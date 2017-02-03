South Dade and Southwest in a virtual deadlock after first day at GMAC wrestling

The slimmest possible margin separated wrestling rivals South Dade and Southwest after the first day of competition at the GMAC tournament.
After all points were tallied at Ronald Reagan/Doral High Friday evening, the Bucs had 144.5 points and the Eagles had 144 to top the field.
South Dade, which is vying to win its eighth consecutive GMAC championship, advanced 10 wrestlers to Saturday’s semifinals that will also be held at Reagan beginning at noon just after wrestlebacks.
Southwest nearly put as many in the semifinals as South Dade as the Eagles sent nine of their best into the final four of each weight class.
Southridge had the next-most wrestlers advance with seven, while Killian and Columbus each placed four in the semifinals with the host Bison advancing three.
Seven participating wrestlers are still undefeated including three from South Dade – Bretli Reyna (44-0) at 106 pounds, Chei Hill (44-0) at 220 pounds and heavyweight Kyron Taylor (40-0).
Taylor will take on Columbus’ Robert Perez in the semifinals and could face unbeaten Jaafari Stephens (21-0) of Coral Gables in the finals if each advances. Stephens faces Killian’s Trayvonne Jackson, who is 22-2 in the semis.
The Cougars also have Marshall Sweet unbeaten at 23-0 at 195 pounds. The other unbeatens are Miami High’s Guervens Jean, who won his first two matches of the season Friday at 160 pounds and Miami Central’s Kahris Blackman (19-0), who faces a daunting challenge in the 138-pound semifinals from former state champion Franco Valdez of Southwest.
Saturday’s competition will also feature the second annual girls’ GMAC championship tournament, which will run concurrently with the final rounds of the boys’ meet.
DAY ONE RESULTS
Team standings: 1. South Dade 144.5; 2. Southwest 144; 3. Columbus 116; 4. Southridge 112; 5. Killian 92; 6. North Miami 80.5; 7. Coral Reef 63; 8. Coral Gables 62; 9. Reagan 56.5; 10. Miami Beach 51; 11. Palmetto 46.5; 12. Coral Park 45.5; 13. Braddock and Ferguson 42; 15. Krop, Central and Jackson 40.
Semifinal pairings – 106: Bretli Reyna (SD) vs. Chris Busutil (SR), Sebastian Calmet (CP) vs. Justin Valdes (COL); 113: Elijah Varona (SD) vs. Charles Huffman (COL), Julian Hernandez (SW) vs. Ryan Boncamper (KIL); 120: Luis Hernandez (BR) vs. Alex Codinez (HML), Daishaun Felton (MB) vs. Tyler Orta (SD); 126: Marcus Abreu (CP) vs. James Findlay (PAL), Qfieng Zhu (CR) vs. Christian Morales (SD); 132: Alex Urquiza (SW) vs. Alexander Lopez (SR), Carlos Leon (CG) vs. Alyis Mursuli (SD); 138: Franco Valdez (SW) vs. Kahris Blackman (CEN), Alejandro Estrada (JAC) vs. Alberto Mendoza (SR); 145: Brevin Balmeceda (SD) vs. Rashaund Williams (NM), Cardionte Wilson (PAL) vs. Johnny Lovett (SR); 152: Todd Perry (SD) vs. Danny Perez (SUN), Noel Fuentes (SW) vs. Anthony Kinsey (SR); 160: Guervens Jean (MH) vs. Angelo Madruga (SM), Adrian Vidaud (SW) vs. Jesus Bencomo (BR); 170: Angel Delcueto (SW) vs. Richard Mayol (RR), Mikael Fundora (SD) vs. Luis Rios (SR); 182: Giovanny Mentor (KIL) vs. Adrian Nova (RR), Jorge Benitez (SW) vs. Leonard Wooten (SR); 195: Marshall Sweet (KIL) vs. Ulyses Fernandez (SW), Carmine Dascoli (COL) vs. Gabriel Barrocas (RR); 220: Chei Hill (SD) vs. Remy Wilson (BTW), Jonathan Esquivel (SUN) vs. Michael Mireles (SW); HWT: Kyron Taylor (SD) vs. Robert Perez (COL); Jaafari Stephens (CG) vs. Trayvonne Jackson (KIL).
