La Salle advances to first regional final; North Broward Prep wins in OT

2:06 Booker T.'s Guy Thomas picks Nebraska Pause

2:27 Booker T.'s Dames brothers pick FIU

2:39 Scenes from Miami Southridge on National Signing Day

0:58 Anti-Donald Trump protesters gather at Bayfront Park

1:55 'Cold-stunned' turtles come to the Florida Keys

0:58 Great white shark caught on video off Florida coast

1:19 A day with JT: A long car ride with Jason Taylor leads to Hall of Fame talk

0:50 Dion Waiters speaks to media after last-second shot beats Golden State Warriors

1:29 Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra talks about Chris Bosh