American Heritage advances on sophomore’s hat trick

After four years moving up the ranks in American Heritage’s soccer program, sophomore Chloe Laureano plays like a veteran.
On Tuesday night, Laureano found the mark three times against Miami Springs senior goalkeeper Briana Gomez and gave the Patriots all their scoring in a 3-0 victory in a Region 4-3A semifinal at Milander Park.
American Heritage (17-0) advanced to the regional final round for the ninth consecutive season and will host North Fort Myers on Friday at 7 p.m.
Heritage is chasing its fifth consecutive state championship, which would tie it with Douglas for the second-longest streak in Broward County history. Aquinas won seven in a row from 1993-1999, which is the longest in state history.
“It was a thrill and so exciting to see that we have a chance to go back to state for the fifth year in a row,” said Laureano, who increased her season scoring total to 12, which ranks third on the team. “The girls each year get a stronger bond, and it’s been a great experience.”
Laureano scored twice in the first seven minutes of the match as the Patriots initially appeared ready to rout the Golden Hawks (21-3-1).
But Gomez, who will sign her college scholarship offer with FIU on Wednesday, kept that from happening. Gomez saved more than 15 shots, including seven quality chances.
Laureano found the mark one final time in the 55th minute.
“In the midfield you need a player like Chloe,” Heritage coach Cindy Marcial said. “She’s really grown with this team and tonight she shined.”
▪ Region 4-2A semifinal — Carrollton 1, Westminster Christian 0: The Cyclones’ season began with a loss to Westminster Christian in November. Three months later, Carrollton’s young squad earned a much different result in the decisive match against their district rivals.
Freshman Annie Diaz-Silveira scored in the 20th minute off an assist from her sister Michelle, and the Cyclones’ defense led by goalie Vivian Guerra made it stick as they picked up the victory on their home field Tuesday.
Carrollton (16-3-3) won their 11th consecutive match and advanced to the regional finals for the first time ever and will host Oxbridge Academy on Friday at 4 p.m.
“These games this year have been nail-biters against Westminster,” Carrollton coach Eric Vasquez said. “The true definition of a team shows in the postseason and the way these girls are playing and their camaraderie have been awesome.”
The Cyclones have allowed only 10 goals the entire season as Guerra recorded her ninth shutout.
A number of players have contributed to the defensive effort including freshman Isabela Bond and sophomore Marian Alcantara, who have been huge during Carrollton’s winning streak according to Vasquez.
ANDRE C. FERNANDEZ
▪ Region 4-4A Semifinal — St. Thomas Aquinas 6, Archbishop McCarthy 0: The Raiders were true to their expectations by defeating Archbishop McCarthy at Brian Piccolo Stadium.
St. Thomas Aquinas improved to 28-2 all-time in regional semifinal game. Next for the Raiders (19-1-2) is the South Fork/Martin County winner on Friday in a regional final.
“We have been working all year round, and the last game we played them we didn’t get any shots in,” St. Thomas coach Carlo Giron said. “Today, the girls showed they could play and score.”
Junior forward Chloe O’neill scored three goals in what was a dominating performance by the Raiders. They controlled all phases of the match and nearly duplicated last year’s thrashing of McCarthy 7-0 in the same playoff round.
McCarthy (17-3-6), which was forced to defend most of the match, was held without a shot on goal.
Isabella Dorosy opened the scoring with a goal in the 15th minute. O’neill then followed with her first two goals.
Dave Brousseau
▪ Region 4-5A Semifinals — Cypress Bay 1, Cooper City 0: Jessica Camken scored the only goal in Cypress Bay’s win at Cooper City.
Camken’s goal came with just two minutes remaining in the mtach and sets up a rematch with Lourdes at 7 p.m. Friday in the Region 4-5A final. Annette Hernandez sent the ball into Camken on the decisive score, finally beating \\ keeper Alexia Chacon.
Milan Dewkinandan had four saves in the win.
Cypress Bay (17-2-1) has never made a state final in its 16-year history. It last advanced to state in 2012. Lourdes was the 2016 Class 5A runner-up.
ALEX BUTLER
▪ Region 4-1A Semifinals — Palmer Trinity 4, Somerset 1: Sofia Rivas and freshman Carmen Gonzalez Del Valle scored two goals each to lead host Palmer Trinity (14-2-1) past Somerset Silver Palms (13-2-1).
Rivas was assisted by Gonzalez Del Valle on a cross for her first goal in the 13th minute. Gonzalez Del Valle scored the second goal on a blast from the top of the penalty box. Somerset scored its lone goal in the 36th minute off a long shot by Cristina Cordova.
Palmer Trinity will face Miami Country Day in the regional final on Friday.
DARREN COLLETTE
▪ Region 4-5A Semifinals — Lourdes 2, Coral Gables 0: Two first-half goals by Natalie Silberman were all Lourdes needed to top Coral Gables and take another step toward a return to state at Columbus High School.
The Bobcats (20-2-1) dominated possession in the first half. Silberman scored on a strike in the 15th minute. She added a second goal in the 36th minute off a penalty kick after the Cavaliers (13-7-4) were called for a handball in the box.
The second half was scoreless thanks in part to solid goalkeeping by Coral Gables’ Jimena Sanchez-Roselle.
Lourdes will travel to face Cypress Bay on Friday at 7 p.m. in a rematch of last year’s final. Last year, the Bobcats defeated Cypress Bay in penalty kicks en route to finishing as state 5A runner-up to Oviedo.
DARREN COLLETTE
▪ Region 4-1A Semifinals — Miami Country Day 2, South Florida HEAT 1: The Spartans defeated the HEAT in the region semifinal to advance to the Region 4-1A final against Palmer Trinity.
Sixth-grader Maya Leoni scored the winning goal with 10 minutes left in the match. Leoni had an impressive offensive performance as she scored both goals for the Spartans.
Country Day defeated Palmer Trinity 8-0 earlier this season.
Russell Quinoa
Comments