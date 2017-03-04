South Dade captures fourth Class 3A state title in a row

7:38 Calvary Christian boys basketball team wins first state title Pause

3:40 Widow of slain Navy SEAL receives standing ovation at Trump speech

1:58 Dion Waiters on 1-for-11 night: "Happens man. I ain't blaming it on nothing."

3:09 Millennials ask: What's it like to retire?

5:29 Judgment Day: 9/11 Families to Face Saudis in Court

2:13 Music professor says creative learning can translate to any field

3:40 Cancer survivor talks about life before Obamacare

2:39 Guantánamo: Ready to grow

1:05 Court hearing on Miami-Dade mayor's Trump-friendly policy to jail people slated for deportation