Douglas edges Cypress Bay in girls’ basketball

Abigail Hsu kept Douglas within striking distance of Cypress Bay with a game-high 20 points and then left it up to her star sophomore backcourt partner Hallie Murphy to finish off the Lightning.
Murphy, off an inbounds play, hit a go-ahead three-pointer from the left wing with 20 seconds left as host Douglas rallied for a 56-54 win over Cypress Bay in the Class 9A regional quarterfinals on Thursday. Douglas (25-2) will host Deerfield Beach Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the next round.
“I got the ball and was ready to shoot it,” said Murphy who was mobbed by teammates as the final buzzer went off. “I was confident it was going in. It was supposed to be for Abby and it scrambled a little bit and came to me.”
The prospects of the Eagles advancing to Tuesday’s regional semifinals looked dire after Rachel McCree hit a three-pointer for Cypress Bay for a 54-53 lead with 1:42 left in the fourth quarter. But Douglas 6-4 center Kat Williams (15 points) came up with a season-saving steal at half-court with 47 seconds left, setting up Murphy’s game-winner. Cypress Bay got an opportunity for a last shot after Hsu missed the front end a one-on-one with 3.5 seconds left but Bella LaChance’s runner at the buzzer fell short, leading to Douglas storming the court in celebration.
Sophia Jones had 15 points and Glory Jones and Jessie Lizano each added 12 points for the Lightning.
“The ball bounced our way tonight,” said Eagles coach Marilyn Rule. “It shows the resilience of our kids. Hallie is a great shooter. She is tough mentally. Abby and her are sophomores. They are a great combination to have.”
CB (18-8): Lizano 12, McCree 6, S. Jones 15, LaChance 9, G. Jones 12. Doug (25-2): Williams 15, Thompson 9, Murphy 6, Hsu 20, Balderrama 6. Half: CB 27-22. Three-pointers: Lizano 2, McCree 2, Murphy 2, Hsu 2, LaChance 1.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
▪ Wednesday - District 16-7A semifinal - Belen Jesuit 53, Sunset 40 - BEL: Torres De Navarra 7, Rodriguez 3, Bravo 2, Sueiro 5, Milton 4, Dajer 20, Barnola 6, Carrillo 6. SUN: Diaz 3, Pierre 15, Williams 4, Harris 9, Martinez 3, Gorbau 4. AST: Torres De Navarra 6, Sueiro 5. REB: Barnola 9, Sueiro 8. STL: Dajer 5. Half: BEL 25-15.
▪ Wednesday - District 7-4A semifinal - Florida Christian 58, SLAM 49 - Half: SLAM 20-19. FC (16-10): Rocha 2, Sosa 1, Valdes 17, Pericles 4, Keller 26, Square 8. SLAM (14-11): Brooks 13, Garcia 14, Poiter 8, Huntley 6, Diaz 8. Threes: Valdes 4, Keller 6, Brooks, Garcia, Hundley, Diaz 2.
▪ Wednesday - District 13-9A championship - Miramar 58, Pines Charter 54 - PPC: Wolkims 21, Brathwalte 7, Hardy 5, Wyche 18, Soto 3. Mir (16-11): Cesar 5, Chamberlain 2, Pierre 2, Rolle 7, Miller 12, Bryan Davis 6, Spence 5, Moore 21.
▪ Rebounds: Moore 8. Assists: Davis 4. Three Pointers: Moore 5. Half: MIR 27-21.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
▪ Wednesday - Cardinal Gibbons 13, Western 9: James Foster 3 goals, 1 assist; RJ Breton 4 goals, 1 assist; Whitman Hengtgen 1 goal, 3 assists; Cole O'Hallaron 1 goal, 5 assists; Clay Shaw, Payton Goodrich, Caleb Fiedler, Chris Benestad 1 goal each.
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
▪ Pine Crest 16, Douglas 9: Amanda Anderson 19 self-draws; Tara Shecter 5 goals, assist. Sofia Caro 4 goals. PC 2-0.
▪ Wednesday - St. Thomas Aquinas 16, St. Andrews 3: Ali Beekhuizen 3 goals, 5 draws, 6 assists; Caroline Stefans goal, 4 draws, 2 assists; Carley Steinlauf 3 goals, 2 draws.
PRESEASON SOFTBALL
▪ Doral 17, Ferguson 2: WP: Nicole Gutierrez 3IP, 4K, 4H, 2R; Laila Garcia 2-2, 2B, 3RBI; Amanda Aragon 1-2, RBI; Brianna Muniz 2-3, RBI.
▪ South Florida Challenge - Lourdes 12, Archbishop McCarthy 2: Stephanie Iglesias 1-2 (2 RS, 3 SB), Nicole Gonzalez 2-4 (3 RS, 4 RBI), Emalie Hernandez 2-3 (3 RS, RBI); WP: Nora Zubillaga.
▪ South Florida Challenge - McArthur 5, Lourdes 2
▪ Wednesday - Doral 5, Coral Reef 4: WP: Amana Aragon 5IP, 1R, 5K; Amanda Aragon 2-4, RBI; Janelle Figueroa 2-3, BB; Gaby Ruiz 1-3, 3B.
▪ Wednesday - Westminster Christian Classic - St. Brendan 12, Ferguson 2 - WP: Bianca Hernandez: 6K’s in 4 innings. Susana Perez 1 HR, Andrea Blasco 2-3, 2 runs…Eliza Artiles 1-2, 1run….Vicky Lara 2runs, Alyssa Soublette 2-2, 1run.
▪ Wednesday - Westminster Christian Classic - Westminster Christian 10, Coral Gables 3: Nikkia Benitez 4-5, HR; Ally Mena 3-5, 2B, 3B, HR, 3 RBI; Dani Amador 3-3, 3 RBI.
▪ Wednesday - Carrollton 20, Coral Park 4: Caroline Dowell-Esquivel 3-4, 3 runs, 1 RBI; Eli Bec: 2-4, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Genesis Diaz: 2B, 2 RBI, 3 runs; Melanie Perez winning pitcher.
BOYS’ WATER POLO
▪ Westminster 28, Deerfield Beach 10: Adam Warters 11 goals, 5 assists and 3 steals; Chase Perry 9 goals; Billy Bevill 13 saves, 1 goal. Joseph Maxson 2 goals.
GIRLS’ WATER POLO
▪ Westminster 13, Deerfield Beach 4: Naomi Sanders 10 goals, 3 assists, 5 steals; Alexis Moraitis 5 goals, 2 steals; Daisy Scasserra 3 goals; Gabby Kalb 16 goals.
FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE
BOYS’ SOCCER
Class 5A state semifinal: Vero Beach at Cypress Bay, 7
Class 4A state semifinal: Venice at Doral, 7
Class 2A state semifinal: Tampa Berkeley Prep at La Salle, 7
Class 1A state semifinal: Lakeland Christian at Palmer Trinity, 1:30
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Class 5A state semifinal at Columbus: Boca Raton vs. Lourdes, 7
Class 4A state semifinal: St. Petersburg at St. Thomas Aquinas, 6
Class 3A state semifinal: Merritt Island at American Heritage, 7
Class 1A state semifinal: Lakeland Christian at Palmer Trinity, 3:30
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
District 11-9A final at Deerfield Beach: 7
District 12-9A final at Cypress Bay: 7
District 15-9A final at Braddock: 7
District 16-9A final at Killian: 7
District 15-8A final at McArthur: 7
District 15-7A final at Central: 7
District 16-7A final at Belen Jesuit: 7
District 13-5A final at North Broward Prep: 7
District 14-5A semifinals at Calvary Christian: Cardinal Gibbons-Chaminade winner vs. NSU University School, 5; Pine Crest-Somerset Academy winner vs. Calvary Christian, 7
District 15-5A final at Monsignor Pace: 7
District 16-5A semifinals: Keys Gate-Key West winner vs. Ransom Everglades, 6; Westminster Christian at Gulliver, 7:45
District 6-4A final at Miami Country Day: 7
District 7-4A final at Archbishop Carroll: 7
