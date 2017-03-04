Dillard dominates Edgewater on way to historic seventh state crown

3:09 Millennials ask: What's it like to retire? Pause

2:13 Music professor says creative learning can translate to any field

3:40 Cancer survivor talks about life before Obamacare

1:05 Court hearing on Miami-Dade mayor's Trump-friendly policy to jail people slated for deportation

1:18 About 2,000 Trump supporters rally at Tropical Park

8:38 Dillard boys basketball team wins 7th state title

2:39 Guantánamo: Ready to grow

1:23 UM baseball coach Jim Morris talks Gators

7:38 Calvary Christian boys basketball team wins first state title