Buzzer-beating three crowns Miami Christian a state champion

Neftali Alvarez came to Miami Christian with dreams of winning a state championship.
On Wednesday night at The Lakeland Center he delivered one to the Victors with one flick of his wrist.
Alvarez, a junior guard, spotted up and nailed a three-pointer at the buzzer of the Class 2A state championship to lift Miami Christian to a 51-48 comeback victory over Melbourne Florida Prep.
As the shot went through the hoop and the buzzer sounded Alvarez ran hysterically down the court where he fell under a pile of his teammates as Miami Christian (30-2) celebrated its second state championship in three seasons and its fourth overall.
It’s also the second time the Victors have won multiple state titles within that span, having won their first two in 2000 and 2002.
Alvarez, who has several major Division-I offers and emigrated from his native Puerto Rico last year, finished with only five points.
The Class 2A state champions. @MIACSBASKETBALL @HeraldSports pic.twitter.com/Odb367mr8h— Andre Fernandez (@AndreMHsports) March 2, 2017
But with 6.9 seconds, senior center Felipe Haase inbounded a pass to guard Eduardo Camacho, who then drove to the three-point line and worked the ball back to Haase. He then delivered a perfect pass to a wide open Alvarez for the win.
Haase, a South Carolina signee who shot 40 percent from three-point range during the season, hit three on Wednesday night, including a pair in the fourth quarter that sparked an 11-2 run for the Victors that helped them erase a nine-point deficit earlier in the quarter.
Miami Christian tied the score at 48 on a long-range jumper by Josh Rosario with 2:35 left in the fourth.
Haase battled in the paint with Florida Prep’s frontcourt trio of 7-foot Lahat Thioune, 6-11 Mbacke Diong and 6-8 Ndiaga Diop the entire game and led the Victors with 20 points.
With the Falcons’ big men drawing attention inside, Florida Prep (25-6) worked the ball well to the perimeter to its guards, junior A.J. Johnson and senior Montel Stewart, and they came through with big shots in the first half.
Miami Christian took a one-point lead twice in the third quarter on three-pointers by Rosario. But again the Falcons answered with sharp shooting from Johnson, Stewart and junior guard Dejoun Small that helped them score the final seven points of the third and retake the lead.
MC (30-2): Diaz 5, Haase 20, Alvarez 5, Camacho 4, Rosario 9, Oquendo 2, Hernandez 6. FP (25-6): Diong 10, Thioune 3, Johnson 10, Stewart 12, Small 13. Half: FP 29-23. Technical: Miami Christian. Three-pointers: Haase 3, Diaz, Alvarez, Rosario 2, Johnson 2, Stewart 2, Small. Rebounds: Diong 9. Assists: Camacho 5. Steals: Alvarez 3. Blocks: Thioune 2.
Comments