5 for 5 with eight RBI.
Harrison Gold, Dr. Krop, boys’ tennis: Gold won his No. 1 singles match against Coral Gables last week. For the season, he has won singles matches against Gulliver and Miami Beach.
Brianna Gomez, Ferguson, girls’ tennis: Gomez won her singles match to lead the Falcons over Coral Reef.
Tyrese Cooper, Norland, boys’ track and field: Cooper won the 200 and 400 meters at the Sam Burley Hall of Fame Invitational.
Tiara McMinn, Jackson, girls’ track and field: McMinn won the high jump and 100 hurdles at the Sam Burley Hall of Fame Invitational.
Abraham Castillo, HML, boys’ volleyball: Castillo had 30 kills, 12 blocks and 23 digs in victories over Hialeah and Miami High.
Hannah Vaccaro, Palmetto, girls’ lacrosse: Vaccaro had a combined nine goals in wins over Palmer Trinity and Killian.
Fede Tamborrel, Belen, boys’ water polo: Tamborrel had a combined 16 goals to lead the Wolverines to wins over Seminole, Boone and Suncoast at the Wildcat Invitational.
Nicole Aulicino, Gulliver, girls’ water polo: Aulicino had six goals, four steals and three assists in a win over Orlando Boone.
Michael Trainor/Johnny Ngyuen, Palmetto, badminton: Trainor and Nguyen teamed up to win matches against Coral Gables, Killian and Coral Reef.
ANDRE C. FERNANDEZ
Last week’s best Broward high schools performances
TEAMS OF THE WEEK
Jordan Wright had a game-high 23 points and Raiquan Gray added 16 points to lead the Dillard boys’ basketball team (28-4) over Orlando Edgewater 75-43 in the Class 7A state final for the Panthers' seventh state title under coach Darryl Burrows.
Zach Scott had a team-high 18 points, Paul Atkinson had 17 points and 12 rebounds, and Jason Strong added 10 points and nine rebounds to help the Westminster Academy boys’ basketball team (29-4) beat Jacksonville Providence 57-43 in the Class 4A state title game.
Jerald Butler had a game-high 25 points and Soloman Uyaelunmo added 17 points to lead the Calvary Christian boys’ basketball team (24-6) over Tampa Catholic, 65-48 in the Class 5A state championship game for its first state title.
ATHLETES OF THE WEEK
Grant Aronoff, Bryce Marcus and Josiah Gittman, St. Thomas Aquinas, wrestling: Aronoff (138 pounds), Marcus (152) and Gittman (195) each won individual titles to help the Raiders finish runner-up at the Class 3A state finals.
Monique Salcie, Archbishop McCarthy, girls’ track: Salcie won the 400 meters in 1:02.41 to lead the Mavericks to the Warrior Invitational girls’ team title.
Ty Crittenberger, Cardinal Gibbons, baseball: Crittenberg went 3 for 4 with a double and three runs to lead the Chiefs (2-2) over Highlands Christian 6-4.
Olivia Lewis, Cooper City, girls’ lacrosse: Lewis had five goals and two assists to lead the Cowboys (4-1) over Western 13-8.
Maya Rodriguez, American Heritage, softball: Rodriguez went 2 for 3 with two doubles, a run and RBI to lead the Patriots over St. Thomas Aquinas 3-1.
Christopher Williams, Cardinal Gibbons, wrestling: Williams won the 195-pound weight class to help the Chiefs finish runner-up in the Class 1A state final.
Eleanor Ohayan and Amelia Meles, University School, girls’ tennis: Ohayan and Meles each won singles matches to lead the Sharks over Calvary Christian 6-1.
Leo Pereira, Monarch, boys’ volleyball: Pereira had 16 points, three aces and four kills to lead the Knights over Douglas 25-7, 25-5, 25-8
Alex Sands, South Broward, boys’ volleyball: Sands had 15 kills and 10 digs to lead the Bulldogs over Flanagan 25-20, 25-15, 25-19.
Yanelis Duran, Douglas, softball: Duran went 2 for 2 with two RBI to lead the Eagles (5-0) over Monarch 6-1.
Autumn Boone, West Broward, girls’ lacrosse: Boone had three goals to lead the Bobcats over Flanagan 7-3.
FABIAN LYON
