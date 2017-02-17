South Broward girls rally to victory in regional final

South Broward spotted Fort Lauderdale a 16-point lead before storming back with 22-5 run bridging the third and fourth quarter to stun the Flying L’s 73-68 in overtime in a Region 4-8A final on Friday that will go down as a classic.
The Bulldogs had no answer for Fort Lauderdale star guard Keyanna Warthen, who poured in eight of her game-high 34 points in overtime but Tianna Aylou proved the fire starter South Broward needed with a team-high 24 points to clinch a berth in the state semifinals against Fleming Island at the Lakeland Center on Feb. 24.
“We had to keep pushing and believe,” Aylou said. “We knew we weren’t going to lose. We don’t give up. We don’t give up. We wanted to go back to Lakeland. The responsibility I had was to take over. My teammates were in trouble.”
Fort Lauderdale, which wore “Unfinished Business: T-shirts, appeared well on its way to avenging a 59-53 loss to the rival Bulldogs in the Class 7A Regional finals last season after Warthen converted a three-point play for a 48-32 lead with 2:27 left in the third quarter.
But Mackenzie Sadaka (12 points) and Natalia Leaks hit back-to-back three-pointers to pull the Bulldogs within 50-42 going into the fourth quarter.
Aylou then, showing the extra hustle to spark the Bulldogs, chased down her own missed shot and laid it in to cut the lead to 53-51 and then converted a three-point play while being fouled to give South Broward, its first lead, up until that point, 54-53, with 3:43 left in the fourth quarter.
Aylou’s shot brought the partisan Bulldogs crowd out of its seat and set off a wild scene with Aylou’s teammates jumping on her back in celebration.
Aylou’s layup to give the Bulldogs a 68-61 lead with 1:50 left in overtime gave the Bulldogs enough of a cushion to weather Warthen’s overtime charge with eight points.
Shante Walker had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs, who are seeking a seventh state title.
FtL(24-4): Taylor 19, Warthen 34, De Oleo 8, Jones 2, Boyce 6.SB (28-3): Bell 6, Leaks 8, Aylou 22, Walker 17, Sadaka 12, Mcclain 8. Half: FtL 39-25. Three-pointers: De Oleo 2, Leaks 1, Walker 1, Sadak 2. Rebounds: Walker 10, Aylou 8, Sadaka 8. Assists: Sadaka 4.
FOOTBALL
Miramar announced Friday it has hired former assistant coach A.J. Scott to be its new head coach.
Scott replaces Pierre Senatus, who resigned earlier this month after two seasons with the Patriots.
Prior to Senatus’ tenure at Miramar, Scott had served as Miramar’s defensive coordinator and briefly filled in as interim head coach after the departure of the previous head coach Matt Strout.
Scott spent last season as the defensive coordinator at McArthur helping the Mustangs post an 11-1 record, win a district championship and advance to the Class 7A regional semifinals.
Scott was Miramar’s defensive coordinator during Senatus’ first season and had been since 2008 under Strout and Damon Cogdell prior to that.
ANDRE C. FERNANDEZ
WRESTLING
District 16-3A – Team: 1. South Dade 259.5; 2. Southridge 177.5; 3. Killian 125; 4. Palmetto 65.5; 5. Coral Reef 55.5; 6. Homestead 8; Championship finals – 106: Bretli Reyna (SD) maj. dec. Christopher Bosutil (SR) 15-3; 113: Elijah Varona (SD) pin Ryan Bocamper (KIL) 1:10; 120: Tyler Orta-Khawly (SD) tech Destin Jones (PAL) 16-0; 126: Christian Morales (SD) maj. dec. James Findlay (PAL) 14-4; 132: Alyis Mursuli (SD) maj. dec. Alexander Lopez (SR) 18-4; 138: Alberto Mendoza (SR) dec. Joel Ramirez (SD) 6-2; 145: Brevin Balmeceda (SD) dec. Johnny Lovett (SR) 7-2; 152: Todd Perry (SD) maj. dec. Antony Kinsey (SR) 11-1; 160: Mikaelle Fundora (SD) pin Jalen Durham (KIL) 1:14; 170: Luis Rios (SR) pin Gabriel Mees (CR) 1:31; 182: Corey Harvey (SD) pin Leonard Wooten (SR) 5:59; 195: Marshal Sweet (KIL) pin Kenneth Crouse (SD) 1:40; 220: Chei Hill (SD) pin Giovanny Mentor (KIL) 0:29; HWT: Kyron Taylor (SD) maj. dec. Trayvonne Jackson (KIL) 13-3.
District 14-3A – Team: 1. Mater Academy 178.5; 2. North Miami 149.5; 3. Miami Beach 129.5; 4. Reagan 98; 5. Krop 92.5; 6. American 74.5; 7. Hialeah Gardens 47.5; Championship finals – 106: Jonathan Ley (MA) maj. dec. Delanow Noel (NM) 11-1; 113: Tarrell Wallace (MA) pin David Anzola (MB) 3:50; 120: Daishaun Felton (MB) pin Angel Sanchez (NM) 5:18; 126: David Mompoint (NM) dec. Giovanni Martinez (HG) 5-0; 132: Steven Villalobos (MA) pin Leonel Silvestre (AM) 3:46; 138: Carlos Vargas (MA) pin Sean Singh (AM) 3:46; 145: Abraham Betancourt (KR) pin Christian Gonzalez (MA) 4:20; 152: Devin Pryor (KR) pin Ricardo Hamilton (MA) 1:24; 160: Najat Moran (MB) pin Miguel Albizu (NM) 3:39; 170: Richard Mayol (RR) dec. Adrian Perez (MB) 3-1 (SV); 182: Adrian Nova (RR) pin Brandon Castro (MA) 3:36; 195: Gabriel Barrocas (MA) pin Samuel Joseph (NM) 2:55; 220: Juan Mendoza (MA) pin Paxton Thomas (RR) 3:25; HWT: Isaac Joseph (KR) pin Maximillian Alvarez (RR) 2:42.
District 16-2A- Team:1. Norland 172.0, 2. Hialeah-Miami Lakes 109.0, 2. Miami Northwestern 109.0, 4. Miami Sunset 102.0, 5. Doral Academy 98.5, 6. Goleman 94.07, 7. Belen 84.0, 8. Mourning 62.0, 9. Miami Central 60.5, 10. Miami Springs 51.0, 11. Carol City 12.5. Champion Finals - 106: Kevon Jones (NW) 10-3, So. over Carlos Fleites (BG) 24-9, Fr. (Fall 1 :13). 113: Ramon Herrera (SUN) 21-4, . over Anthony Mambuca (HML) 17-12, . (Fall 1:13). 120: Alexander Godinez (HML) 36-6, over Gabriel Duhart (Norland) 27-7, Jr. (Dec 8-4). 126: Dylan Mira (DA) 24-14, 8th. over Adrian Gil (ATM) 19-9, Sr. (Fall 4:43). 132: Christian Rodriguez (BG) 29-7, Jr. over Keith Ramos (MS) 18-6, So. (Fall 3:44). 138: Kahris Blackman (CEN) 11-1, Sr. over Kevin Martinez (DA) 28-9, Sr. (Dec 9-2). 145: David Sastre (SUN) 29-7, over Ty'Vaughn Ivery (Norland) 12-6, Jr. (Dec 8-5). 152: Danny Perez (SUN) 35-4, over Bryan Luster (NOR) 11-7, Jr. (Fall 3:14). 160: Aslet Jean (NOR) 7-0, Sr. over Alex Rodriguez (MS) 35-10, Sr. (MD 14-4). 170: George Coleman (NW) 8-3, Jr. over Oscar Perez (BG) 20-11, Jr. (MD 14-5). 182: Jermaine Anderson (NW) 12-3, over Josue Urbina (ATM) 16-9, Jr. (Fall 1:11). 195: Denzel Addison (NOR) 23-7, Jr. over Devonte Wellons (NW) 11-3, Sr. (Fall 1 :36). 220: JOSEPH SCHULTZ (BEL) 19-8, Jr. over Jonathan Esquivel (SUN) 31-6, . (Fall 0:57). 285: Willie Kirkland (CEN) 12-0, Jr. over Reggie Lee (NOR) 18-6, Jr. (Fall 0:54).
Thursday - District 15-3A - Team: 1. Southwest 229; 2. Columbus 177.5; 3. Coral Gables 131; 4. Coral Park 110; 5. Ferguson 78.5; 6. Miami High 50; 7. Braddock 44; 8. South Miami 27; Championship finals – 106: Sebastian Calmet (CP) dec. Justin Valdes (COL) 12-5; 113: Julian Hernandez (SW) dec. Charles Huffman (COL) 9-8; 120: Luis Hernandez (BR) maj. dec. Zack Luis (SW) 14-0; 126: Marcus Abreu (CP) maj. dec. Fashawn Renjuste (CG) 13-3; 132: Alex Urquiza (SW) pin David Milton (COL) 0:30; 138: Franco Valdez (SW) pin Benjamin Lagos (MHS) 0:44; 145: George Llanes (CP) pin Sergio Valdes (SW) 4:45; 152: Mike Fernandez (COL) pin Melek Robinson (CG) 0:42; 160: Guervens Jean (MHS) pin Jesus Bencomo (BR) 5:15; 170: Angel Delcueto (SW) pin Sebastian Estrada (COL) 3:12; 182: Jorge Benitez (SW) maj. dec. Sammy Bencid (CP) 11-2; 195: Ulyses Fernandez (SW) dec. Carmine D’ascoli (COL) 7-5; 220: Michael Mireles (SW) pin Darien Martinez (CG) 1:13; HWT: Jaafari Stephens (CG) pin Robert Perez (COL) 0:45.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
▪ Thursday - Region 4-5A quarterfinal - Gulliver Prep 81, Booker T. Washington 68: The Raiders advance to a regional seimfinal at 7 p.m. Tuesday. GP: Mashburn 36, Sanders 14, Robinson 10, Silberman 7, LaMonica 6, Taylor 6, Perry 2. BW: Clear 17, Dixion 16, Noel 16, Eason 11, Leverett 6, Elissaint 2. 3-Ptrs: Clear 5, Dixion 4, Noel 2, Leverett 2, Robinson 2, Mashburn 2, Taylor, Sanders. Rebounds: Mashburn 7. Assists: Robinson 5.
▪ Thursday - Region 4-5A quarterfinal - Mater Lakes 84, Key West 74: The Bears (20-6) won their first-ever regional playoff game led by Cyrus Largie’s 31 points and 13 rebounds. Jurik Morales had 21 points and five assists and Donovan Alvarez had 13 points. Mater Lakes will travel to play Gulliver on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the semifinal round.
▪ Thursday - Region 4-2A semifinal - Miami Christian 89, Atlantic Christian 58. MC(25-2) Camacho 6, Alvarez 12, Rosario 23, Diaz 11, Haase 12, Rivera 11, Hernandez 6, Machado 5. Rebounds: Haase 12. Assists: Camacho 5, Rosario 5. Steals: Camacho 4. HT: MC 42-30.
▪ Thursday - Region 4-4A semifinal: Archbishop Carroll 89, Palm Glades 21: AC: Mendez 17, Deribeaux 16, Cordero 12, Silva 12, Aarestrup 6, Villamil 5, Valenzuela 5, Barbic 4, Fajardo 4, Russo 3, Cruz 3, Gomez 2. PG: Castillo 6, Francois 4, Brown 3, Lilarois 2, Appleby 2, Moon 2, Sanchez 2. Half: AC 62-10. 3-Ptrs: Deribeaux 3, Cordero 2, Silva 2, Mendez, Villamil, Cruz, Valenzuela. Rebounds: Silva 10. Assists: Cordero 11. Steals: Cordero 4.
▪ Thursday - Region 4-3A semifinal - Champagnat 78, Berean Christian 54.
▪ Wednesday - Region 4-9A quarterfinal - North Miami 100, Miramar 64: NM (19-5): North Miami will host Pines Charter on Tuesday in a regional semifinal. Reynald Laurent 25 pts, 6 asts; Jonas Guillaume 15 pts, 5 asts; Garald Cassamajor 13 pts, 10 rebs, 4 asts; Richard Charles 17 pts, 3 stls; Webster Simeus 8 pts, 7 rebs, 7 blks.
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Region 4-7A final: Northeast at Doral, 7:30
WRESTLING
District 12-3A at Coral Springs: 10 a.m.
District 15-2A at South Broward: 11 a.m.
