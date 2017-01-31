High School Sports

January 31, 2017 6:02 PM

Last-minute decisions likely to benefit Florida powerhouses

By Andre C. Fernandez

Not long after T.J. Slaton first took his place as Plantation American Heritage’s right tackle as a freshman, the scholarship offers started coming in.

On Wednesday morning, Slaton plans to tell everyone who was the lucky suitor for his services.

Many expect Slaton, a 6-4½, 360-pound tackle, who beefed up the Patriots’ offensive lines on three state championship teams during his high school career, is headed to Gainesville.

Slaton, who may convert to the defense at the next level, recently visited Georgia, but has named the University of Florida as a favorite for some time.

The U.S. Army All-American will spearhead another stellar class for American Heritage, which will have around 13 or 14 football players signing on Wednesday according to athletic director Karen Stearns.

Two of Slaton’s teammates – cornerback Marco Wilson and linebacker James Houston (an early enrollee) - have already chosen the Gators, and two of his fellow offensive linemen, Kai-Leon Herbert (University of Miami commit) and Robert Hawkins (FAU), are staying close to home.

They and the rest of the Patriots’ group will begin announcing at 8 a.m. at a ceremony at the school.

BIG DECISIONS

The suspense among reigning state champions from South Florida isn’t limited to Plantation.

Aquinas’ wide receiver Mike Harley created quite a stir among University of Miami fans of late after dropping his verbal commitment to West Virginia.

Harley (5-9, 155), another U.S. Army All-American and accomplished speedster who caught 30 passes for 437 yards and eight touchdowns for the Raiders this season, will announce if he’s indeed going to join the Hurricanes or any other school during CBS Sports Network’s live Signing Day show at approximately 10:15 a.m.

Harley will then join another huge signing class for 10-time state champion Aquinas, which will hold its ceremony at 3 p.m. The Raiders have roughly 20 players signing letters of intent with schools from the ACC, SEC, Pac-12, Big Ten, Conference USA and Notre Dame. Among them is running back Kyshaun Bryan recently switched out of his longtime commitment to South Carolina and now appears ready to sign with Iowa.

UM is hoping Columbus’ athlete C.J. Henderson will choose it over the Gators. Henderson would join teammate Trajan Bandy, a longtime Miami commitment, who will also sign Wednesday at the Explorers’ ceremony at noon.

Miami Carol City and Southridge each won their first state titles in over a decade this past December and have stellar signing classes.

Carol City’s De’Andre Wilder headlines the Chiefs’ class, which has three notable undecided players including former Canes commit Kevaughn Dingle, who might choose FIU.

Safeties Donelle Thomas and Naytron Culpepper are both considering USF among their top choices and will reveal them at the Chiefs’ ceremony at 10 a.m.

Most of Southridge’s elite have already enrolled at their respective colleges, but Spartans coach Billy Rolle said his squad will have about 15 more players signing at their ceremony scheduled for 9 a.m. Among them are safety Billy Gibson, a former UM commitment who visited Oregon recently, as well as wide receiver Rodney Scott and running back Bentavious Thompson.

Other big decisions around South Florida include Mater Academy where cornerback Latavious Brini, a former Georgia commitment, could be a huge get for Butch Davis at FIU if he picks the Panthers at 1:30 p.m.

Miramar cornerback Brian Edwards might choose UM at 1 p.m. giving the Canes another key addition.

Class 3A state runner-up Chaminade-Madonna will have at least six players sign including their top two – Josh Ali and Chris Whittaker - with Kentucky at 11:30 a.m.

Deerfield Beach already sent wide receiver Jerry Jeudy to Alabama, but has at least 10 signing at 10:30 a.m.

And South Broward, a program that was 0-10 in 2015, will have six players sign.

Broward’s Top 25 recruits

RANK

NAME

POS.

SCHOOL

HT.

WT.

COLLEGE

1.

Jerry Jeudy

WR

Deerfield Beach

6-1

177

Alabama

2.

Stanford Samuels III

CB

Flanagan

6-2

175

Florida State

3.

Trevon Grimes

WR

St. Thomas Aquinas

6-3

202

Ohio State

4.

Tedarrell Slaton

OG

American Heritage

6-4½

360

Undecided

5.

Daniel Wright

S

Boyd Anderson

6-1

187

Alabama

6.

Marco Wilson

CB

American Heritage

6-0

180

Florida

7.

Kai-Leon Herbert

OT

American Heritage

6-5

284

Miami

8.

Michael Harley

WR

St. Thomas Aquinas

5-9

155

Undecided

9.

Tyler Dunning

OLB

St. Thomas Aquinas

6-0

229

Mississippi St.

10.

Jonathan Ford

DT

Dillard

6-5

275

Miami

11.

Jordan Wright

DE

Dillard

6-2

225

Kentucky

12.

Kivon Bennett

DT

St. Thomas Aquinas

6-2

280

Tennessee

13.

Dorian Hall

ATH

South Broward

6-4

200

Undecided

14.

Jacob Lichtenstein

DE

Cypress Bay

6-5

248

USC

15.

Jake Allen

QB

St. Thomas Aquinas

6-3

200

Florida

16.

Leroy Henley

WR

Deerfield Beach

5-11

186

East Carolina

17.

Brian Edwards

CB

Miramar

6-3

195

Undecided

18.

Kyshaun Bryan

RB

St. Thomas Aquinas

5-10

190

Iowa

19.

James Houston

OLB

American Heritage

6-1

225

Florida

20.

Randall Haynie

CB

Cardinal Gibbons

6-0

178

Vanderbilt

21.

Joshua Ali

ATH

Chaminade-Madonna

6-0

180

Kentucky

22.

Clevan Thomas

WR

Flanagan

5-11½

192

Kentucky

23.

Lashawn Paulino-Bell

DE

St. Thomas Aquinas

6-4

235

Michigan St.

24.

Kedonis Haslem

OG

St. Thomas Aquinas

6-3

290

Toledo

25.

Michael Nesbitt

CB

Boyd Anderson

6-0

185

Kentucky

Miami-Dade’s Top 25 recruits

RANK

NAME

POS.

SCHOOL

HT.

WT.

COLLEGE

1.

Navaughn Donaldson

OT

Central

6-5½

335

Miami

2.

Christopher Henderson

CB

Columbus

6-1

175

Undecided

3.

Kadeem Telfort

OT

Booker T.

6-7

300

Florida

4.

Trajan Bandy

CB

Columbus

5-9½

180

Miami

5.

Kemore Gamble

TE

Southridge

6-4

216

Florida

6.

De'Andre Wilder

OLB

Carol City

6-2

197

Miami

7.

Latavious Brini

CB

Mater Academy

6-2

200

Undecided

8.

Robert Burns

RB

Gulliver Prep

5-11

209

Miami

9.

Guy Thomas

DE

Booker T.

6-3

202

Nebraska

10.

Naytron Culpepper

S

Carol City

6-0

175

Undecided

11.

Owen Carney

DE

Central

6-3

232

Illinois

12.

Carmoni Green

WR

Central

6-1

192

Illinois

13.

Kevaughn Dingle

WR

Carol City

6-1

195

Undecided

14.

Shawn Davis

CB

Southridge

5-11

190

Florida

15.

Rodney Scott

WR

Southridge

6-0

175

Undecided

16.

Bentavious Thompson

RB

Southridge

5-11

187

Undecided

17.

Waynmon Steed

ILB

Central

6-0½

221

Miami

18.

Nadarius Fagan

OLB

Southridge

6-2

200

Syracuse

19.

Dedrick Mackey

CB

Booker T.

5-11

165

Purdue

20.

Deandre Johnson

DE

Southridge

6-3

235

Tennessee

21.

Anthony White Jr.

WR

Central

6-1

170

Washington State

22.

Cody Bowes

OG

Southridge

6-4

280

Undecided

23.

Billy Gibson

S

Southridge

6-1

185

Undecided

24.

Antwan Collier

CB

Southridge

6-3

178

UCF

25.

Joshua Dinson

CB

Central

5-9

165

Undecided

Sports Videos