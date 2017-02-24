Calvary earns first trip to state

After two brutally tough playoff wins on the road in the first two rounds, Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian found things a lot easier on Friday night.
Three weeks after the Eagles were upset in their district championship game against University School, forcing them to hit the road, they traveled to Gulliver Prep and, with a berth in the state final four in Lakeland on the line, got out to an early lead and never looked back, routing the Raiders 90-61.
The win punched Calvary’s ticket to the state final four for the first time in program history, where the Eagles will take on Marianna in a 5A state semifinal on Wednesday at The Lakeland Center.
“This is such an exciting moment for this school and this program,” said Calvary coach Cilk McSweeney, who was part of Dillard’s 2001 state championship as a player.
The Raiders (19-11), whose tallest player is 6-4, were absolutely no match for Calvary’s front line of 7-foot Victor Uyaelunmo, Elochukwi Eze (6-10) and Soloman Uyaelunmo (6-8) as the Eagles (22-6) owned the boards, outrebounding Gulliver 35-12. Uyaelunmo finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds.
CC (22-6): Etienne 17, V. Uyaelunmo 14, Butler 13, S. Uyaelunmo 12, Fairly 9, Gray 7, Eze 7, Dalger 6, Lebron 5 GULL: (19-11): Mashburn 24, Taylor 13, Perry 8, Lamonica 6, Sanders 5, Robinson 4, Silberman 2. 3 pointers: Etienne 3, Mashburn 3, Taylor 2, Fairly, Lebron, Gray, Butler. HALF: CC 44-21. CC: Rebounds, V. Uyaelunmo 12, Assists: Etienne 6, Steals: Butler 6
WRESTLING
▪ Region 4-3A: When the dust settled from the first and second round at Hialeah Gardens High, three-time defending state champion South Dade was doing what it normally does each year at about this time. Looking back at everybody else.
Thanks to 13 of the 14 wrestlers coach Vic Balmeceda brought with him winning both their first- and second-round matches and advancing to Saturday’s semifinals, the Bucs lead 31 other teams with 99.0 points, 17 points ahead of their closest pursuer, Southwest. The semfinals will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday with the finals, following all wrestleback competition, set to begin at approximately 4 p.m.
BILL DALEY
1. South Dade 99.0, 2. Southwest 82.0, 3. Southridge 58.5, 4. Columbus 58.0, 5. Coral Gables 48.0, 6. Killian 44.5, 7. Mater Academy 43.0, 8. Cypress Bay 36.0, 9. Coral Park 30.0, 10. Reagan 26.0, 11. Palmetto 25.5, 12. North Miami 24.5, 13. Nova 24.0, 14. Coral Reef 22.5, 14. Miami Beach 22.5, 14. West Broward 22.5, 17. Cooper City 22.0, 17. Everglades 22.0, 19. Ferguson 18.0, 20. Krop 17.0, 20. McArthur 17.0, 22. Miami Senior 15.5, 23. American 15.0, 24. Braddock 13.0, 25. Hollywood Hills 5.0, 25. South Miami 5.0: 106 – Valdes (COL) vs. Bosutil (SR), Calmet (CP) vs. Reyna (SD); 113 – Pierre (EVER) vs. Varona (SD), Wallace (MAT) vs. Hernandez (SW); 120 – Jones (MIPA) vs. Hernandez (GHBR), Luis (SW) vs. Orta-Khawl (SD); 126 – Martinez (HG) vs. Morales (SD), Mompoint (NM) vs. Abrue (CP); 132 – Fuertes (CB) vs. Urquiza (SW), Villalobos (MA) vs. Mursuli (SD); 138 – Saleh (WEBR) vs. Ramirez (SD), Valdes (SW) vs. Mendoza (MISO); 145 – Wilson (MIPA) vs. Lovett (SR), Dorsey (MCAR) vs. Balmeceda (SD); 152 – Kinsey (SR) vs. Fernandez (COL), Robinson (CG) vs. Perry (SD); 160 – Vidaud (SW) vs. Fundora (SD), Hyacinthe (NOVA) vs. Jean (MISE); 170 – Mayoi (RR) vs Perez (NOVA), Delcueto (SW) vs. Perez (MB); 182 – Nova (RR) vs. Bencio (CP), Harvey (SD) vs. Benitez (SW); 195 – Antencio (EVER) vs. Sweet (KIL), Barrocas (RR) vs. Crouse (SD); 220 – Torribio (CB) vs. Hills (SD), Whiddon (CR) vs. Mireles (SW); 285 – Jackson (KIL) vs. Stephens (CG), Perez (COL) vs. Taylor (SD)
▪ Region 4-1A: Cardinal Gibbons and Somerset sit among the team leaders with 96 and 90 points, respectively. Key West is at 87.5 points.
Miami Jackson sits in sixth with 46 points. Host Gibbons has nine wrestlers in Saturday’s semifinals, while Somerset has six.
Semifinals are slated for 10 a.m., with the consolation and championship finals set for 6 p.m.
Dave Brousseau
Cardinal Gibbons 86, Somerset 90, Key West 87.5, Calvary Christian 60.5, American Heritage-Delray 51.5, Miami Jackson 46, Coral Springs Charter 45, Mater Lakes 38, Keys Gate Charter 37.5, Cardinal Newman 35, Jupiter Christian 34, St. Andrew’s 29, Pinecrest Prep 28, Westminster Christian 28, Coral Shores 24, Monsignor Pace 24: 106: Napolitana (AHD) vs. Gillis (SOM); Yancey (CG) vs. Delgado (KG); 113: Heurcamp (CG) vs. Sarron (Calvary); Chitty (CSC) vs. Estevez (SOM); 120: Barnes (JC) vs. L. Willis (SA); Armensol (MA) vs. Kennedy (KW); 126: Morse (AHD) vs. Smith (JAX); Burton (CC) vs. Candelaria (SA); 132: DeSola (AHD) vs. Temes (SA); Bryant (CG) vs. Piraina (KW); 138: Talshahar (AHD) vs. Lopez (CG); Estrada (JAX) vs. Lacayo (KW); 145: Maynard (HAL) vs. Concepcion (CG); Taylor (CSC) vs. Debrecht (CC); 152: Taltoan (KG) vs. Nunez (MA); A. Concepcion (CG) vs. Diaz (KW); 160: Talshahar (AHD) vs. Deralus (KW); Ley (CG) vs. Vernaza (Somerset); 170: Cannova (SC) vs. Campos (CG); Benton (SOM) vs. Machado (WC) 182: Hall (FPW) vs. Lopouchanski (CG); Gierbolini (SOM) vs. Johnson (AHP); 195: Moltimer (CSC) vs. Bradley (MP); Williams (CG) vs. Miranda (SOM); 220: Higgins (JC)vs. Exilus (KW); Rodriguez (CSC) vs. Schwartzberg (MA); HWT: Mosley (FPW) vs,. Bodden (JAX); Fox (CG) vs. Grant (CN).
BASEBALL
▪ Mourning 12, Central 1: WP: Mike Gayo (1-0), 4 IP, 10 K's. LP: Lopez. ATM (2-1): Fabian Ortega 3-5, 2B, 5 RBI, 2 R. Richard Gavarrete 2-2, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R. Jose Marquez 1-2, 2 HBP, 3 R.
▪ Somerset Academy 5, Varela 0: WP: Juan Teixeira (1-0), CG, 7 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 8 K’s. LP: Kyle Conway. SA (2-0): Max Baldaccini 2-3, 3B, 2 RBI. Jordan Alvarez 2-3, SB.
▪ Belen 9, La Salle 0: WP:Danny Brown 4 IP, H, 7 K’s. LP: Villacis. SV: Alec Arrizurrieta 3 IP, H, 3 K’s. BEL: Carlos Lara 3-3, 3 RBI. CJ Vazquez 2-3, 2 R. Erick Wilson 3-4, 2B, 2 R. Jon Barditch 2-2, 2B, 2 RBI.
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
▪ University School 4, Mourning 3: WP: Drew Snow 2 IP, 2 K’s. US (2-0): Scott Gutstein 5 IP, 5 K’s. Jake Pfunstein 2-3, GW RBI, SB, R.
▪ South Broward 4, Hollywood Hills 1: WP: Yjordan Maldonado (1-0), 7 IP, 2H, 1R, 9Ks. LP: Jonathan Campbell (0-1), 5.2 IP, 6H, 4R, 2Ks. SB (1-1): Ryan Nunez 2-1, RBI, 2B. HH (1-1): Jorge Gonzales 3-1, R.
▪ Battle Down South — South Dade 11, Sunset 1: WP: Yami Chavarria (1-0) 4 IP, 0ER, 7K. LP: Marcus Villar (0-1). SD (2-0): Kevin Cardentey 2-2, 2B, 3R, 2 RBI. Jorge Torres 2-2, RBI.
SOFTBALL
▪ Douglas 6, Monarch 0: WP: Gianna Lovito (4-0): LP: Emily Estroff. DOU (4-0): Sami Kelley 2-2, 2 2B, 2 R. Jackie McKenna 3 HR, 3 RBI.
▪ West Boca 10, Calvary Christian 3: WP: Lyman 3-4, 6K's. LP: Crump 2-4. CC (2-4): G. Carcioppolo 1-2, 2 RBI. WB 1-3.
▪ Westminster Christian 11, Ransom Everglades 1: Nikkia Benitez 2-2, HR, 3 RBI. Dani Amador 2-3, RBI. Ashley Castano 2B, 2 RBI. Adriana Otero 2B, 2 RBI. WC 4-1
BOYS’ TENNIS
▪ Ransom Everglades 6, SLAM Academy 1: 1. Patrick Visan (RE) 8-0. 2. Mercury Sawatari (RE) 8-4. 3. Martin Posada (RE) 8-3. 4. Armando Brido (RE) 8-4. RE 1-1.
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
▪ MAST Academy 7, Central 0.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
▪ Carrollton 6, Marathon 1: 1.Alexandra Von Der Goltz 8-0. 3. Serena Collarte 8-1. 4. Sophia Roig 8-0. CAR 2-0.
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
▪ MAST Academy 7, Central 0: Isabella Camacaro d. Dana Howard 8-1. Anabella Camacaro d. Ashley Kandle 8-0. Mencia Sanchez d. Gabriela Mela 8-0. Carmen Isusi d. Adith Calix 8-0. Lucia Ors d. Magda Beauliere 8-0. MA 5-1.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
▪ Pine Crest 17, North Broward 2: Kosby Wonacott goal. Parker Bloder goal.
▪ Archbishop McCarthy 11, Cypress Bay 6: Joey Courcelle 3 goals, assist. Gavin Ward 2 goals. Will Masaro goal, assist.
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
▪ Cardinal Gibbons 16, Calvary Christian 14: Natalie Lambert 8 goals, 5 assists. Grace Loeffler 4 goals, 5 assists.
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
▪ Cardinal Gibbons 12, West Broward 5: Natalie Lambert 6 goals, 5 assists, 8 ground balls. Grace Loeffler 4 goals, 4 assists, 5 ground balls.
GIRLS’ WATER POLO
▪ Gulliver Prep Invitational — Gulliver Prep 8, St. Agnes (Texas) 2: Nicole Aulicino 4 goals, 9 steals, 2 assists.. Shani Rupp 2 goals, steal, assist. Allison Keepax 2 blocks, steal. GP 9-1.
BOYS’ WATER POLO
Gulliver Prep Invitational
▪ Gulliver Prep 6, Mourning 5: Caio Jordao 3 goals, 6 steals, assist. Phillip Gubbins 2 goals, 3 steals, 2 assists. Lorenzo Gavazzi goal, steal. GP 9-2.
▪ Belen 12, Boca 3: Fede Tamborrel 6 goals. Nico Aguilar goal. Joey Balerdi goal. Jose Chaviano goal. Thomas Kurzan goal. Sebastian Melendez goal. Mathew Pulles goal. Erick Labrador 7 saves. BEL 7-2
▪ Belen 14, Palmetto 4: Joey Balerdi 3 goals. Max Belisario 3 goals. Fede Tamborrel goal. Mathew Pulles goal. Alex Perez goal. Chris Galiano goal. Ignacio Aguilar goal. Alejandro Falcon goal. David Garzon goal. Sebastian Melendez goal. Ignacio Cardenal 6 saves. Kevin Ferguson 3 saves. BEL 8-2.
▪ Belen 10, Miami Beach 8: Federico Tamborrel 6 goals, 2 assists. Joey Balerdi 2 goals, 4 assists. Norbert Menendez goal, 2 assists. Jose Chaviano goal, assist. Erick Labrador 12 saves. BEL 9-2.
▪ Gulliver Prep 10, Olympia 5: Caio Jordao 6 goals, 4 steals. Phillip Gubbins 2 goals, steal, 2 assists. Felipe Granziera 4 blocks, steal, assist.
Comments