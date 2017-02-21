Somerset girls’ basketball makes history but still falls in state semifinals

Somerset Prep, a young program making its first FHSAA girls’ basketball state finals appearance, ran into a stronger, more experienced team Tuesday in the semifinals.
The Hurricanes were eliminated by two-time defending state champion Tallahassee FAMU, 59-48, a team making its seventh state finals appearance in a row in the Class 3A semifinals at The Lakeland Center.
The difference in experience showed, said Somerset coach Christopher Cardoso.
“It took us a while to get adjusted to the speed,” Cardoso said. “We adjusted, we took a lead (21-20), then we just had a few mistakes that let the game get away from us.”
FAMU coach Ericka Cromartie, seeking her third state title in her third year as the FAMU coach, said she expected a battle from the Hurricanes even though it was their first time in the state finals.
“We kind of had an idea of how they played,” Cromartie said. “My girls, at the beginning, had to get a feel for the game.”
The difference was probably FAMU’s pressure defense that forced Somerset into 29 turnovers. That helped FAMU turn a close game in the third quarter into a double-digit lead that the Hurricanes couldn’t overcome.
FAMU led 31-24 at the half but saw the Hurricanes, led by sisters Brianna and Tyesha Battle, cut that to four, 33-29, just two minutes into the third quarter.
That’s when turnovers helped spark an 11-2 FAMU run with nine of the points coming from FAMU eighth-grader Erin Turral who led the Baby Rattlers with 22.
FAMU hadn’t pressed as much in the first half due to early foul trouble that saw starting center Dominique Jeffrey pick up three fouls and three other starters get two.
FAMU opened the second half in a full-court trapping press.
“At first, the press was a problem, but the we started to play our game. And as the game went by, it got easier,” Brianna Battle said.
Somerset was able to get back within six points twice — 44-38 and 48-42 — but could get no closer.
At 48-42, Erin Turral and her twin sister Erica led a 7-0 Baby Rattler run that pushed the lead back up to 55-42.
Somerset was led by the Battle sisters, who combined for 44 of the Hurricanes’ 48 points — Tyesha with 24 and Brianna with 20.
“These two are the heart and soul of our team,” Cardoso said. “They play hard every single game, and it’s a pleasure to coach them.”
FAMU was a bit more balanced. Along with Erin Turral’s 22 points, Lakrista Walker had 14, Jeffrey had 11 and Erica Turral had 10.
Despite the loss, Somerset closes out its season with an 18-2 record in its second season under Cardoso, and the Hurricanes only have one senior — Brianna Battles.
“It’s the first time [making it to the state finals]; we made history for Somerset,” Cardoso said. “We were down both games in our regional tournament and came back to win both games. Our girls never stopped playing. Never. That’s why it’s a pleasure to coach these players.”
SP (48): Brianna Battle 6-18 6-7 20, Tyesha Battle 8-20 6-12 24, Alexis Levels 2-5 0-1 4. TFAMU (59): Lakrista Walker 5-11 3-7 14, Erica Turral 5-11 0-0 10, Lora Harris 1-3 0-0 2, Dominique Jeffery 1-8 9-10 11, Erin Turral 9-27 1-2 22. Rebounds: Levels 17, Jeffery 11. Assists: Battle 2, Battle 2, Levels 2. Steals: Levels 4.
SOFTBALL
▪ American 12, Calvary Christian 4: WP: Ashley Alfonso (2-0), 7 IP, 6 Ks, ER, 1-3, BB. LP: Crump. AME (2-0): Karla Soza 3-4, 2 2B, 3 RBI, 2 R, BB. Ashleigh Acosta 2-4, 3B, 2 R. Keiana Williams 2-4, R, RBI.
▪ Coral Park 16, Miami High 6: WP: Kat Gonzalez Record 1-3, 9 K’s, 4 BB. Daniela Garrido 2-4, 2 R, 2 RBI. Shanise Blandford 2-4, R, 2 RBI. Jacquie Viera 2-4, R, 2 RBI, BB.
▪ Coral Gables 15, South Miami 0: WP: Sydney Pell (1-0) 3 IP, H, 6 K’s. LP: Emily Perretta (1-2). Tatiana Campos 1-2, 3B, 3 RBI, R. Angie Bonilla 2-2, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R. Emma Cavo 2-2, 3 R, RBI. CG 1-0. SM 1-2.
▪ Hialeah 25, Mourning 18: WP: J.D. Barrio (2-0), 4 IP, 5 K’s. J.D. Barrio 4-5, 6 RBI. Lusmarie Camejo 3-4, 3 RBI. Chantal Garcia 3-4, HIA 3-1.
BASEBALL
▪ Brito 11, Colonial Christian 0: WP: Luis Alfaro (1-0): Onelio Perdomo 1-2, RBI, R. Jefrey Rodriguez 1-2, RBI, R. Luis Ruiz 1-1, R. BRI (1-0).
▪ University School 4, Lake Worth Christian 3: WP: Buddy Hayward 5 IP, 10 K's. Jack Schmidt 1-3, 2B, 2 RBI. SV: Cole Standifer.
▪ Miami Springs 4, La Salle 1: WP Javier Prevost (1-0). LP: Leon. Kevin Garcia 1-2, 2 R, HR. Jonathon Ruiz 2-2, R. Michael Amat 1-2, R, RBI. Joel Gonzalez 2-3, RBI.
MONDAY’S RESULTS
▪ Columbus d. Hialeah Gardens: WP: Chris Gonzalez 6 K’s, 6 IP. Mike Fernandez 2 RBI, H, HR. Sebastian Serralta RBI, H, HR.
BOYS’ TENNIS
▪ Calvary Christian 7, Westminster Academy 0: Mike Mendez 8-0. Sebastian Stam 8-0. Keegan Hinsley 8-3. Caleb Keller 8-4. Juan Moscoso 8-2. Doubles: Mendez/Star 8-0. Hinsley/Keller 8-0.
▪ St. Andrews 7, American Heritage 0: 1. Quinn Fender 8-1. 2. Jacob Lowen 8-1. 3. Nik Charanjiva 8-0. 4. William Townsend 8-0. 5. Nagid Walle 8-6. Doubles: 1. Fender/Lowen 8-4. 2. Charanjiva/William Townsend 6-3.
▪ Mourning 4, Hialeah Miami Lakes 3: 1. Tom Jaworski 8-1. 2. David Pedersen 8-0. 3. Jacob Sherman 9-7. ATM 2-0.
▪ Somerset 8, Archbishop McCarthy 0: 1. Andres Golindano 8-1. 2. Andres Austudillo 8-0. 3. Reynaldo Golindano 8-0. 4. Emmanuel Naranjo 8-0. 5. Daniel Austudillo 8-1. Doubles: 1. A. Golindano/A.Austudillo 8-2. 2. Ryan Horowitz/Axbel Rodriguez 8-5.
▪ Columbus 5, Ferguson 2: COL (1-0): Sean Buechele 8-3. Felipe Gomez 8-5.
▪ Palmetto 7, Braddock 0: 1. Sam Sherman 8-0. 2. Cole Gibson 8-0. 3. Luis Hines 8-0. 4. Adyant Khanna 8-0. 5. Anthony Ouertani 8-0. PAL 3-0.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
▪ Westminster Academy 6, Calvary Christian 1: Caitlyn Kahn (CC) 8-0. Alexis Kwasnik 8-0. Grace Revier 8-6. Meghan McCormick 8-4. Mary Kait Reeder 8-4. Doubles: Cayla C./Alexis K 8-4. Revier/McCormick 8-2.
▪ Mourning 7, Hialeah Miami Lakes 0: 1. Jamara Alonso 8-1. 2. Caroline Churchill 8-0. 3. Janelle Jakovlev 8-0. ATM 2-0.
▪ St. Andrews 7, American Heritage Plantation: 1.Alisa Finger 8-7. 2. Izzy forster 8-5. 3. Sarah Hamner 8-1. 4. Claire Cutler 8-5. 5. Ari Shendell 8-3. Doubles: 1.Finger/Martinez 8-4. 2. Forster/Hamner 6-2.
▪ Archbishop McCarthy 4, Somerset Academy 3: 1. Megan Horowitz (SA) 8-2. 2. Jenny Burgos (SA) 9-8(7-3). 3. Paola Gonzalez (AM) 8-1. 4. Katherine Cabrero (AM) 8-6. 5. Sophia Lagos (AM) 8-2. Doubles: Horowitz/Burgos (SA) 8-6. GonzalezUmana/Gonzalez (AM) 8-1.
▪ Palmetto 7, Braddock 0: 1. Roxanna Montoya 8-0. 2. Ally Hayduk 8-0. 3. Anastasia Dudaryk 8-0. 4. Devon Apollon 8-0. 5. Zoe Woodbury 8-1. PAL 2-0.
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
▪ Cooper City 22, Archbishop McCarthy 1: CC (3-0): Florence Andrieu 3 goals, 3 assists, 8 draw controls. Olivia Lewis 6 goals, 2 assists, 4 draw controls. Rylee Horton 2 goals. Amanda Rivas 6 goals. Crystal Williams goal, 2 assists.
▪ Ransom Everglades 18, Killian 1: Florence Hawkins 3 goals, assist. Danielle Pena 2 goals. Coco Sell 2 goals. RE 3-0.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
▪ Calvary Christian Academy 15, Coral Springs Charter 5: Luke Davis 3 goals, 8 faceoffs. Ben Stephenson 3 goals. CC 4-1.
▪ University School 10, Columbus 9 (OT): US (4-2): Jesse Miot 7 ground balls. Drew Hoffman 2 goals (GW), 2 assists. Mikey Lipsky 4 caused turnovers, 4 ground balls. Max Hermann 5 goals.
TRACK
▪ Belen 185.5, LaSalle 87, Key West 30.5, Mater 24, Westwood 12: 4x800- Belen 8:46.71; 110 Hurdles- Labrador (BEL) 15.87; 100- Lesaint (MA) 11.08; Long Jump- Collie (LS) 6.68 m; 1600- Roa (BEL) 4:57.91; 4x100- LaSalle 44.94; Triple Jump- Bettocchi (BEL) 12.24 m; 400- Vela (BEL) 53.38; 300 Hurdles-Labrador (BEL) 44.76; High Jump- Williams (LS) 1.97 m; 800- Souza (BEL) 2:11.45; Discus-Vargas (LS) 35.68 m; 200-Ryals (LS) 23.20; Shot Put- Vargas (LS) 11.87 m; 3200- Garcia 10:51.31; 4x400- Belen 3:54.05;Pole Vault- Aparicio (BEL)- 3.50 m.
If you go
What: State girls’ basketball finals.
Where: The Lakeland Center, 701 W. Lime Street, Lakeland.
When: Through Saturday.
Admission: $10 per day; Parking: $10.
Tuesday’s results — Class 1A semifinals: Wildwood 64, Bonifay Holmes County 47; Santa Rosa Beach South Walton 40, Mayo Lafayette 31; Class 2A semifinals: Boca Raton Grandview Prep 64, Monticello Aucilla Christian 50; Ormond Beach Calvary Christian 47, Winter Park Geneva 44; Class 3A semifinals: Somerset Prep vs. Tallahassee FAMU, inc.; Tampa Carrollwood vs. Bradenton Christian, inc.
Wednesday’s schedule - Class 4A semifinals: SLAM vs. Jacksonville Providence, 10 a.m.; Miami Country Day vs. Seffner Christian, noon; Class 5A semifinals: Cardinal Gibbons vs. Tallahassee Florida High, 2; Orlando Jones vs. West Palm Beach Oxbridge Academy, 4; Class 1A final: Wildwood vs. South Walton, 6; Class 2A final: Grandview Prep vs. Calvary Christian, 8:30.
Thursday’s schedule - Class 6A semifinals: Plantation American Heritage vs. Jacksonville Ribault, 11 a.m.; Ponte Vedra vs. St. Petersburg Lakewood, 1; Class 7A semifinals: Northeast vs. Fort Walton Beach, 3; Fort Myers vs. Orlando Edgewater, 5; Class 3A final: Somerset Prep vs. Carrollwood-Bradenton Christian winner, 7.
Friday’s schedule - Class 8A semifinals: South Broward vs. Fleming Island, noon; Winter Haven vs. Naples Gulf Coast, 2; Class 9A semifinals: Ferguson vs. Wekiva, 4; Boca Raton vs. Orlando Olympia, 6; Class 4A final: 8
Saturday’s schedule - Class 5A final: 10 a.m.; Class 6A final: 12:30; Class 9A final: 3; Class 8A final: 5:30; Class 7A final: 8.
