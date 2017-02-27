Led by its defense, Champagnat wants to make statement in tough bracket

Champagnat Catholic knew it could face some of the toughest competition in the state if it reached Lakeland.
But with an improved defense that has held teams under 50 points per game on average since the playoffs began, the Lions have a solid chance to compete for the Class 3A state championship beginning Tuesday at The Lakeland Center.
“Our team defense has been at its best in the playoffs,” Champagnat Catholic coach Danny Serrano said. “It’s something we’ve always worked a lot on. When we’re on, we’re tough to beat.”
Serrano, who was an assistant coach when Champagnat Catholic advanced to state four consecutive seasons from 1998-01 and guided the Lions back to state in 2012, said he is retiring after the season.
Champagnat Catholic (23-6), ranked No. 3 in Class 3A in the FABC/Source Hoops poll, will take on No. 8 Deltona Trinity Christian (21-8) in a state semifinal at 6 p.m. Tuesday. In the other half of the bracket, No. 1 Orlando Christian Prep (26-4) takes on No. 2 Southwest Florida Christian (28-2) at 8 p.m.
The Lions, who are trying to win their first state title since 2000, lost to Orlando Christian Prep in the state final in 2012.
Champagnat, which has allowed 49.7 points per game over its past three games, features a balanced scoring attack led by guards Luis Cortijo, a 5-11 senior averaging 15 points per game, and Braithe Ferguson, a 6-5 senior averaging 13 points per game.
Cortijo hit a big three-pointer and finished with 15 points in a 53-50 comeback win over Delray Beach Village Academy in the Region 4-3A final last week.
The Lions will have to contend with Trinity Christian senior guard Amorie Archibald, a Louisiana Tech signee who is averaging 22.1 points per game. The Eagles are averaging nearly 80 points per game.
“He’s as much of a setup man as he is a scorer,” Serrano said of Archibald. “We have to make sure we defend him well, but we’re just going to stay within what we do.”
SOCCER
The 27th annual Soccer Locker/Dade Soccer Coaches Senior All-Star matches were held Saturday at Miami Country Day. The Orange team won the Class 3A-1A girls’ game 3-1 on two goals by Varela’s Karina Medina and a goal by Terra’s Sofia Aviles. St. Brendan’s Alexa Dussaq scored for the Yellow team. In the boys’ 3A-1A game, the Yellow team won 6-1 led by Archimedean’s Michael Villegas (two goals, two assists), David Cuitiva (one goal, one assist), and Hernan Carranza (one goal). Mourning’s Jhon Ostanin also had two goals. The goals for the Orange team were scored by Ransom Everglades’ Juan Rizon-Patron and Michael Colonna.
TRACK AND FIELD
Columbus’ boys and Northwestern’s girls won the team titles at the Spartan Invitational on Saturday at Southridge.
Deshay Fernandes won the 1,600 and 3,200 races to lead the Explorers, who won six individual titles. Norland’s Tyrese Cooper won the 200 and 400, and team runner-up Hallandale was led by Milton Ingram, who won the shot put and discus.
Northwestern was led by Taranique Alexander, who won the long jump and triple jump. Southridge’s Symone Mason won the 100 and 200. Hallandale’s Amani Heaven won the shot put and discus.
▪ Boys’ team results: 1. Columbus 135; 2. Hallandale 103; 3. Northwestern 82; 4. Braddock 57; 5. Homestead 52.5; 6. North Miami 42.5; 7. Norland 42; 8. Carol City 37; 9. Southridge 32; 10. South Dade 31. Individual winners – 100: Tyler Harrell (COL) 10.68; 200: Tyrese Cooper (NOR) 21.29; 400: Tyrese Cooper (NOR) 46.08; 800: Fred Gonsalvies (NW) 1:59.03; 1,600: Deshay Fernandes (COL) 4:33.50; 3,200: Deshay Fernandes (COL) 9:53.25; 110 hurdles: Amari Johnson (HAL) 14.64; 300 hurdles: Thomas Burns (NW) 36.55; 400 relay: Columbus 41.20; 1,600 relay: Northwestern 3:12.37; 3,200 relay: Northwestern 8:10.96; High jump: Andre Foster (SR) 1.93; Pole vault: Craig Downs (COL) 11-0; Long jump: Robert Crockett (COL) 6.19; Triple jump: Kani Falconer (KIL) 14.33; Shot put: Milton Ingram (HAL) 15.49; Discus: Milton Ingram (HAL) 47.30.
▪ Girls’ team results: 1. Northwestern 176.5; 2. Hallandale 116.5; 3. Southridge 114; 4. Riviera Beach Suncoast and Braddock 28; 6. American 24; 7. North Miami 22; 8. Killian 21; 9. Westminster Christian 19.5; 10. Krop 17. Individual winners – 100: Symone Mason (SR) 11.57; 200: Symone Mason (SR) 23.80; 400: Kayla Johnson (SR) 54.51; 800: Ayoola Gbolade (NW) 2:18.73; 1,600: Maria Fernandez (BR) 5:22.00; 3,200: Nina Burgos (NW) 11:44.02; 100 hurdles: Markalah Hart (NW) 14.20; 300 hurdles: De’Andreah Young (NW) 44.17; 400 relay: Southridge 46.52; 1,600 relay: Southridge 3:43.03; 3,200 relay: Northwestern 9:27.88; High jump: Samia Liverpool (SR) 1.52; Pole vault: Samantha Rodriguez (WC) 9-0; Long jump: Taranique Alexander (NW) 5.47; Triple jump: Taranique Alexander (NW) 12.14; Shot put: Amani Heaven (HAL) 12.68; Discus: Amani Heaven (HAL) 45.28.
BASEBALL
▪ Miami Beach 4, Homestead 1: Patric Basile H, 6 IP, R. SV: Sergio Capobianco. Manny Arias 2-4. Angel Vizcaino 2-2, BB. Nolan Santos RBI.
▪ Brito Miami 13, Champagnat 0: WP Julian Peralta (1-0). BM (2-1): Carlos Perez 2-2, 2 RBI, 2 R. Onelio Perdomo 2-2, 3 RBI, 2 R. Jefrey Rodriguez 2-3, 3 RBI, 2 R.
▪ Miami Country Day 11, Doctors Charter 1: WP: Griffin Sennett (1-0)4 IP, H, R LP: Charlie Calli (0-1). MCD (1-2): Connor Goodman 3 R. Austin Pollak 3 RBI. Kian Andersen 2RBI, 2 R.
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
▪ Pace 18, Calvary Christian 2 - WP: Brandon Cruz 4 IP, 2 ER, 4 K; Top performers: Michael Montes 3-3 HR, 4 RBI; Jeter Downs 2-2 HR 3 RBI; Kennth Gonzalez 2-3 HR 6 RBI.
▪ Gulliver 4, Coral Park 2 - WP: Robert Touron (1-0), 4 IP, 0 ER, 7 K. Andres Machado save, 2 for 3 2 RBI; Raymond Gil 1 for 3 HR; GP 2-1.
▪ Battle Down South Tournament - South Dade 7, Braddock 1 - WP: JP Kenyon (1-0), 3 IP, 3 K, 1 run; Juanky Vigueras 3-3, RBI, double; David Garcia 1-2, RBI; SD 3-0, BR 1-2.
SOFTBALL
▪ Killian 8, TERRA 5: Stephanie Howard CG, 11 K’s, 2 RBI. Natalie de la Esparila 2 2B, 3 SB. Kathedra Cagne 2-3, 2 SB, RBI. KIL 5-1.
▪ Douglas 6, Monarch 1: WP: Gianna Lovito (5-0). LP: Emily Estroff. Yanelis Duran 2-2, 2RBI. Monique Poitevin 2-2. DOU 5-0.
▪ Pine Crest 24, Coral Springs Christian 11: Alli Trebbi 5-5, 3 2B. Andie Weinberg 5-5.
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
▪ Hialeah Gardens d. Braddock (29-27, 25-16, 15-25, 25-23): Darien Hernandez 15 kills, 8 digs, 3 blocks. Darian Hernandez 18 digs, 5 points, 3 kills. Guillermo Gámez 30 assists, 4 aces, 6 points. HG 1-0.
▪ HML d. Hialeah (25-17, 25-17, 25-10): Abraham Castillo 13 kills 12 digs. Franky Zamora 6 kills, 25 assists. Marvin Castellon 7 kills, 9 digs.
▪ St. Brendan d. Belen (25-11, 25-10, 25-15): Luis Kannee 12 kills, 7 digs, 4 aces. Marc Diaz 32 assists, 6 aces, 4 digs. Jorge Gonzalez 8 kills. Gaby Iglesias 7 kills. Carlos Plana 17 digs. SB 1-0.
▪ SLAM d. Hillel (25-12, 25-20, 25-16): AJ Alvarez 25 assists, 5 aces. Connor Reilly 13 kills, 6 aces. Isis Zambo 14 points, 4 aces. SL 1-0.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
▪ Gulliver 4, Carrollton 3: 1. Lindy Lyons 8-5. 2. Chiara von Gerlach 8-6. 3. Ximena Monendez 8-4. 4. Sofia Restrepo 8-2. 5. Jessica Si 8-1. Doubles: Lucia Pinero/Isabella Leano 6-2. Ximena Monendez/Olivia 8-2.
▪ University School 6, Calvary Christian 1: Caitlyn Khan 8-4. Eleanor Ohayan 8-0. Amelia Meles 8-0. Minny Rosenblum 8-1. Alicia Bell 8-3. Doubles: Kaylee/Eleanor 6-0. Amelia/Minny 6-0.
▪ Mourning 4, Miami Springs 3: Sofia Melnikova (ATM) 8-4. Nicole Koziol (ATM) 8-0. Janelle Jakolov 8-0. ATM 4-0.
▪ Ferguson 7, South Miami 0: 1. Brianna Gomez (FER) 8-0. 2. Jordanna Ossa (FER) 8-0. 3. AnnieCarrera (FER) 8-0. 4. Jennie Leon (FER) 8-0. 5. Emily Ortega (FER) 8-0. Doubles: 1. B. Gomez/A. Sotomayor (FER) 8-0. 2. A. Carrera/J. Ossa (FER) 8-0. FER 4-0.
▪ Hebrew 4, Hillel 3: HIL: Alexa Cohen 6-2. Orli Algranatti 6-2. Leah Savir 6-2.
BOYS’ TENNIS
▪ Calvary Christian 4, University School 3: Michael Mendez 8-1. Sebastian Stam 8-4. Keegan Hinsley 8-6. Billy Milgram 8-2. Alp Yuttutan 8-4. Doubles: Mendez/Stam 8-0.
▪ Ferguson 5, South Miami 2: 1. Jorge Melian (FER) 8-0. 2. Nico Ramirez (FER) 8-0. 3. Daniel Gonzalez-Vaca (FER) 8-2. 4. L. Lopez (SM) 8-0 (ret). Doubles: J. Melian/N.Ramirez (FER) 8-0.
▪ Hillel 5, Hebrew 1: Myles Gilbert 6-4. Brandon Wabnik 6-4. Michael Berenstein 6-1. Daniel Frank 6-0. Doubles: Gilbert/Wabnik 6-0. Gad Lisker/Berenstein 6-0.
▪ Mourning 5, Miami Springs 1: Tom Jaworski (ATM) 8-6. Jake Wax (ATM) 8-1. Mousa Shawat (ATM) 8-1. ATM 4-0.
▪ Gulliver 6, Belen 1: 2. Christian Otero 8-1. 3. Andre Libnic 8-1. 4. Nikita Kolesnikov 8-1. 5. Karim Rahman 8-1. Doubles: Andre Libnic/Nikita Kolesnikov 8-4. 2. Alec Libnic/Christian Otero 8-1.
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
▪ Cooper City 13, Western 8: CC (4-1): Olivia Lewis 5 goals, 2 assists, 6 draw controls. Florence Andrieu 3 goals, 4 assists. Amanda Rivas 3 goals. Natalia Aguirre 7 saves. Grace Barr 6 ground balls.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
▪ Cypress Bay 16, Pines Charter 2: Will Masaro 4 goals, 2 assists. Sam Chenoy 3 goals. Joey Courcelle 2 goals. Ken Racicot 2 goals. Billy North 2 goals. Gavin Ward 2 goals.
BOYS’ WATER POLO
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
▪ St. Thomas 8, Miami Country Day 2: Parker Strickman three goals, Robert Schulte and Andrew Yurchak two goals each; James Burnette one goal. Corby Bertolett had 10 saves.
▪ St. Thomas 11, Belen Jesuit 6: Dane Coniglio 3 goals; Parker Strickman, James Burnette, Andrew Yurchak and Victor Faynberg two goals each. Corbett Bertolett had four saves.
▪ St. Thomas 10, Hialeah 7: Parker Strickman and James Burnette 3 goals each. Robert Schulte two goals. Dane Coniglio and Andrew Yurchak one goal each. Corby Bertolett season-high 20 saves. STA 13-1.
Last week’s best Miami-Dade high schools performances
TEAMS OF THE WEEK
The Miami Country Day girls’ basketball team secured its fourth consecutive state championship, becoming the first Dade squad to accomplish the feat. Kelsey Marshall finished with 53 points and 17 rebounds combined in wins against Seffner Christian and Jacksonville Providence.
The South Dade wrestling team advanced 12 to the state tournament and cruised to the Region 4-3A championship. Bretli Reyna (106 pounds), Elijah Varona (113), Tyler Orta-Khawly (120), Christian Morales (126), Brevin Balmeceda (145), Todd Perry (152), Mikaelle Fundora (160), Corey Harvey (182), Chei Hill (220) and Kyron Taylor (HWT) all won regional titles.
ATHLETES OF THE WEEK
Eddie Camacho, Miami Christian, boys’ basketball: Camacho scored 25 points to help the Victors beat defending state champion Boca Raton Grandview Prep in the Region 4-2A final.
Sheslanie Laureano, Ferguson, girls’ basketball: Laureano finished with a combined 33 points and 13 rebounds to help the Falcons finish state runner-up in Class 9A.
Franco Valdes, Southwest, wrestling: Valdes won the 138-pound regional title after beating South Dade’s Joel Ramirez.
Michael Montes, Monsignor Pace, baseball: Montes went 3 for 3 with a home run and four RBI to help the Spartans beat Calvary Christian 18-2.
Andres Santana, Doral, baseball: Santana went 5 for 10 with two home runs including a grand slam and eight RBI last week.
Janelle Boyd, Coral Reef, softball: Boyd struck out six in a complete game win and went 3 for 4 with three RBI including the game-winner in a 4-3 win over American.
Deshay Fernandes, Columbus, boys’ track and field: Fernandes won the 1,600 and 3,200 meters to lead the Explorers to the Spartan Invitational championship.
Taranique Alexander, Northwestern, girls’ track and field: Alexander won the long jump and triple jump to lead the Bulls to the Spartan Invitational championship.
Randy Wilson, Palmetto, boys’ tennis: Wilson won his singles match 8-5 to lead the Panthers to a 4-3 win over Ransom Everglades.
Genie Hernandez, Terra, girls’ tennis: Hernandez won her singles and doubles matches to lead the Wolves to a 5-2 win over Miami Beach.
Federico Tamborrel, Belen, boys’ water polo: Tamborrel scored 13 goals to lead the Wolverines to wins over Boca Raton, Palmetto and Miami Beach.
Nicole Aucilino, Gulliver, girls’ water polo: Aucilino had four goals, nine steals and two assists to lead the Raiders to a win over St. Agnes.
Ben Stephenson, Miami Country Day, boys’ lacrosse: Stephenson had seven goals in a 12-11 overtime win over Calvary Christian.
Andre C. Fernandez
Last week’s best Broward high schools performances
TEAM OF THE WEEK
Rasheem Etienne had 17 points and six assists, 7-0 senior Victor Uyaelunmo added 14 points, 11 rebounds and six blocks and Soloman Uyaelunmo had 12 points, six rebounds and six steals to help the FABC-SourceHoops.com Class 5A No. 2 Calvary Christian boys’ basketball team (22-6) defeat host Gulliver Prep 90-61 in the Region 4-5A final to earn its first berth in the state final four.
ATHLETES OF THE WEEK
Juan Teixeira, Somerset, baseball: Teixeira threw a no-hitter against Varela at the BSN Tournament.
Sam Basso, Coral Glades, softball: Basso had two RBI to lead the Jaguars over West Broward 8-3.
Amadeaus Concepcion and Osvani Ley, Cardinal Gibbons, wrestling: Concepcion (145 pounds) and Ley (160) each won individual titles to help the Chiefs edge Somerset 242-240 for the Region 4-1A title.
Tianna Ayulo, South Broward, girls’ basketball: Ayulo had a team-high 16 points as the Bulldogs (27-4) fell to Winter Haven 72-65 in the Class 8A championship game.
Stephen Moreno and Bryan Marcus, St. Thomas Aquinas, wrestling: Moreno (120 pounds) and Marcus (152) won their individual weight classes to lead the Raiders to the Region 3-3A title.
Olivia Howard, Cypress Bay, girls’ water polo: Howard had six goals and three assists to lead the Lightning over Pines Charter 14-9.
Jordan Wright, Dillard, boys’ basketball: The 6-6 forward exploded for 10 of his game-high 30 points in the pivotal third quarter to help the Panthers pull away for a 66-54 victory over host Miami Norland in the Region 4-7A final.
Jimeshia Lawson and Daishon Spann, Boyd Anderson, girls’ track: Lawson won the triple jump and high jump and Spann won the high jump and led the 4x1,600 relay and mile-medley relay to victory, to lead Boyd Anderson to the Walter Dix Relays girls’ title.
Deandre Carr, Stranahan, wrestling: Carr won the heavyweight division at the Region 4-2A championships.
Will Teke, Fort Lauderdale, boys’ tennis: Teke won at No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles to lead the Flying L’s over Piper 7-0.
Earl Miles, Hallandale, boys’ basketball: Miles had 13 points, seven rebounds and four blocks to lead the resurgent Chargers over Suncoast 68-31 in the Region 4-6A semifinals.
FABIAN LYON
