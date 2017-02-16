Southwest to hire alum Don March as new football coach

Don March battled in the trenches for Southwest during one of the school’s most historic seasons.
March, a former offensive and defensive lineman for the Eagles in the mid 1990s, was part of the 1995 team that went to the playoffs for the first time and scored its first victory over rival Coral Gables.
March, 39, is going back to his alma mater and hoping both occurrences become common in the near future.
Southwest is in the process of hiring March as its new football coach nearly two weeks after former coach Tim Neal left to become the new coach at Coral Gables.
"It’s an honor and a privilege to go back to my roots at Southwest," March said. "I come from a long family of Eagles. I definitely have some big shoes to fill after what coach Neal has done, but I’m confident that with my background working in athletics and building programs, Southwest can look forward to continued success."
March, whose father Bill March was a quarterback for Southwest in the late 1960s, spent the past two seasons as football coach and athletic director at Palm Glades Prep. Prior to that, March coached one season at Miami Community Charter.
March, a graduate of the University of Evansville in Indiana, has spent several seasons in the youth football scene in Miami-Dade County as well.
"I know it’s going to be a challenge but I’m looking forward to it," March said.
