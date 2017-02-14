Country Day and Central move on in basketball playoffs

Yari Martinez scored 27 points to help host Doral overcome a halftime deficit and defeat Central 64-59 Tuesday night in a region 4-7A semifinal.
“We made the adjustments we needed for a great team win,” Martinez said. “My teammates knew I was hitting my shots, so they set me screens to get me to my spot.”
Martinez connected on five three-pointers for Doral (22-6).
Central (18-6) led 27-24 at halftime. The Rockets were ahead 39-34 when Martinez started to hit threes. Daniela Barrios hit a three-pointer to cap a 12-0 Firebirds run from behind the arc. Central trailed 60-45 late, but fought back to within six points before Doral put it away at the foul line.
Coralys Crespo finished with 12 rebounds and 10 points for Doral. Barrios had 11 points and three triples. Central was led by Zahra Daniel’s 16 points.
DA: Martinez 27, Sanders 8, Barrios 11, Vega 4, Crespo 10, Cejka 4. Cen: Daniel 16, Mosquera 15, Jenkins 8, Dossous 14, Ferbie 4, Thompson 2. Three-pointers: Martinez 5, Barrios 3, Daniel 2, Jenkins, Sanders. Rebounds: Crespo 12. Assists: Martinez 4. HT: CEN 27-24
▪ Region 4-4A Final — Miami Country Day 72, Benjamin School 27: The Spartans cruised to their fifth straight regional championship. The Spartans are now looking to win their fourth straight state championship.
Benjamin got off to a fast start, using a 10-0 run to take a 14-9 lead. The Spartans responded with a 23-2 run to take a 32-16 lead heading into the half.
A big second quarter run swung the momentum in favor of the Spartans for the rest of the game.
Miami Country Day continued to roll in the second half; their biggest lead was 48 with two minutes left in the game.
Kelsey Marshall led the way with 23 points and added four steals.
Santiago Archieri
MCD: Marshall 23, Alvarez 14, Berry 11, Lewis 10, Taylor 9, Fishman 6. BS: Williams 8, Preston 8, Hilcoff 6, Laszewski 5. Assist: C. Lewis 11. Rebounds: A. Berry 13. Blocks: M. Alvarez 2. Steals: K. Marshall 4.
SOFTBALL
▪ American 3, Palmetto 1: WP: Ashley Alfonso (1-0), 7 IP, 8 Ks, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER. L: D. Williams. AME (1-0): Yanelys Fernandez 2-3, RBI. Alexis Guzman 2-3, 2 RBI. Tyenna Colon 1-3, R, 2B, SB.
▪ Douglas 4, Miramar 1: WP: Gianna Lovito. LP: Jaylen Kaley. Alina Varga 1-2, HR. DOU 1-0. MIR 0-1.
▪ Killian 11, Reagan 5: Stephanie Howard CG, 3 RBI. Sabrina Morales H, RBI.
▪ Goleman 11, North Miami Beach 2: WP: Nat Costero (2-0) 7K's. GOL (2-0): Nat Costero 3-3, 2 HR's, 5 RBI. Denise Hernandez 3-3, 2 2B, 4 RBI. Alyssa Soto 2-3, HR, 3 RBI.
▪ Carrollton 15, Everglades Prep 0: WP: Melanie Florez (1-1) 5 IP, 3 K’s, 0 R. CAR: Sabrina Perez 3-3, HR, 3B, 2B, 6 RBI. Taylor Jauregui 2-3, 2 RBI, R.
▪ Varela 12, Miami High 7: WP: Daniela Alzate 7 IP, 6 K’s, 3 BB. VAR: Amber Armas 3-3, 2 R, RBI. Sara Ceballos H, HR, 3 RBI. Daniella Alzate 3 R, 4 RBI, BB.
▪ Palmer Trinity 15, SLAM 0: WP: Victoria Torres (1-0) 6 K's, 3 BB's, 3-3, 2 RBI. PAL (1-0): Attie Crews 2-3. Megan Keller 1-3, 2 RBI.
▪ Westminster Christian 17, Somerset 0: Nikkia Benitez 2-2, 2B, HR, 3 RBI. Ally Mena 2-3, 2 2B. Ashley King 2 RBI, 1B. Hannah Kemmerer 2 IP, 4 K’s. WC 2-0.
MONDAY’S RESULTS
▪ University School 20, Coral Springs Christian 5: Annika Jacobs, Aiden Pasternak 0H. Taylor Dumas 2-3, HR, 3 RBI. Aiden Pasternak HR, 4 RBI. Emily Johnson 2 H, 2 RBI, 2 R.
▪ Miami Christian 8, La Salle 5: WP: Mario Fernández 4 K’s. Gerson Morales 2-3, 3 RBI. Luis Rodríguez 1-3, HR, 3 RBI. José Izarra 2-3, RBI. Wilfredo Acevedo 4-2.
▪ Monarch 16, West Broward 1: WP: Emily Estroff 7 K’s, 3 IP. Sarah Goldman 2-2, 2B, 2 RBI. Brooke Tobey 2H, Andrea Ordonez 2 H.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
▪ Carrollton 6, Miami Country Day 1: CAR (1-0): 2. Isabelle Leano 6-0,6-3. 3. Jimena Menendez 6-2, 6-2. 4. Alessandra Diamond 6-2, 6-4.
▪ Mourning 7, Central 0: Caroline Churchill 8-6, Nicole Koziol 8-0, Janelle Jakovlev 8-0. ATM 1-0.
▪ American Heritage Plantation 5, Somerset Academy 0: 1.Ellen Ashley 8-0. 2.Ronia Dolabany 8-4. 3.Anya Gunewardena 8-1. 4. Natalie Block 8-0. 5. Natalia Rossi 8-2. Doubles: 1. Ashley/Dolabany 8-3. 2. Lamy/Gunewardena 8-0.
▪ Chaminade-Madonna 4, Calvary Christian Academy 3: Manuella Quadro 8-0. Mikayla Osbourne 8-3. Sarah Enders 8-1. Ally Hinsley 8-0. Sophia Quintinella 8-1. Doubles: Quadro/Osbourne 8-5. 2. Sepe/Proby 9-7.
▪ Krop 6, Miami Beach 1: Camila Ordonez (MB) 8-1. Karly Friedland 8-1. Juliana Martinez 8-0. Jennifer Miller 8-1. Manami Maehama 8-0. Doubles: Camila Ordonez/Karly Friedland 8-2. Juliana Martinez/Julie Shillington 8-0.
▪ Krop 5, Gulliver 2: Ysabel Gonzalo Rico (GUL) 8-0. Karly Friedland 8-4. Juliana Martinez 8-4. Jennifer Miller 8-3. Manami Maehama 8-0. Doubles: Ysabel Gonzalez Rico/Lindy Lyons (GUL) 8-4. Juliana Martinez/Julie Shillington 8-5.
▪ MAST 7, La Salle 0: Isabella Camacaro 8-4. Emilia Uscocovich 8-4. Anabella Camacaro 8-2. Mencia Sanchez 8-0. Carmen Isusi 8-4. MA 2-0.
MONDAY’S RESULTS
▪ Coral Reef 7, Killian 0: 1. Laura Navia 8-0. 2. Cathy Xin 8-1. 3. Erin Yaroshuk 8-0. 4. Claudia Jacobo 8-0. 5. Bruna Decerega 8-0. Doubles: Ana Arrocha/Thais Barraque 8-0. Monique Wambst/Alex Abello 8-2.
BOYS’ TENNIS
▪ Somerset Academy 6, American Heritage Plantation 1: 1. Andres Golindano 8-1. 2. Renaldo Golindano 8-4. 3.Andres Astudillo 8-5. 4. Emmanuel Naranjo 8-0. 5. Luis Garcia (AHP) 8-2. Doubles: 1. A.Golindano/R.Golindano 8-3. 2. D.Astudillo/A.Astudillo 8-2.
▪ Calvary Christian Academy 5, Chaminade-Madonna 2: Jorge Cervantes 9-7. Sebastian Stam 8-0. Keegan Hinsley 8-1. Caleb Keller 8-1. Juan Moscoso 8-1. Doubles: Moscoso/Rj Chattelier 8-3.
▪ Miami Beach 5, Krop 2: Harrison Gold (KRO) 9-7. Jordan Skalet (MB) 8-3. Cuca Mc Leod (MB) 9-8. Piercatlo Usal (MB) 8-2. Max Cula (MB) 9-8. Doubles: Quinn McLeod/Jordan Skalet (MB) 8-4. Jared Ratner/Dean Wellendorf (KRO) 8-1.
▪ Palmetto 7, Belen 0: 1. Randy Wilson 8-4. 2. Mathew Fung 8-6. 3. Daniel Martens 8-3. 4. Ryan Fung 8-3. 5. Sam Sherman 8-3. Doubles: 1. Wilson/Fung 8-6. 2. Cole Gibson/Sam Stone 8-1. PAL 1-0.
▪ Miami Beach 5, Krop 2: 2. Jordan Skalet 8-3. 3. Luca McLeod 9-8. 4. Piercarlo Usai 8-2. Doubles: Quinn McLeod/J. Skalet 8-4. MB 1-0.
▪ Mourning 7, Central 0: ATM 1-0.
▪ MAST 5, La Salle 2: Eugenio Alvarez 8-2. Fabricio Perez 8-7(10-3). Derrick Roseman 8-2. MA 2-0.
MONDAY’S RESULTS
▪ Coral Reef 5, Killian 0: Thomas Barraque 8-0. David Vasserman 8-0. Simon Galvis 8-0. Stefan Araujo 8-0. Maxine Pierrot/Kevin An 8-2.
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
▪ Coral Reef 16, Killian 1: Anastasia Hernando 3 goals. Sabrina Lopez 2 goals, 2 assists. Sarah Boger 2 goals. CR 2-1.
▪ University School 12, Hollywood Hills 5: US: Nicole Steiner 7 goals, assist. Peri Shechtman 2 goals. Ava LaTona 2 goals. Amanada Ellman goal. Samantha Cohen assist. Chiara Omsky assist. Jordyn Epstein 7 saves.
▪ Cardinal Newman 15, Cardinal Gibbons 11: Natalie Lambert 5 goals. Piper Neuls 18 saves.
▪ Pine Crest 16, St. Andrew’s 11: Tara Shecter 9 goals, 2 assists. Amanda Anderson 5 goals, 2 assists.
▪ American Heritage Delray 19, St. Thomas Aquinas 6: Morgan Lusk 9 saves. Ali Beekhuizen 2 goals, 4 draws. Caroline Stefans 5 draws.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
▪ Gulliver 20, Killian 2: Nick Hassan 2 goals, 3 assists. Francisco Tonarely 3 goals. Scott Hellinger 3 goals, assist.
▪ Pine Crest 11, American Heritage 7: Matt Becker 4 goals. Jordan Eskenazi 2 goals. Josh Lehrman 2 goals. PC 2-0.
▪ Calvary Christian Academy 8, Park Vista 2: Tiras Shashaty 4 goals. Ben Fuchs 13 saves. CCA 3-0.
▪ North Broward Prep 15, Pine School 6: Bradley Cooper 4 goals, 3 assists. Liam Randhawa 3 goal. Parker Bloder 2 goals. Matt Nelson 2 goals. Robert Bedny 2 goals. Kosby Wonacot goal. Jake Nathanson goal. Brian Owen 3 assists.
