February 4, 2017 10:43 PM

La Salle advances to first regional final; North Broward Prep wins in OT

By Darren Collette

Special to the Miami Herald

Iker Sanchez-Gasser made two saves during penalty kicks to help La Salle pull off a dramatic 4-2 shootout victory over Gulliver after going scoreless through regulation and overtime in a Region 4-2A semifinal Saturday night at FIU.

La Salle (14-3-5), which had never won a regional playoff match before this season, advanced to its first regional final where it will host North Broward Prep Tuesday night at 7 p.m. Gulliver (17-2-3) lost in the regional playoffs for the second consecutive season after having won a state championship in 2015.

“I never gave up, I knew we had it in the bag,” Sanchez-Gasser said. “We need to keep working hard and we can make it to state.”

Sanchez-Gasser saved the second and fourth Gulliver penalty kicks. All four of La Salle’s penalty kicks went in with Matthew Bared adding the fourth. Felipe Baptista, Giovani Ventura and Eugenio Elizondo scored the first three.

Two Gulliver players received a yellow card in the first half. Gulliver dominated possession in the second half and led La Salle 9-2 in shots on goal at the end of regulation. La Salle had three yellow cards in the second half.

Region 4-2A semifinal - North Broward Prep 2, Delray American Heritage 1: Eddie Reyna scored on a header in overtime to lift the Eagles to a dramatic comeback win at home Saturday night. Reyna scored off an assist from Danny Espinosa.

North Broward Prep tied the match with three minutes left in regulation to force overtime. The Eagles advanced to the regional finals for the first time since 2010 when they advanced to the state championship match.

TUESDAY’S REGIONAL FINALS

Region 4-5A final: Miami Beach at Cypress Bay, 7

Region 3-5A final: Vero Beach at Douglas, 7

Region 4-4A final: Fort Lauderdale at Doral, 7

Region 4-3A final: Immokalee at Plantation American Heritage, 7

Region 4-2A final: North Broward Prep at La Salle, 7

Region 4-1A final: Miami Country Day at Palmer Trinity, 3:30

