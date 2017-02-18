Northeast girls edge Doral for state final four berth

Ta’Kyla Austin could feel it slipping away. Doral’s Yari Martinez was lifting and hitting three-point shots from 25 feet, taking the game and the crowd with her with every sensational stroke.
But the Northeast senior would not be denied her retribution in Lakeland, scoring a game-high 31 points Saturday in a 55-48 Region 4-7A championship win at Doral. Northeast (13-9) lost in last year’s final four.
Taniyah Pluviose wrecked the boards in the first quarter, pulling the Hurricanes to a 15-7 edge. Then Martinez started feeling it. The soft-shooting senior sank some seriously deep three-pointers and willed the Firebirds back into the contest, forcing a 23-23 tie at halftime.
Austin and Martinez continued to trade jabs in the third frame, resulting in a 34-32 Northeast edge. The lead changed hands twice in the fourth frame, before Paula Guerrero hit a buzzer-beater three-pointer for Doral, sending it to overtime. Austin ended the dramatics at the foul line late in the bonus period, sending Northeast back to state.
Martinez scored 29 points in the loss, making four three-pointers. Doral (22-7) was playing in its first regional championship. Northeast faces Fort Walton Beach at 3 p.m. Thursday at the Lakeland Center.
TRACK
Northwestern produced the winning girl’s track team and the fourth-place boy’s team Saturday night at the Louie Bing Invitational at Traz Powell.
American Heritage’s Anthony Schwartz won the 100-meter with a time of 11.29.
“It feels great,” Schwartz said. “[Tyrese and I] always try and beat each other and he pushes me since he’s one of the fastest kids in the nation.”
Sophomore Tyrese Cooper of Norland finished second in the 100-meter. Cooper won the 400-meter with a time of 45.44. Cooper would have won the 200-meter, but he was disqualified for taunting as he crossed the finish line.
Northwestern freshman Markalah Hart won the 100-meter and 300-meter hurdles.
UM commit Kayla Johnson of Southridge won the 800-meter with a time of 2.10.01. Eighth-grader Jinah Mickens-Malik of Mater finished three seconds behind her in second place.
“I did great, but I came in with a humble mindset knowing I could be beat at any time. I wanted to defend my title from last year,” said Twanisha Terry of Northwestern, who won the girl’s 100-meter with a time of 12.01. She is committed to USC.
DARREN COLLETTE
MORE TRACK
GIRLS’ RESULTS
▪ 1. Archbishop McCarthy 82, 2. Calvary Christian Academy 76, 3. South Florida HEAT 73, 4. Pine Crest 60, 5. Jackson 55, 6. Key West 41, 7. Doctors Charter 23, 8. Pope John Paul II 13, 9. Coral Springs Christian 11, 10. Westwood Christian 9, 11. University School 3.
BOYS’ RESULTS
▪ 1. Calvary Christian 85, 2. Archbishop McCarthy 67, 3. South Florida HEAT 56, 4. Pine Crest 54, 5. Jackson 47, 6. Coral Springs Christian 44, 7. Doctors Charter 39, 8. Westminster Academy 35, 9. Key West 33, 10. University School of NSU 17, 11. Westwood Christian 5, 12. Pope John Paul II 2.
SOFTBALL
▪ Braddock 15, Varela 0: WP: Carydad Bolivar 0H, 5 K’s, 2-3, 3B, 5 RBI. Thalia Diaz 3-3, 3 R. Nicole Caldera 2-3, 3B, 3 RBI. Natalie Rego HR, 3 RBI.
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
▪ Palmetto 10, Key West 2: WP: Brittany Barczak (1-0) 7 IP, 3 K’s. LP: Kendall Snow. (PAL 1-1): Jayla Dijennaro 2-4, R, SB, RBI. Janelle Dominguez 2-4, 3B, 2 R, 3 RBI.
▪ Hialeah 15, Homestead 0: WP: Chantal Garcia, CG, no hitter, 4 IP, 10 K’s. HIA (2-0): Lusmarie Camejo 2-3, 2B, 3 RBI, 2 R. Katherine Correa 2-4, 2 RBI, R, SB. Kimbo Lopez 2-4, RBI, R.
▪ Killian 10, South Miami 0: KIL (3-0): WP: Stephanie Howard CG, 2-2, 2 RBI. Amaya Thomas 2-2, 3 RBI, 2 SB. Rachel Cardenas 1-2, RBI, 3 SB.
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
▪ Miami Country Day 6, Coral Shores 4: WP: Michelle Yakobi (1-0), 7 IP, 3 H, 10 K’s. Sierra Mathis 3 H, 3 R. Michelle Yakobi 2 H, 2 R. Sophia Gostrand H. MCD 1-0.
▪ Coral Reef 12, Doral 2: WP: Janelle Boyd (1-0), 5 K’s. CR (2-0): Jenise Casanas 2-3, 2 HR, 3 RBI. Amanda Grullon 2-4, 2 2B, 2 RBI. Gigi Stouffer 2-4, 2 RBI. Katerina Boix 1-2, 2 R. Janessa Casanas 2-3, 3R. Janelle Boyd 1-3, 2R.
BASEBALL
▪ University School 9, Coral Springs Charter 1: WP: Jack Schmidt (2-3): Cole Standifer 3-4, 2 R, RBI, SB. Buddy Hayward 2-4, HR, 3 RBI.
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
▪ Columbus 8, TERRA 4: Mikey Fernandez (COL) 3-4, HR; Carlos Linares (COL) 2-2, 2B, 2 RBI; D. Labrador (T) 3 H, 2 RBI. WP: Chris Bohrer 3 IP, 3H, 1R, 3 K.
▪ Doral 4, Hialeah 1: Andres Santana 2-4, R. Jonathan Fernandez 2-4, R. Lency Delgado 1-3, R, RBI.
▪ Southwest 12, South Miami 1: Danny Cruz 3-3; Jorge Tejeda 3-4; Brett Mantrana 2-3. WP: Jose Valero.
▪ Pine Crest 10, American Heritage 1: Sam Wurth 4 IP. Maxx Estrin R, 3 IP. Evan Oaks 2 R. Jordan Schulefand 2 R. Ryan Keenan 3 BB, 1B. Mike Rothenberg 2 B.
TUESDAY’S RESULTS
▪ Southwest 17, Southridge 0: Mike Piulats 2-3, 3 RBI; Daniel DeLeon 2-3, 3 R; Erick Orbeta 2-3, 3 R. WP: Kike Aparicio.
▪ Miami Country Day 3, Dr. Krop 1: Kian Andersen 2 hits, 2 RBI. WP: Jorden Gross 5 IP, 2 H, 1 R; Save: Connor Goodman
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
▪ Ransom Everglades 17, Coral Shores 6: Ellie Dyke 4 goals, assist. Erin Bakes 4 goals, 2 assists. Calliste Skouras 4 goals, assist. RE 2-0.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
▪ West Boca 10, Cypress Bay 9: CB: Gavin Ward 4 goals, 2 assists. Will Masaro 2 goals, assist.
▪ North Broward 11, Calvary Christian 2: Robert Bedny 4 goals. Bradley Cooper 3 goals. Parker Bloder 3 goals. Daniel Curley goal.
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
▪ Douglas 9, Pine Crest 7
▪ American Heritage 13, University School 3: US (3-2).
TENNIS
BOYS’ RESULTS
▪ MAST 7, North Miami Beach 0: Juan Lopez 8-0. Derrick Roseman 8-1. Marcus Bernal 8-0. Paul Wilson 8-0. Mencia Sanchez 8-2. MA 4-1.
GIRLS’ RESULTS
▪ MAST 7, North Miami Beach 0: Lucia Or 8-0. Carmen Isusi 8-0. Claudia Yuste 8-0. MA 4-1.
WATER POLO
BOYS’ RESULTS
▪ Thursday - Cardinal Gibbons 17, Northeast 13: CG (3-2): Richardson 8 goals. Miller 5goals. Holdren 4 goals. Armeli 7 blocks. NE: Bonilla 3 goals. Kinbacha 3 goals.
▪ Wednesday - Mourning 10, MAST 9: Kyehl Vigille 2 goals, 9 steals. Paul Foreiter 4 goals.
GIRLS’ RESULTS
▪ Thursday - Cardinal Gibbons 16, Northeast 6: CG (4-1): Bergamini 4 goals. B. Gest 4 goals. K. Gest 4, Ryder 11 blocks. NE: V. Zielinksi 3 goals. Mallin 2 goals.
▪ Wednesday - MAST 8, Mourning 4: Isa Sanz 3 goals. Josefina Pons 4 goals. ATM: Clara Randazzo 3 goals.
