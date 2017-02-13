A favorite again, Palmetto hoping to make a state title run

Three state championships and 10 trips to the state final four highlight Miami-Dade County’s most successful public school softball program.
But before last season, it had been a three-year struggle for Palmetto to get past district rival Coral Reef and back to its prominent status as a state title contender.
The Panthers finally did last season, upending their nemesis 9-8 in the regional semifinals and making it to state with a 21-3 record.
Palmetto’s goal this season isn’t just to visit Vero Beach.
The Panthers have one of the most potent lineups in the state and a pair of pitchers that might just be enough to bring back their first state championship since 2008.
“It’s a very strong upperclassmen group that’s looking to repeat making it to state and has a state title in mind,” Palmetto coach Emilio Exposito said. “We’re a very strong hitting team and a sound defensive team.”
Senior middle infielder and Barry University commitment Brittany Phillips (.525 batting average, 37 RBI and 42 runs scored last season) leads the Panthers’ potent lineup.
Phillips will be joined in that infield once again by sophomore first baseman Lauren Margolis (.617, four home runs and 44 RBI last season).
Speedy junior Hannah Burge is one of Dade’s best outfielders coming off a season in which she hit .636 with 53 runs scored and 14 stolen bases.
One of the biggest keys will be the leadership of senior catcher/third baseman Jayla Digennaro, who hit .481 with 39 RBI last season and belted 15 doubles. She is headed to Lynn University.
In addition to her bat and defense as Palmetto’s back stop, her management of talented pitching duo Brittney Barczak and Daijaa Williams will play a pivotal role.
Williams went 10-1 and struck out 51 with a 2.72 ERA last season, while splitting starts with Barczak, who went 8-3 with a 3.46 ERA and 67 strikeouts.
Along with Digennaro, senior Janelle Dominguez will also play catcher and right field and is expected to add punch to the lineup.
Coral Reef figures to present Palmetto with its biggest challenge locally once again as the Barracudas, who went to state three consecutive seasons before the Panthers broke through last year, return a versatile young group led by junior Janelle Boyd.
Among the other contenders in Class 9A are Southwest, Lourdes and Coral Gables. Other serious state title contenders figure to be Doral in Class 7A, Gulliver in Class 5A and Westminster Christian in Class 4A.
Westminster is looking to make its fourth consecutive trip to state and has one of the strongest lineups in the state. Senior center fielder Nikkia Benitez and shortstop Ally Mena combined for 23 home runs and 75 runs in 2016.
Season overview
TOP TEAMS
1. Palmetto; 2. Westminster Christian; 3. Gulliver; 4. Doral; 5. Coral Reef; 6. Southwest; 7. Coral Gables; 8. Lourdes; 9. American; 10. Goleman; On the rise: Florida Christian, Carrollton, St. Brendan.
TOP RETURNING PLAYERS
P: Ashley Alfonso, American, Jr.; Brittney Barczak, Palmetto, Jr.; Lilly Barlow, Gulliver, Sr.; Angelina Bonilla, Coral Gables, Fr.; Brooklyn Maguire, Westminster Christian, Jr.; Gabriela Ruiz, Doral, So.; Victoria Perez, Westminster Christian, Jr.; Daijaa Williams, Palmetto, Sr.; INF: Carydad Bolivar, Braddock, Jr.; Emma Cavo, Coral Gables, Sr.; Janessa Casanas, Coral Reef, So.; Tyenna Colon, American, Jr.; Nicole Gonzalez, Lourdes, So.; Kiley Kross, Palmetto, Jr.; Lauren Margolis, Palmetto, So.; Ally Mena, Westminster Christian, Sr.; Brittany Phillips, Palmetto, Sr.; Carolina Silverio, Southwest, Sr.; C: Jayla Digennaro, Palmetto, Sr.; OF: Nikkia Benitez, Westminster Christian, Sr.; Hannah Burge, Palmetto, Jr.; Ashley Castano, Westminster Christian, Sr.; Natasha Gonzalez, Lourdes, Jr.; Kayla Jensen, Gulliver, Sr.; UT: Janelle Boyd, Coral Reef, Jr.; Natalie Costero, Goleman, Sr.; Mekayla Frazier, Gulliver, Fr.
NOTE: For complete team-by-team outlooks, go to www.miamiherald.com/sports/high-school/
