Last-minute decisions likely to benefit Florida powerhouses

1:39 Emily Estefan finds her voice Pause

2:11 Protesters erupt at downtown government center in Miami

0:44 Thieves steal over $200K in jewelry from mall store

0:31 Driver hits 5-year-old boy crossing street

1:56 Protesters march against Trump's immigration order at Miami International Airport

0:33 Dion Waiters comments on Heat's eighth win in a row

1:57 Dion Waiters says it feels good to be Eastern Conference Player of the Week

1:04 Bishop punched in face during Mass

1:37 The hungry, new Little Havana