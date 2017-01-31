Last-minute decisions likely to benefit Florida powerhouses

Not long after T.J. Slaton first took his place as Plantation American Heritage’s right tackle as a freshman, the scholarship offers started coming in.
On Wednesday morning, Slaton plans to tell everyone who was the lucky suitor for his services.
Many expect Slaton, a 6-4½, 360-pound tackle, who beefed up the Patriots’ offensive lines on three state championship teams during his high school career, is headed to Gainesville.
Slaton, who may convert to the defense at the next level, recently visited Georgia, but has named the University of Florida as a favorite for some time.
The U.S. Army All-American will spearhead another stellar class for American Heritage, which will have around 13 or 14 football players signing on Wednesday according to athletic director Karen Stearns.
Two of Slaton’s teammates – cornerback Marco Wilson and linebacker James Houston (an early enrollee) - have already chosen the Gators, and two of his fellow offensive linemen, Kai-Leon Herbert (University of Miami commit) and Robert Hawkins (FAU), are staying close to home.
They and the rest of the Patriots’ group will begin announcing at 8 a.m. at a ceremony at the school.
BIG DECISIONS
The suspense among reigning state champions from South Florida isn’t limited to Plantation.
Aquinas’ wide receiver Mike Harley created quite a stir among University of Miami fans of late after dropping his verbal commitment to West Virginia.
Harley (5-9, 155), another U.S. Army All-American and accomplished speedster who caught 30 passes for 437 yards and eight touchdowns for the Raiders this season, will announce if he’s indeed going to join the Hurricanes or any other school during CBS Sports Network’s live Signing Day show at approximately 10:15 a.m.
Harley will then join another huge signing class for 10-time state champion Aquinas, which will hold its ceremony at 3 p.m. The Raiders have roughly 20 players signing letters of intent with schools from the ACC, SEC, Pac-12, Big Ten, Conference USA and Notre Dame. Among them is running back Kyshaun Bryan recently switched out of his longtime commitment to South Carolina and now appears ready to sign with Iowa.
UM is hoping Columbus’ athlete C.J. Henderson will choose it over the Gators. Henderson would join teammate Trajan Bandy, a longtime Miami commitment, who will also sign Wednesday at the Explorers’ ceremony at noon.
Miami Carol City and Southridge each won their first state titles in over a decade this past December and have stellar signing classes.
Carol City’s De’Andre Wilder headlines the Chiefs’ class, which has three notable undecided players including former Canes commit Kevaughn Dingle, who might choose FIU.
Safeties Donelle Thomas and Naytron Culpepper are both considering USF among their top choices and will reveal them at the Chiefs’ ceremony at 10 a.m.
Most of Southridge’s elite have already enrolled at their respective colleges, but Spartans coach Billy Rolle said his squad will have about 15 more players signing at their ceremony scheduled for 9 a.m. Among them are safety Billy Gibson, a former UM commitment who visited Oregon recently, as well as wide receiver Rodney Scott and running back Bentavious Thompson.
Other big decisions around South Florida include Mater Academy where cornerback Latavious Brini, a former Georgia commitment, could be a huge get for Butch Davis at FIU if he picks the Panthers at 1:30 p.m.
Miramar cornerback Brian Edwards might choose UM at 1 p.m. giving the Canes another key addition.
Class 3A state runner-up Chaminade-Madonna will have at least six players sign including their top two – Josh Ali and Chris Whittaker - with Kentucky at 11:30 a.m.
Deerfield Beach already sent wide receiver Jerry Jeudy to Alabama, but has at least 10 signing at 10:30 a.m.
And South Broward, a program that was 0-10 in 2015, will have six players sign.
Broward’s Top 25 recruits
RANK
NAME
POS.
SCHOOL
HT.
WT.
COLLEGE
1.
Jerry Jeudy
WR
Deerfield Beach
6-1
177
Alabama
2.
Stanford Samuels III
CB
Flanagan
6-2
175
Florida State
3.
Trevon Grimes
WR
St. Thomas Aquinas
6-3
202
Ohio State
4.
Tedarrell Slaton
OG
American Heritage
6-4½
360
Undecided
5.
Daniel Wright
S
Boyd Anderson
6-1
187
Alabama
6.
Marco Wilson
CB
American Heritage
6-0
180
Florida
7.
Kai-Leon Herbert
OT
American Heritage
6-5
284
Miami
8.
Michael Harley
WR
St. Thomas Aquinas
5-9
155
Undecided
9.
Tyler Dunning
OLB
St. Thomas Aquinas
6-0
229
Mississippi St.
10.
Jonathan Ford
DT
Dillard
6-5
275
Miami
11.
Jordan Wright
DE
Dillard
6-2
225
Kentucky
12.
Kivon Bennett
DT
St. Thomas Aquinas
6-2
280
Tennessee
13.
Dorian Hall
ATH
South Broward
6-4
200
Undecided
14.
Jacob Lichtenstein
DE
Cypress Bay
6-5
248
USC
15.
Jake Allen
QB
St. Thomas Aquinas
6-3
200
Florida
16.
Leroy Henley
WR
Deerfield Beach
5-11
186
East Carolina
17.
Brian Edwards
CB
Miramar
6-3
195
Undecided
18.
Kyshaun Bryan
RB
St. Thomas Aquinas
5-10
190
Iowa
19.
James Houston
OLB
American Heritage
6-1
225
Florida
20.
Randall Haynie
CB
Cardinal Gibbons
6-0
178
Vanderbilt
21.
Joshua Ali
ATH
Chaminade-Madonna
6-0
180
Kentucky
22.
Clevan Thomas
WR
Flanagan
5-11½
192
Kentucky
23.
Lashawn Paulino-Bell
DE
St. Thomas Aquinas
6-4
235
Michigan St.
24.
Kedonis Haslem
OG
St. Thomas Aquinas
6-3
290
Toledo
25.
Michael Nesbitt
CB
Boyd Anderson
6-0
185
Kentucky
Miami-Dade’s Top 25 recruits
RANK
NAME
POS.
SCHOOL
HT.
WT.
COLLEGE
1.
Navaughn Donaldson
OT
Central
6-5½
335
Miami
2.
Christopher Henderson
CB
Columbus
6-1
175
Undecided
3.
Kadeem Telfort
OT
Booker T.
6-7
300
Florida
4.
Trajan Bandy
CB
Columbus
5-9½
180
Miami
5.
Kemore Gamble
TE
Southridge
6-4
216
Florida
6.
De'Andre Wilder
OLB
Carol City
6-2
197
Miami
7.
Latavious Brini
CB
Mater Academy
6-2
200
Undecided
8.
Robert Burns
RB
Gulliver Prep
5-11
209
Miami
9.
Guy Thomas
DE
Booker T.
6-3
202
Nebraska
10.
Naytron Culpepper
S
Carol City
6-0
175
Undecided
11.
Owen Carney
DE
Central
6-3
232
Illinois
12.
Carmoni Green
WR
Central
6-1
192
Illinois
13.
Kevaughn Dingle
WR
Carol City
6-1
195
Undecided
14.
Shawn Davis
CB
Southridge
5-11
190
Florida
15.
Rodney Scott
WR
Southridge
6-0
175
Undecided
16.
Bentavious Thompson
RB
Southridge
5-11
187
Undecided
17.
Waynmon Steed
ILB
Central
6-0½
221
Miami
18.
Nadarius Fagan
OLB
Southridge
6-2
200
Syracuse
19.
Dedrick Mackey
CB
Booker T.
5-11
165
Purdue
20.
Deandre Johnson
DE
Southridge
6-3
235
Tennessee
21.
Anthony White Jr.
WR
Central
6-1
170
Washington State
22.
Cody Bowes
OG
Southridge
6-4
280
Undecided
23.
Billy Gibson
S
Southridge
6-1
185
Undecided
24.
Antwan Collier
CB
Southridge
6-3
178
UCF
25.
Joshua Dinson
CB
Central
5-9
165
Undecided
