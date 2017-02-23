American Heritage overwhelmed by powerhouse Ribault

American Heritage prepared all season for its inevitable showdown with Jacksonville Ribault.
But all the anticipation to face the state’s most successful girls’ basketball program could only get the Patriots so close Thursday afternoon.
“I scheduled the toughest games because I knew it would be Ribault and us at this point,” Heritage coach Greg Farias said. “We prepared, but we didn’t execute today.”
Heritage couldn’t handle Ribault’s star duo of McDonald’s All-American 6-2 senior guard Rennia Davis and 6-0 senior guard Day’Neshia Banks, who accounted for 50 of the Trojans’ points in a 66-37 win over the Patriots in a Class 6A state semifinal at The Lakeland Center.
Davis, who is signed with the University of Tennessee, finished with 26 points, eight rebounds and seven steals. Banks, an Ole Miss signee, totaled 24 points, seven rebounds and three assists.
Heritage (28-3), which made their second-ever trip to the final four and first since 2010, pulled to within six points just before halftime. But Banks hit a three-pointer at the second quarter buzzer that began an 11-0 run that carried over into the third quarter and helped Ribault put the game away.
The Trojans (25-3), who will try to win their state-record 12th state title in Saturday’s final, outscored Heritage 31-11 in the second half and held the Patriots scoreless in the fourth quarter until Krystal Moncrief’s layup with 5.6 seconds left.
“We had a freshman, Tina Stubbs guarding Banks and she did a great job holding her to no points until that [three-point] shot,” Farias said. “Once you make a shot like that it gets you set for the third. Banks came in with a lot of rhythm and it really turned the game around.”
The Patriots graduate four key seniors – Moncrief, Taylor Smith, Skyla Osceola and Aviance Lindo - but bring back a talented core that includes junior 6-1 center Femi Funeus, who transferred to Heritage from nearby South Plantation High this season.
Funeus led the Patriots with 20 points and 11 rebounds on Thursday, which matched her averages for the season in each category.
Funeus, who had a 5.9 GPA when she came to Heritage, is enrolled in several advanced placement courses and figures to be the leader of the team next season.
“Femi is very bright and she came over for our academic program, but she also brought us a lot of value and a presence we didn’t have,” Farias said. “She’s very close to becoming one of the top players in the state.”
RIB (25-3): Edgecombe 2, Davis 26, Battles 3, Banks 24, Glover 6, Bouie 3, Williams 2. AH (28-3): Moncrief 2, Funeus 20, Smith 4, Lindo 4, Osceola 7. Half: R 35-26. Three-pointers: Davis 2, Banks 2, Battles, Lindo. Rebounds: Funeus 11. Assists: Davis, Banks, Osceola 3. Steals: Davis 7. Blocks: Moncrief 2.
SOCCER
The 27th annual Soccer Locker/Dade County High School Soccer Coaches Senior All-Star Games will be played at Miami Country Day on Saturday. The 5A-1A girls’ game will be played at 3 with the 3A-1A boys’ game at 5 and the 5A-4A immediately after. Part of the game’s proceeds will be donated to the American Cancer Society.
BOYS’ TENNIS
▪ Wednesday - MAST Academy 7, Mater Lakes 0: Eugenio Alvarez d. Isaac Lumbi 8-3; Juan Lopez d. Jaime Duran 8-1; Fabricio Perez d. Andres Reynosa 8-1; Derrick Roseman d. Apolo Lagarde 8-1. MAST 5-1.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
▪ Wednesday - MAST Academy 7, Mater Lakes 0: Isabella Camacaro d. Sophia Perez 8-0; Anabella Camacaro d. Juanita Villamarin 8-1; Mencia Sanchez d. Elaria Centero 8-0; Carmen Isusi d. Gabriella Seferlis 8-0. MAST 5-1.
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
▪ Wednesday - P.J. Williams Classic: Hialeah-Miami Lakes d. Ferguson 25-18, 25-17: Franky Zamora 4 kills 13 assists; Abraham Castillo 7 kills 2 blocks; Andrew Uria 4 kills, 14 digs.
▪ Wednesday - Preseason Classic: Cardinal Gibbons d. Cypress Bay 25-21, 23-25, 15-12: Mark Cataldo 4 service pts, 3 blocks, 5 digs, 12 kills.
▪ Wednesday - Preseason Classic: Boca Raton d. Cardinal Gibbons 25-22, 25-22: JT Martin (CG) 3 blocks, 7 kills; Ethan Shinn (CG) 4 service pts, 2 blocks, 3 digs, 3 kills, 14 assists.
▪ Wednesday - Pace d. Florida Christian 19-25, 26-24, 25-13, 25-18: Gueincy Clodomir 6 kills, 12 digs, 5 service pts; Daren Dennis 6 kills, 5 digs, 9 service pts; Jorge Jebian 18 assists, 13 service pts.
FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Region 4-9A final: North Miami at South Miami, 7
Region 3-9A final: Coral Springs at Wellington, 7
Region 4-8A final: McArthur at Palm Beach Lakes, 7
Region 4-7A final: Dillard at Norland, 7
Region 4-6A final: Hallandale at Leesburg, 7
Region 4-5A final: Calvary Christian at Gulliver, 7
WRESTLING
Region 4-3A at Hialeah Gardens: noon
Region 3-3A at Lake Worth Park Vista: noon
Region 4-2A at Jensen Beach: noon
Region 4-1A at Cardinal Gibbons: noon
