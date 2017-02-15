Northeast basketball game moved so coach can attend

Northeast needs only one more victory to advance to state for the second season in a row.
And if the Hurricanes make it back to the final round, they’re confident their coach Zach Gillion will be with them this time.
Gillion, a member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, observes the Sabbath from sundown Friday to sundown Saturday.
Gillion was unable to coach Northeast’s girls’ basketball team when it made its first-ever appearance in a state championship game last season for religious reasons since the game was scheduled for an early Saturday afternoon start.
The Florida High School Athletic Association said that without advanced notice, it could not move the game’s start time.
But faced with a similar dilemma in their next game Friday night, the FHSAA has moved the Hurricanes’ Region 4-7A final at Doral Academy to Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.
“The FHSAA has been very accommodating and they were last year as well,” Gillion said. “This is definitely a good thing.”
Although the players at first said they wouldn’t play in the 2016 final, Northeast suited up and played against Fort Myers. The Hurricanes, who were coached by assistant Tiffany Charles that day, lost the game 60-45.
Should Northeast clinch another trip to Lakeland, it would play its semifinal at either 3 or 5 p.m. next Thursday. But the Class 7A state final is scheduled for the following Saturday at 3 p.m., which would create another scheduling conflict for Gillion.
But Gillion and Northeast assistant principal Allan Thompson told the Herald on Wednesday that the school has been in contact with FHSAA officials to make them aware of any potential scheduling conflicts for the rest of the season.
“We’ve let them know in advance everything we would need as far as coach Gillion’s schedule, and I think they will do what they can so coach can be there if we make it that far again,” Thompson said.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
▪ Regional 4-9A Quarterfinals — North Miami 100, Miramar 64: NM (19-5): Reynald Laurent 25, Guillaune 15, Cassamajor 13, Charles 17. Rebounds: Cassamajor 10. Steals: Charles 3. Assists: Laurent 6. Blocks: Simeus 7. Three-pointers: Laurent 7.
SOFTBALL
▪ Lourdes 11, Krop 2: WP: Natasha Gonzalez 1-0. LOU (2-0): Natasha Gonzalez 2-4, 2B, 3 RBI. Nicole Gonzalez 2-3, 2B, 3B, 2 RS, 2 RBI. Maria Amat 2-2, 3 RBI, 2 SB.
▪ Westminster Christian 15, Palmer Trinity 0: Megan Diaz 3-3, 2 3B, 2 RBI. Adri Otero 2-3, 3 RBI. Stephanie Carrasco 2-3. Christina Aragon 2 RBI, 2B. WC 3-0.
▪ Killian 18, Hialeah 8: WP: Stephanie Howard CG, 7 K’s. Stephanie Llanes 2-2, 2 RBI. Amaya Thomas 3-3, 3 RBI, HR. Kathedra Cagne 3-3, 2 RBI.
▪ TERRA 18, Central 3: Gaby Berger 3-3, 2 R, 3 RBI, HR. Victoria Wagner 2-3, RBI, 3 R. Emily Mendoza 1-2, 3 SB. Gaby Berger 6 K’s. TER 1-0.
BASEBALL
▪ HSBN Preseason Tournament — Brito 3, St. Brenadan 1: WP: Jose Oviedo. Yoanny Carrizo 2-3, 2B, 2R. Jefrey Rodriguez 1-1, 2 RBI. Onelio Perdomo 1-2.
TENNIS
GIRLS’ RESULTS
▪ Gulliver 6, MAST 1: 1. Ysabel Gonzalez Rico 8-2. 2. Lindy Lyons 8-4. 3. Chiara von Gerlach 8-3. 4. Mencia Sanchez 8-6. 5. Jessica Si 8-4. 1.Gonzalez Rico/Lions 8-1. 2. von Gerlach/Kolesnikova 8-3.
▪ Palmetto 7, South Dade 0: 1. Samantha Alicea 8-3. 2. Milena Vandeereis 8-0. 3. Devin Apollon 8-0. 4. Zihan Zhao 8-0. 5. Zoe Woodbury 8-0. 1. Sam Alicea/Milena Vandeereis 8-0. 2. ABigail Santiago/Zoe Woodbury 8-0. PAL 2-0.
BOYS’ RESULTS
▪ Palmetto 7, South Dade 0: 1. Cole Gibson 8-0. 2. Luis Hines 8-0. 3. Ben Spiegelman 8-0. 1. Peter McCann/Jacob McCann 8-1. PAL 2-0.
▪ Gulliver 6, MAST 1: 1. Andre Libnic 8-2. 2. Christian Otero 9-7. 3. Karim Rahman 8-2. 4. William Earle 8-5. 5. Sebastian Quintero 8-2. GUL 2-0.
LACROSSE
BOYS’ RESULTS
▪ Gulliver 11, American Heritage Delray 7: Nick Hassan 3 goals, 5 ground balls. Diego Rodriguez 8 groundballs. Alex Balli 4 goals. Chris Joch 3 groundballs, 4 takeaways. GUL 3-0.
GIRLS’ RESULTS
▪ Palmetto 16, Gulliver 0: Hannah Vaccaro 5 goals. Becca Rousseau 2 goals. Luli Hays 2 goals. Alyssa Sanchez 2 goals. Courtney Henry shutout.
WATER POLO
GIRLS’ RESULTS
▪ Mourning 12, Krop 3: Clara Randazzo 5 goals. Elaine Lowinger 8 saves.
BOYS’ RESULTS
▪ Krop 6, Mourning 4: Jonathan Solomiany 3 goals. Kyehl Vigille 2 goals.
WRESTLING
▪ District 28 Final — Cardinal Gibbons 254.0, Coral Springs 123.5, Calvary Christian 116.0, St. Andrews 70.5, American Heritage Plantation 45.0.
THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Region 3-9A quarterfinal: Deerfield Beach at Cypress Bay, 7
Region 3-9A quarterfinal: Piper at Coral Springs, 7
Region 4-9A quarterfinal: Coral Gables at Palmetto, 7
Region 4-9A quarterfinal: Killian at South Miami, 7
Region 4-9A quarterfinal: Pines Charter at American, 7
Region 4-9A quarterfinal: North Miami at Miramar, 7
Region 4-8A quarterfinal: McArthur at Mater Academy, 7
Region 4-8A quarterfinal: Goleman at Nova, 7
Region 4-8A quarterfinal: Palm Beach Gardens Dwyer at Blanche Ely, 7
Region 4-8A quarterfinal: Fort Lauderdale at Palm Beach Lakes, 7
Region 4-7A quarterfinal: Carol City at Doral, 7
Region 4-7A quarterfinal: Belen Jesuit at Norland, 7
Region 4-7A quarterfinal: Okeechobee at Dillard, 7
Region 4-7A quarterfinal: Northeast at Sebastian River, 7
Region 4-6A quarterfinal: Fort Pierce Westwood at Hallandale, 7
Region 4-6A quarterfinal: Archbishop McCarthy at Riviera Beach Suncoast, 7
Region 4-5A quarterfinal: Booker T. Washington at Gulliver, 7
Region 4-5A quarterfinal: Key West at Mater Lakes, 7
Region 4-5A quarterfinal: Boca St. John Paul II at NSU University School, 7
Region 4-5A quarterfinal: Calvary Christian at Boca Raton St. Andrew’s, 7
Region 4-4A semifinal: Florida Christian at Palmer Trinity, 7
Region 4-4A semifinal: Palm Glades Prep at Archbishop Carroll, 7
Region 3-4A semifinal: N. Palm Beach Benjamin at Sagemont, 7
Region 3-4A semifinal: Miami Country Day at Westminster Academy, 7
Region 4-3A semifinal: West Palm Beach Berean Christian at Champagnat Catholic, 7
Region 4-3A semifinal: Coral Springs Christian at Delray Village Academy, 7
Region 4-2A semifinal: West Palm Beach Atlantic Christian at Miami Christian, 7
Region 4-2A semifinal: Westwood Christian at Boca Grandview Prep, 7
WRESTLING
District 13-3A at Everglades: 8 a.m.
