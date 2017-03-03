Broward teams fightingfor 2nd at state wrestling

While South Dade will likely bring a team state championship back to South Florida following Saturday’s finals of the state wrestling tournament, no Broward County teams have such visions of grandeur after the first day on the mats at the Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee.
St. Thomas Aquinas, Cardinal Gibbons and Pembroke Pines Somerset all have plenty of wrestlers going in Saturday’s morning semifinals with the chance to bring home individual gold. As for the team championships?
“We’re all fighting for second place,” said Gibbons coach Frank Pettineo, whose Chiefs have won five team titles yet are trailing Orlando’s Lake Highland Prep by big numbers in Class 1A.
Aquinas has to deal with the powerhouse South Dade program in Class 3A yet could have a successful tournament with four wrestlers left in the semifinal round.
Coach Robert Wimberley has defending state champions Grant Aronoff (51-3 at 138 pounds) and Josiah Gittman (19-0 at 195) going in the semifinals along with Vinny Sessa and Bryce Marcus but are fourth in the team standings.
“We have seasoned guys who expect to win, and they have come here to do that,” Wimberley said. “We have four guys in the semifinals. I’m very happy with that. If we can get all four to the finals, we’ll move up. We just need to wrestle well on Saturday.”
In Class 1A, Gibbons and Somerset will have the chance to get Broward bragging rights as they go into the semifinals with nine combined wrestlers remaining.
The two could square off in a pair of championship bouts if everything goes right at 160 and 182 pounds. Gibbons still has unbeaten seasons going for Michael Lopouchanski (40-0 at 182) and Christopher Williams (40-0) at 195.
Senior Anthony Valverde of South Broward (29-1 at 106) is the lone Broward wrestler still in the Class 2A title hunt.
“We’re young and knew we needed a perfect day to keep up with Lake Highland Prep,” Pettineo said. “So, the battle is for second, and we’ll be fighting it out with Somerset because we have five in the semis, and they have four. It should be fun.”
State wrestling tournament
▪ Class 3A semifinal pairings (Broward County wrestlers) – 132 pounds: Vinny Sessa (St. Thomas Aquinas) v. Alyis Mursuli (South Dade); 138: Grant Aronoff (STA) v. Cullen Telfer (Strawberry Crest); 152: Bryce Marcus (STA) v. Paul Detwiler (Fleming Island); 195: Josiah Gittman (STA) v. Justin Marotta (Freedom).
▪ Class 2A semifinal pairings (Broward County wrestlers) – 106 pounds: Anthony Valverde (South Broward) v. Connor Williams (Lake Gibson).
▪ Class 1A semifinal pairings (Broward County wrestlers) – 120-pounds: Lucas Willis (Somerset-Pines) v. Alan Moreno (St. Stephens); 145: Amadeaus Concepcion (Cardinal Gibbons) v. Keith Sawdo (Clay); 152: Adonis Concepcion (CG) v. Anthony Artalona (Tampa Prep); 160: Juan Vernaza (Som) v. Jake Brindley (Lake Highland); Osvani Ley (CG) v. Jordan Gibson (Natures Coast); 170: Nick Benton (Som) v. Cole Maddox (Arnold); 182: Michael Lopouchanski (CG) v. Chris Leiva (Oasis); Raul Gierbolini (Som) v. Bryce Rogers (LH); 195: Christopher Williams (CG) v. David Lunn (North Florida Christian).
BASKETBALL
Tournament of Champions Inc. is hosting its 23rd annual Broward County vs. Miami-Dade County All-Star basketball games Sunday at AmericanAirlines Arena.
The schedule begins with the Public school girls’ game at 1 followed by the Private school girls’ game at 2:30. The Private school boys’ game is at 4 followed by the Public school boys’ game at 5:30. The event will also feature a slam dunk contest and Players and Coaches of the Year will be awarded.
SOCCER
The Dade County Boys 4A-5A senior All-Star game will be played on March 11 at 11:30 a.m. at Columbus.
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
▪ Archbishop McCarthy d. Ransom Everglades (25-22, 25-20, 25-19): Leo de Quadros 14 kills, 3 aces, 19 points. Jimmy Brooks 7 kills, 2 aces.
▪ Pace d. TERRA (25-20, 25-22, 25-17): Jorge Jebian 16 points, 10 assists, 5 digs. David Lockard 6 kills, 4 digs, 2 aces. Dandre Symonette 6 points, 3 kills, 11 digs.
▪ Palmetto d. Varela (25-16, 25-15, 25-21): Luke Arill 9 kills, 5 digs. Nicolas Leal 10 aces, 4 digs. Carlos Brunet 4 kills, 3 blocks. PAL 3-0.
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
▪ Braddock d. Coral Gables (25-15, 25-13, 25-9): BRA (2-1): Brian Hernandez 6 kills, 7 aces, 2 blocks. Danio Perez 7 kills. Alfredo Arevalo 28 assists, 3 aces.
SOFTBALL
▪ Ransom Everglades 15, Palmer Trinity 0: WP: Gaby Jadotte CG, 0 H, 10 K’s. Gaby Jadotte 1-1, 2 R, 2 RBI. Tiffany McBrayer 3-3, 2B, 3B, 4 R, 2 RBI. Abby Sekoff 1-2, 2 R, RBI. Yasmina Haddad 1-1, 2 R, RBI. Cornelia Ehlebracht 2-3, R, 2 RBI. RE 2-2.
▪ Miami Country Day 22, Palmer Trinity 7: WP: Michelle Yakobi 4 K’s. Mea Allen H, RBI, 2 R. Saarah Rassif 2 H, 3 R, 2 RBI. Tatiana Barnes 2 2B, 3 R, 3 RBI. Sierra Mathis 2B, 3 R, RBI. Andrea Pantin H, 2 RBI.
▪ Palmetto 12, Killian 2: WP: Daijaa Williams (2-1), 5 IP, 7 K’s. Lauren Margolis 3-4, HR, 2 R, 4 RBI. Janelle Dominguez 3-4, 2B, R. Taylor Burroughs 2-3, 2 R. PAL 5-1.
▪ Miami Beach 12, Hialeah 7: WP: Magda Demetriades (1-1) 7 IP. Annabelle Moore 3-5, 3 R. Daniella Restrepo 2-3, 2 RBI. MB 1-2.
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
▪ South Miami 12, Miami High 2: WP: E. Perretta 8 K’s. LP: S. Jirón 4 K’s. Adlyn Hernandez 3-3, 2 2B, HR, 2 RBI, 4 R, SB. Emily Perretta 2-2, 1B, 2B, 2 RBI. Adrianna Ramos 2-3, 2 1B. SM 3-3.
▪ La Salle 15, SLAM 0: Arianna Arroyo 0H, CG, 2R, 3RBI. Kimberly Montesi 3 R, 2 RBI. Beatriz Triay 5 RBI, 1B, 2B. Alex Tsotsos 2 RBI.
BASEBALL
▪ West Broward 11, South Plantation 0. SP 1-2.
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
▪ South Broward 16, Piper 6: WP: Noah Chang 4 IP, 5 H, 4 R. LP: Alejandro Rodriguez 3 IP, 6 H, 7 R. SB (3-1): Riley Rosario 3-4, 2B, HR, 6 RBI. Yjordan Maldonado 3-5, 4 RBI. Antonio Schembari 2-3, 3 R. PIP (2-3): Chris Guzman 2-3, 2 RBI, R.
LACROSSE
▪ Cardinal Gibbons 7, Columbus 6: James Foster 3 goals. RJ Breton goal. Cole O’Hallaron goal, 2 assists. Payton Goodrich goal. Chris Benestad goal. Joe Maguire 12 saves. CG 7-1.
BOYS THURSDAY’S RESULTS
▪ Palmetto 13, Palmer Trinity 8: Hannah Vaccaro 4 goals. Alyssa Sanchez 4 goals. Morgan Elmslie 2 goals. Rebecca Rousseau 2 goals. Emily Russell 1 goal. PAL 3-3.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
▪ Chaminade Madonna 4. University School 3: 1. Burke (CM) 8-6. 2. Ohayon (US) 8-2. 3. Villela de Quadroys (CM) 8-6. 4. Osborne (CM) 8-6. 5. Rosenblum (US) 8-6. Doubles: 1. Witschen/Ohayon (US) 8-5. 2. Osborne/Quadroys (CM) 8-4.
BOYS’ TENNIS
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
▪ University School 6, Chaminade Madonna 1: 1. Cerventes (CM) 8-0. 2. Slatkoff (US) 8-0. 3. Pollak (US). 4. Milgrim (US) 8-2. 5. Yurttutan (US) 8-0. Doubles: 1. Cohen/Yurttutan (US) 6-0. 2. Pollak/Zager (US) 6-1.
WATER POLO
▪ Belen 12, Seminole 7: Fede Tamborrel 6 goals. Jose Chaviano 3 goals. Max Belisario 2 goals. Thomas Kurzan goal. Erick Labrador 7 saves. BEL 10-3.
▪ Belen 13, Boone 5: Fede Tamborrel 4 goals. Joey Balerdi 4 goals, 3 assists, 3 steals. Jose Chaviano 3 goals, 2 steals. Sebastian Melendez goal. Mathew Pulles 2 assists. Kevin Ferguson 7 saves. BEL 11-3
▪ Belen 15, Suncoast 3: Fede Tamborrel 6 goals. Jose Chaviano 2 goals. Mathew Pulles 2 goals. Nico Aguilar goal. Joey Balerdi goal. Thomas Kurzan goal. Norbert Menendez goal. Alex Perez goal. Kevin Ferguson 7 saves. Erick Labrador 4 saves. BEL 12-3.
