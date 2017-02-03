Dillard, Ely to meet for title

Storied rivals Dillard and Blanche Ely took care of business in the BCAA Big 8 Boys’ Tournament semifinals on Friday, setting up a rematch of reigning state champions in the Big 8 championship game on Saturday.
Dillard (RMF Magazine No. 2) put on a fast-break clinic to beat Deerfield Beach 72-39. Jordan Wright and Bryce Oliver each scored 14 points to lead the Panthers.
Ely (RMF Magazine No. 6), meanwhile, earned its shot at avenging a 68-62 Big 8 championship loss to Dillard last year by dispatching Cardinal Gibbons 77-61 in the early semifinal at Fort Lauderdale.
Dillard and Ely met at Ely on Jan. 7, with Dillard rallying to win 69-64.
“Our focus has been defense,” said Geremy Taylor, who led the Tigers with 23 points. “Our practices are harder than games. We have no refs. We play hard, so that’s why when we come out for games we don’t look for any foul calls; we just play ball.”
That high-pressure defense helped Ely turn a 18-10 lead after the first quarter to a 41-22 edge at halftime. Taylor led the second-quarter surge with seven points, including a layin for a 36-20 lead before Michael Forrest (14 points) found Calvin McCutheon for a three-pointer to push the margin to 39-22 with 23 seconds left. Nicholas Stampley added 13 points.
Gibbons got 20 points from Gertatus Urbonavicius and 12 points from Keonn Scott. Edwin Louis led Deerfield with a game-high 21 points.
BCAA Big 8 semifinals
Dillard 72, Deerfield Beach 39: DB: Brave 1, Louis 21, Davis 11, Desulme 2, Petigny 2, Senatus 2. DIL (21-4): Wright 14, Oliver 14, Coddington 5, Garner 3, Bartley 2, R. Johnson 9, M. Johnson 3, Gray 11, Jordan 5, Gadson 6. Half: DIL 44-15. 3-Ptrs: Louis 3, Coddington, Oliver, Garner, M. Johnson, Gray.
Blanche Ely 77, Cardinal Gibbons 61: CG (18-7): Jackson 9, Scott 12, Bogle 8, Robinson 6, Urbonavicius 20, Dalger 6. Ely (22-5): Taylor 23, Rogers 5, McCutcheon 5, Forrest 14, J. Scott 8, Strowbridge 9, Stampley 13. Half: Ely 41-22. 3-Ptrs: Taylor 3, Rogers, McCutcheon, Strowbridge.
MORE BOYS’ BASKETBALL
▪ Gulliver Prep 75, West Palm Beach-Oxbridge 71: GP: Mashburn 32, Sanders 27, Taylor 3, LaMonica 4, Robinson 7, Perry 2. OXB: Wilcox 27, Cajuste 19, Spencer 15, Meyers 10. 3-Ptrs: Sanders 6, Mashburn 3, Meyers 2, Robinson, Taylor. Assists: Taylor 5.
▪ Dr. Krop 51, Hollywood Christian 37: DK: Barber 18, O’Conner 8, Block 6, McKalla 5, Lee 5, Rajschmir 5, Ketant 2, Francois 2.
▪ Booker T. Washington 64, Miami Jackson 50: Dixon (BTW) 20 pts; Leron Garnette (JCK) 13 pts.
▪ Thursday — Westminster Christian 67, Palmer Trinity 36: PT: Iglesia 4, Bess 7, Cuellar 6 , Diaz 2, Alston 2, Panjabi 2, Mishra 2, Yanes 2, Waldman 9, Arango 2. WC: Wright 13, Brigham 16, Lopez 6, McCormick 4, Montalvo 14, Verdaja 2, Schaefer 3, Wright 6, Hernandez 3. Half: WC 35-16. 3-Ptrs: Brigham 3, Cuellar 2, Montalvo 2, Schaefer, Wright, Hernandez. Rebounds: Verdaja 8. Assists: Wright 5.
WRESTLING
GMAC championship opening rounds: The slimmest possible margin separated wrestling rivals South Dade and Southwest after the first day of competition at Reagan High.
After all points were tallied, South Dade had 144.5 points and Southwest had 144.
South Dade, which is vying to win its eighth consecutive GMAC championship, advanced 10 wrestlers to Saturday’s semifinals that will also be held at Reagan beginning at noon just after wrestlebacks.
Team standings: 1. South Dade 144.5; 2. Southwest 144; 3. Columbus 116; 4. Southridge 112; 5. Killian 92; 6. North Miami 80.5; 7. Coral Reef 63; 8. Coral Gables 62; 9. Reagan 56.5; 10. Miami Beach 51; 11. Palmetto 46.5; 12. Coral Park 45.5; 13. Braddock and Ferguson 42; 15. Krop, Central and Jackson 40.
Semifinal pairings – 106: Bretli Reyna (SD) vs. Chris Busutil (SR), Sebastian Calmet (CP) vs. Justin Valdes (COL); 113: Elijah Varona (SD) vs. Charles Huffman (COL), Julian Hernandez (SW) vs. Ryan Boncamper (KIL); 120: Luis Hernandez (BR) vs. Alex Codinez (HML), Daishaun Felton (MB) vs. Tyler Orta (SD); 126: Marcus Abreu (CP) vs. James Findlay (PAL), Qfieng Zhu (CR) vs. Christian Morales (SD); 132: Alex Urquiza (SW) vs. Alexander Lopez (SR), Carlos Leon (CG) vs. Alyis Mursuli (SD); 138: Franco Valdez (SW) vs. Kahris Blackman (CEN), Alejandro Estrada (JAC) vs. Alberto Mendoza (SR); 145: Brevin Balmeceda (SD) vs. Rashaund Williams (NM), Cardionte Wilson (PAL) vs. Johnny Lovett (SR); 152: Todd Perry (SD) vs. Danny Perez (SUN), Noel Fuentes (SW) vs. Anthony Kinsey (SR); 160: Guervens Jean (MH) vs. Angelo Madruga (SM), Adrian Vidaud (SW) vs. Jesus Bencomo (BR); 170: Angel Delcueto (SW) vs. Richard Mayol (RR), Mikael Fundora (SD) vs. Luis Rios (SR); 182: Giovanny Mentor (KIL) vs. Adrian Nova (RR), Jorge Benitez (SW) vs. Leonard Wooten (SR); 195: Marshall Sweet (KIL) vs. Ulyses Fernandez (SW), Carmine Dascoli (COL) vs. Gabriel Barrocas (RR); 220: Chei Hill (SD) vs. Remy Wilson (BTW), Jonathan Esquivel (SUN) vs. Michael Mireles (SW); HWT: Kyron Taylor (SD) vs. Robert Perez (COL); Jaafari Stephens (CG) vs. Trayvonne Jackson (KIL).
ANDRE C. FERNANDEZ
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
▪ District 6-4A Finals: Miami Country Day 76, Sagemont 26: MCD: Marshall 24, Tayler 15, Alvarez 14, Lewis 9, Berry 6, McCormack 3, Shaw 3, Fishman 2. SAGE: Prudent 11, Booker 7, T.Lopez 3, N.Lopez 3, Castillo 2.
▪ District 16-7A Finals: Doral 68, Jackson 24: JKS: Dotson 4, Hadley 5, Hamilton 7, Gross 4, Graham 2. DOR (20-6): Martinez 9, Rubio 5, DE Armas 4, Crespo 11, Sanders 5, Vega 4, Cejka 6, Barrios 9, Guerrero 8, Guzman 2, Poles 2. Half: Doral 51-16. 3-Ptrs: Barrios 3, Cejka 2, Martinez. Rebounds: Crespo 10.
▪ District 16-5A Finals: Keys Gate 54, Gulliver 42: KG: Denis 20, Moore 11, Jones 9, Klinar 7, Velez 7. GULL: Thomas 20, Tyre 9, Kaiser 4, Haymore 4, Kunkel 3, Pinder 2. Half: KG 22-19.
▪ Thursday — District 15-9A Finals: Ferguson 76, Lourdes 47: LRD: Codispoti 14 pts, Porras 13 pts, Sanchez 12 pts, Midolo 7 rbds.
▪ Thursday — District 14-5A Semifinal: Pine Crest 40, Calvary Christian 34: PC (16-4): Valeria De Las Casas 19 pts, 15 rebs; Haley Mordis 15 pts; Calvary Alexander 18 pts. Half: PC 19-16.
▪ Thursday — District 15-5A Playoff: Monsignor Pace 41, Miami Edison 35: ME: Doughty 3, Hines 8, Raymond 16, Warner 2, Brown 6. MP: Whitfield 3, Troup-Bishop 12, Pratt 18, Domond 2, Cumbermack 6. Half: MP-15-11. 3-Ptrs: Brown, Cumbermack. Rebounds: Troup-Bishop 9. Assists: Pratt 5. Steals: Pratt 5.
BOYS’ WATER POLO
▪ St. Andrew’s Tournament in Boca Raton: Gulliver 13, Orlando-Boone 6: Caio Jordao 6 goals, 2 steals, 3 blocks; Rene Peralta 5 goals, 3 steals, 2 ejections drawn; Phillip Gubbins 2 goals, 2 steals, 4 assists. GULL 1-0.
▪ St. Andrew’s Tournament in Boca Raton: Belen 25, Boca Raton-Spanish River 1: Fede Tamborrel 7 goals; Luis Mendez 3 goals; Joey Balerdi, Manny Chamizo, Jose Chaviano, Orly Galindez, David Garzon, Sebastian Melendez 2 goals each.
▪ Belen 12, Columbus 8: Tamborrel 5 goals; Balerdi 3 goals; Erick Labrador 7 saves. BEL 3-0.
GIRLS’ WATER POLO
▪ St. Andrew’s Tournament in Boca Raton: Gulliver 9, Boca Raton 4: Shani Rupp 4 goals, 1 steal, 1 assist; Nicole Aulicino 2 goals, 5 steals, 2 assists; Elizabeth Perez 9 blocks, 1 assist.
▪ Gulliver 11, Orlando Dr. Phillips 5: Aulicino 5 goals, 7 steals, 2 assists; Rupp 4 goals, 2 steals, 1 assist; Perez 8 blocks, 3 assists. GULL 2-0.
