Eduardo Camacho leads Miami Christian over Calvary Christian in boys’ basketball

Miami Christian guard Eduardo Camacho was not going to let Calvary Christian and its NBA-size frontline end the Victors’ 10-game win streak on Tuesday.
In a battle between two state powers, Camacho was the difference, scoring a game-high 20 points, including eight in the pivotal fourth quarter as the visiting RMF Magazine No. 1 Victors won 64-54.
Calvary (RMF No. 3), mounted one last surge when Rasheem Etienne (10 points) went coast to coast to bank in a shot with 1:23 left and pull the Eagles to within 56-52. But Camacho, showing the late game-mettle he is known for, scored six of the Victors’ last eight points to close out the Eagles.
“We want to play fast but at the end of the day we stress execution, winning the last round like I tell them,” said Victors coach Juan Cardona. “It is a boxing match for us. We knew they were going to go on a run. We knew that executing late, we could pull it off.”
Solomon Uyaelunmo had 14 points and seven footer Victor Uyaelunmo added 12 points for the Eagles, who were trying to build off its 53-50 victory over host Westminster Academy last Saturday.
Miami Christian (22-2), whose lone losses came at the Tournament Of Champions in Georgia, had other ideas. Miami Christian went to its highly skilled big man Felipe Haase (12 points) after Etienne’s two free throws made it a 53-50 Victors lead with 3:38, and Haase delivered with a step back three-pointer coming out of the Victors’ timeout.
Neftaly Alvarez added 12 points for the Victors.
The Eagles' Jerald Butler, who finished with six points, missed a fade away from the free-throw line, and the Victors found Jeffrey Hernandez for a layup to beat the Eagles’ full-court press to push the lead to 58-52 with 1:17 left.
Calvary jumped out to a 12-4 lead behind Victor Uyaelunmo’s six points before the Victors stormed back with a 12-4 run to tie the score 16-16 at the end of the first quarter. Alvarez and Camacho sparked the surge with seven points in the first quarter.
▪ Miami Christian 64, Calvary Christian 54: MC (22-2): Alvarez 12, Camacho 20, Rivera 3, Diaz 10, Rosario 5, Haase 12, Hernandez 2. CC (16-5): Gray 8, Dalger 2, Solomon Uyaelunmo 14, Etienne 10, Eze 2, Butler 6, Victor Uyaelunmo 12. HT: MC 29-26. Three-pointers: Alvarez 2, Camacho, Diaz 2, Rosario, Haase 3.
MORE BOYS’ BASKETBALL
▪ Pace 84, Keys Gate 81: MP(9-15)- Shaw 30, Rodriguez 14, Stridiron 14, Paula 11, Yalledy 6, Frazier 5, Pereda 4. KG: Reed 28, Stephens 16, Leger 11, Matulin 8, Whitfield 6, Jones 5, Diaz 4, Ward 2, Jenkins 1. Three-pointers: Rodriguez 4, Shaw 2, Yalledy, Paula, Frazier, Leger. Rebounds: Stridiron 7. Assists: Paula 5. Steals: Shaw 5. HT: KG 44-30
▪ Hebrew Academy 69, Hillel 54: HBR (14-4): Tal 27, Esformes 6, J Stein 7, Yerushalmi 8, A. Stein 3, Apoj 2 , Schiff 10, Kahn 3, Katz 3. Half: Hillel 33-31. 3-Ptrs: Tal 1, Yerushalmi 2, Katz 1, Kahn 1, Schiff 2, Esformes 2 A. Stein 1 Rebounds: J. Stein 13 Assists: Tal 9.
▪ Westminster Christian 77, Riviera Prep 34: RP: A. Dal Valle 4, E. Lluberes 5, G. Paz 8 , D. Perez 14, E. Greenstein 3. WC: J. Wright 6, T. Brigham 7, J. Lopez 9, ,L. McCormick 5, M. Montalvo 24, D. Verdaja 11, AJ Schaefer 3, B. Wright 2, A. Torres 2, Three-Pointers: M. Montalvo 5. HT: WC 41-16. Rebounds: J. Lopez 8. Assist: J. Wright 5
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
▪ District 15-9A Semifinals — Lourdes 85, Southwest 37: LOU: Porras 34, Codispoti 17, Lopez 15. Assists: Sanchez 12. Rebounds: Paniagua 7.
▪ District 15-9A Semifinals — Ferguson 69, Coral Gables 18: FER (20-7): Pineda 12, Buitrago 10, Kingwood 10, Laureano 8, Y. Rodriguez 7, Abdala 5, Gonzalez 5, Tee Grant 4, A. Rodriguez 4, Sosa 2, Charlton 2. CG: Lamadriz 4, Flores 4, Johnson 4, Gaudin 4, C. Luis 2. HT: FER 53-8. Three pointers: Buitrago 2, Abdala, Gonzalez. Assists: Y. Rodriguez 4, Buitrago 3. Rebounds: Kingwood 10, A. Rodriguez 6. Steals: Y. Rodriguez 6, Pineda 5. Blocks: A. Rodriguez 4, Kingwood 4, Pineda 2
▪ District 7-5A Semifinals — SLAM 65, Riviera Prep 19: SL: Nayelee Velasquez 17, Jacqueline Garcia 16, Jailene Garcia 15.
▪ District 13-5A Quarterfinal — North Broward Prep 47, Coral Springs Charter 31: NBP: Madi Wilson 19, Laurel Alin 16.
WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE
BOYS’ SOCCER
Region 4-5A quarterfinal: Miami Beach at Varela, 3
Region 4-5A quarterfinal: Coral Reef at Columbus, 7
Region 4-5A quarterfinal at Milander: West Broward vs. American, 7
Region 4-5A quarterfinal: Everglades at Cypress Bay, 7
Region 3-5A quarterfinal: Wellington at Douglas, 7
Region 3-5A quarterfinal: Coral Springs at Greenacres John I. Leonard, 7
Region 4-4A quarterfinal at Tropical: St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Reagan, 5
Region 4-4A quarterfinal: Doral at South Broward, 6
Region 4-4A quarterfinal: Stuart Martin County at Northeast, 7
Region 4-4A quarterfinal: Fort Lauderdale at Palm Beach Lakes, 7
Region 4-3A quarterfinal: Mourning at Plantation American Heritage, 7
Region 4-3A quarterfinal: Pembroke Pines Charter at Jackson, 7
Region 4-2A quarterfinal: Edison at Gulliver, 3
Region 4-2A quarterfinal: Keys Gate at La Salle, 7
Region 4-2A quarterfinal: Kings Academy at North Broward Prep, 7
Region 4-2A quarterfinal: Coral Springs Charter at Delray American Heritage, 7
Region 4-1A quarterfinal: SLAM at Palmer Trinity, 3:30
Region 4-1A quarterfinal at Kendall Soccer Park: Riviera Prep vs. Archimedean, 2
Region 4-1A quarterfinal: Sagemont at Miami Country Day, 7
Region 4-1A quarterfinal: Scheck Hillel at Westminster Academy, 7
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
GMAC semifinals at Norland: 6 and 7:30
BCAA quarterfinals at Fort Lauderdale: Pembroke Pines Charter vs. Blanche Ely, 6:30; Dillard vs. Nova, 8
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
District 11-9A semifinals at Coral Glades: Monarch-Coral Glades winner vs. Deerfield Beach, 6; Taravella-Coral Springs winner vs. Douglas, 7:30
District 14-9A semifinals at Miami High: Krop vs. Hialeah, 6; Miami High vs. North Miami, 7:30
District 15-7A semifinals at Northwestern: Norland vs. Northwestern, 6; Central vs. NMB, 7:30
District 16-6A semifinals at Archbishop McCarthy: Stranahan-Hallandale winner vs. Archbishop McCarthy, 6; Pompano Beach-Coconut Creek winner vs. American Heritage, 7:30
District 13-5A semifinals at North Broward Prep: Delray American Heritage vs. Boca St. John Paul II, 5:30; North Broward Prep vs. Boca St. Andrews, 7
District 16-5A semifinals at Keys Gate: Ransom-Carrollton vs. Gulliver, 4; Westminster Christian-Key West winner vs. Keys Gate, 6
District 6-4A semifinals at Sagemont: Somerset Central Miramar vs. Sagemont, 5; South Florida HEAT-Doctors Charter winner vs. Miami Country Day, 7
