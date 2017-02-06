Coral Gables football coaching switch: Pollard out, Neal in

Roger Pollard and Tim Neal each had career-changing opportunities present themselves in the past few days.
When Pollard’s lifelong friend and former Coral Gables teammate Jonathan Vilma called him offering a chance to join him on a business venture outside of football, he couldn’t refuse.
Pollard, Gables’ head coach, announced Monday he is stepping down from that position after five seasons during which he led the Cavaliers to a pair of district titles, as well as appearances in the regional finals twice and semifinals three times.
“It’s definitely a hard decision to leave Coral Gables,” Pollard said. “But I felt like this was something I wanted to do and see how it goes now and not have regrets down the road that I didn’t try it out.”
Pollard then called Tim Neal, the head coach at Southwest Miami and former longtime Coral Gables assistant coach, this past weekend and recommended him to be his successor.
Neal didn’t hesitate either, accepting the proposal once it was formally offered by the school on Monday.
Neal led Southwest to a 50-26 record over the past eight seasons in which he helped the Eagles win two district titles and advance to the playoffs six of those seasons. Prior to his stint at Southwest, Neal coached 10 seasons as an assistant coach at Gables under then-coach Joe Montoya as the Cavaliers’ offensive coordinator and receivers coach.
“I’m so grateful that Roger recommended me for the job and it’s great to be going back to Gables,” Neal said. “I’m really excited to work with the kids over there and I still know a lot of people at the school. Coaching at Southwest was a great opportunity and I’m really thankful to everyone involved for my time there.”
Pollard, who compiled a 35-16 record while at Gables, will join Vilma, the former standout linebacker with the New Orleans Saints and the University of Miami, in running his local restaurant business. Vilma owns the restaurant chain, Pincho Factory, which has seven locations in South Florida, with an eighth soon to open, and one in Orlando.
“This was something I wanted to try out and help [Vilma] grow and keep turning into a big success,” Pollard said. “I felt like I would step out of football for a while, see how it goes and maybe bring some of the qualities I learned as a coach and bring that to Jon’s business.”
Southwest athletic director Jorge Diaz said the school will begin interviewing candidates for the vacant coaching position on Tuesday.
“We’re definitely going to miss coach Neal,” Diaz said. “He did a lot of good things for our kids and ran a real disciplined program. I think that Coral Gables will enjoy having him back.”
