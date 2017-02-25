Gibbons wins Region 4-1A wrestling title

At the time, Chris Williams had no idea how important his pin at 195 pounds would be in Cardinal Gibbons winning the Region 4-1A wrestling title on Saturday.
As it turned out, it meant everything.
Williams pinned Jordan Moltimer in 47 seconds to help Gibbons edge Somerset 242-240 for the regional championship at Cardinal Gibbons High in Fort Lauderdale.
“I just wrestled smart,” said Williams, who also won his first regional title. “I didn’t give up anything that help me win.
It was close. I just treated by opponent like a regular match and it makes me feel good that I helped the team win a regional title.”
Roundin g out the top five, Key West was third with 149 points, American Heritage-Delray was fourth (113), while Coral Springs Charter was fifth (91).
Mater Lakes was the top team from Miami-Dade finishing sixth with 88.5 points.
Micheal Lopouchanski gave Gibbons the boost it needed heading into Williams’ match. He defeated Raul Gierbolini of Somerset 3-1 at 182 points.
One of the big surprises on the day came in the heavyweight final when Adam Fox (Gibbons) was pinned by Brandon Bodden of Miami Jackson in 2:54.
Fortunately for Fox, Gibbons had already locked up the team title.
Overall, Somerset won four individual championships, while Gibbons won three.
The top four wrestlers in each weight class advanced to the state tournament next week in Kissimmee.
Team scores: Cardinal Gibbons 242; Somerset 240; Key West 149; American Heritage-Delray 113; Coral Springs Charter 91; Mater Lakes 88.5; Jackson 88; Calvary Christian 80.5; Jupiter Christian 71; Keys Gate Charter 60.5; Cardinal Newman 42; Monsignor Pace 42; Westminster Christian 41; Pinecrest Prep 30.5; St. Andrew’s 30. Individuals: 106: Delgado (KG) d. Napolitana (AHD) 18-6; 113: Estevez (SOM) p. Sarron (CC) 4:08; 120: L. Willis (SOM) d. Armensol (MA) 17-7; 126: Candelaria (SOM) d, Morse (AHD) 4-2; 132: Piraina (KW) d. DeSola (AHD) 5-2; 138: Talshahar (AHD) t.p. Estrada (JAX) 18-3; 145: Ar. Concepcion (CG) d. Taylor (CSC) 4-2; 152: Nunez (MA) d. Ad. Concepcion (CG) 8-5; 160: Ley (CG) d. Deralus (KW) 15-5; 170: Benton (SOM) d. Cannova (SC) 3-2; 182: Lopouchanski (CG) d. Gierbolini (SOM) 3-2; 195: Williams (CG) p. Moltimer (CSC) 0:47; 220: Schwartzberg (MA) d. Exilus (KW) 3-2; HWT: Bodden (JAX) p. Fox (CG) 2:54. Consolation finals: 106: Yancey (CG) d. C. Gillis (SOM) 7-5; 113: Chitty (CSC) d. Huercamp (CG) 9-6; 120: Barnes (JC) p. Moreau (CG) 1:57; 126: Walker (MP) d, Smith (JAX) 3-0; 132: Temes (SOM) d. Bryant (CG) 3-1; 138: Lopez (CG) p. Lacayo (KW) 2:36; 145: Valledor (SOM) [. Tuttle (JC) 0:34; 152: Blasucci (SOM) d. Diaz (KW) 7-3; 160: Vernaza (SOM) d. Talshahar (AHD) 9-1; 170: Machado (WC) d, Hall (JC) 7-5; 182: Johnson (AH) d. Hall (FPW) 8-6; 195: Miranda (SOM) p. Bradley (MP) 4:08; 220: Higgins (JC) d. Rodriguez (CSC) 10-2; HWT: Valier (ED) d.. Grant (CN) 7-0.
FOOTBALL
As much of a hotbed for high school football talent as Miami-Dade, Broward and even Palm Beach counties have been through the years, some of it still slips through the cracks and many kids wind up going unnoticed.
The Orange Bowl Committee decided to do something about it this year and thus was born the Orange Bowl High School Football Showcase that was held Saturday morning at Nova Southeastern University.
More than 400 high school athletes from the tri-county area and 43 small colleges from around the country converged in Davie for the six-hour event that began early in the morning. Players were put through numerous drills before eventually participating in seven-on-seven drills.
For more on the event, visit www.miamiherald.com/sports/high-school.
BILL DALEY
BASEBALL
▪ BSN Tournament Final — Columbus 1, Sommerset 0: WP: Christopher Boherer 2 IP, 1 K. Sebastian Serralta 2-2. Mike Fernandez 1-3.
▪ Archbishop Carroll 2, Bishop Verot 1: WP: Sal Lorenzo (1-0), 7 IP, 3 H, 8 K's, BB. LP: C. Middleton. Paolo Maldonado 1-2, H, RBI. Ryan Pereda 2-3. ACC 2-0.
▪ Doral Firebirds 9, Park Vista 7: WP: Chauncey Nunez 2 2/3 IP, 3 K’s, 4H. Gaby Gutierrez 1-3, 2 RBI, 2R, BB. Jonathan Fernandez 1-4, 3 RBI. Robert Leiva 2-4, 2B.
▪ Palmetto 3, Braddock 0: WP: Andrew Schreiber (1-0), 4 IP. LP: Alexis Viart. SV: Victor Valderamma (0-0-1), 2-3, 2B. PAL (2-0): Tyler Pedraza 2-2, 2 2B, R, RBI. Richie Palmer 1-3, R, RBI.
▪ Pine Crest 7, Belen 3: WP: Jake Solomon 4 IP, 0R, 4 H, BB, 5 K’s. Mike Rothenberg 2-2, 1B, 2 R, HR. Ryan Keenan 2 H. Jake Singer 1B, 2B, R. Jordan Schulefand 1B, RBI. Jared DeFaria 1B, R.
▪ Cardinal Gibbons 10, Hallandale 0: WP: Keanu Brerosee (1-0). Ty Crittenberger 3-3, 3B, 3 R. Jarrett Hall 1-2, 2 R, HR. CG 1-2.
▪ Palmetto 11, South Miami 1: WP: Justin Sutta (1-0). LP: Koserrano. PAL (3-0): Eddy Arteaga 1-1, HR, 3 R, RBI. Victor Valderrama 2-2, 2 2B, 2 R, RBI. Alec Lanzas 1-1, R, 2 RBI.
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
▪ Dave Westberry PAL Tournnament Final — Southwest 7, Miami Beach 1: WP: Kike Aparicio 5 IP, 6 K’s, 2 H. SW (3-0): Danny Cruz 3-3. Jorge Tejeda 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI. Michael Piulats 2 RBI.
▪ Hialeah Educational Academy 9, Krop 0: WP: Erislandy Rives 5 IP, 0 H, 10 K’s. JC Rodriguez 2-3. Alex Bello 3 SB. Andres Mendez 1-3, 2 RBI. HEA 1-0.
▪ Doral 13, Ferguson 2: WP: Victor Cabrera 5 IP, 0ER, 5 K’s. Andres Santana 2-4, 2 HR, 7 RBI, 2 R. Jonathan Fernandez 3-5, 2 2B, 3B, 2R. Jose Garcia 3-4, HR, 2 RBI.
▪ University School 3, Cypress Bay 2: WP Alex Wertman 1-0, 3 IP, 3 K’s. Jack Schmidt 4 IP, 7 K’s. CB (3-0): Scott Gutstein 1-1, 2 RBI.
▪ Miami Christian 4, Brito Miami 3: WP: Alejandro Rosario 4 K’s. Rafael Gomez 2-3. Luis Rodríguez 2-3. Wilfredo Acevedo 2-3.
▪ Palmer Trinity 13, Ransom Everglades 2: WP: Almeida 4 IP, 3 K’s, 3 H. Hebble 2-3, HR, 3 R, 3 RBI. Sondon 2-4, 2 RBI. Ibanez 2-4, 2 RBI, R.
SOFTBALL
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
▪ Lourdes 19, Archbishop McCarthy 5: WP: Natasha Gonzalez 2-0. LOU (5-1): Stephanie Iglesias 4-5, 3 R. Brooke Filliben 1-2, 2 R. Lidia Menendez 1-2, 2 RBI.
▪ Doral 13, St. Brendan 0: WP: Amanda Aragon 5IP, 0R, 2H, 5K’s. Gabrielle Ruiz 3-3, 2HR, 3RBI. Kaitlyn Perez 2-3, HR, 2RBI. Janelle Figueroa 2-2, 3R, 3SB. Kassandra Machado 2-2, 3B, RBI.
▪ Coral Reef 4, American 3: WP: Janelle Boyd (2-0), 6 K’s, CG, 3-4, 3 RBI, Walk off game winning RBI. CR (4-0): Jenice Casanas 2-4, RBI, 2 R. Katerina Boix 2-4, Gigi Stouffer 2-4, R. Amanda Grullon 2-4.
LACROSSE
BOYS’ RESULTS
▪ Ransom Everglades 14, Columbus 6: Alex Kucera 5 goals. Chris Kucera 4 goals, 2 assists. Andrew Swerdlow 16 saves. RE 3-1. COL 4-3.
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
▪ Miami Country Day 12, Calvary Christian Academy 11 (OT): Ben Stephenson 7 goals. Luke Davis 5 face off wins. CC 4-3.
GIRLS’ RESULTS
▪ South Fork 13, Cooper City 6: CC (3-1): Kellianne Schlosser 14 saves. Amanda Rivas 3 goals. Crystal Williams 2 goals. Grace Barr goal.
WATER POLO
BOYS’ RESULTS
▪ Gulliver Prep Invitational — Gulliver Prep 12, Miami Beach 6: Caio Jordao 4 goals, 9 steals, 2 assists. Phillip Gubbins 3 goals, 3 steals, 2 assists. Zack Marks goal, steal, assist. GP 10-3.
GIRLS’ RESULTS
▪ Gulliver Prep 16, Mourning 3: Alissa Pascual 2 goals, 2 steals, assist. Ashlyn Pelletier 2 goals, steal. Kalei Ganser 2 goals. GP 10-3.
