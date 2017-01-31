Southridge, S. Miami romp; Palmetto, N. Miami win close games in GMAC boys

Southridge’s boys’ basketball team has exceeded even its coach’s expectations.
When former assistant Justin Bess was promoted to coach this past summer, he knew his underclassmen had the talent to compete.
But in a few short months, the Spartans have grown into a surprising contender that enters next week’s playoffs as the No. 1 seed in their district.
On Monday night at the Sunset gym, Southridge continued to progress with a solid 67-51 victory over Mourning in the quarterfinals of the GMAC tournament.
The Spartans (18-2) will next play South Miami (20-3), which crushed the host Knights (14-11) in the later game Monday, in the semifinals on Wednesday night at 6 p.m.
Palmetto will play North Miami (18-4), which beat Coral Gables (13-10) on Monday, in the other semifinal at 7:30 p.m.
Palmetto (16-7) scored a big win Monday over Norland (18-6) in the quarterfinals and entered the season as the favorite to win District 16-9A. But Southridge enters next week’s district tournament as the top seed after having defeated Palmetto twice this season.
“It took a lot of skill development and convincing them that they could play this well,” said Bess, who was an assistant coach for Southridge for four seasons before previous coach John Herron accepted a job in the athletic department at the University of Florida.
Southridge has only two seniors on the roster and has been led by a strong core of sophomores such as guard Toru Dean, who finished with 14 points, three assists and two steals Monday. Forward Lee Flenor (14 points and 14 rebounds on Monday) and guard Marquis Damon are also having good seasons, as well as junior guard Justin Quinones.
▪ GMAC quarterfinal — Palmetto 67, Norland 56: Josmel Martinez and Danilo Castellanos combined for 42 points against Norland. The last time the two teams met they combined for only 11 points.
“They were quiet in the last game. But this time they were much better,” assistant coach Alex Ordoqui said. “We tried to beat Norland individually in the first game, but this time we tried to beat them collectively.”
▪ GMAC quarterfinal — North Miami 67, Coral Gables 64: Dante Innocent finished with 22 points and Richard Charles had 20 to lead the Pioneers (18-4).
“[Palmetto] is a lot faster and aggressive so were going to have to adjust to their speed the next game,” North Miami coach Raynald Benoit said.
GMAC quarterfinals — South Miami 84, Sunset 43: Ezacuras Dawson put on a show with a couple of highlight-reel dunks and finished with 30 points, seven assists and three steals. Senior Keavon Tyler finished with 14 points, eight rebounds and three steals.
SR (18-2): Dean 14, Bedgood 5, Figueroa 6, Quinones 11, Damon 6, Deguerre-Jean 11, Flenor 14. ATM (11-9): Ydevert 10, Edmer 2, Burgos 19, Rumph 11, Johnson 4, Jean-Baptiste 3, Chang 4. Half: SR 37-26. Three-pointers: Quinones 3, Burgos 2, Rumph, Bedgood. Rebounds: Flenor 14. Assists: Dean 3.
PAL (16-7): Martinez 22, Castellano 19, Hamburger 8, Starks 6, Debrito 3, Shinhoster 6, Rodriguez 4, Menendez 2. NOR (18-6): Rolle 19, Wilkerson 14, Brown 8, West 6, Griffin 6, Ford 3. HT: NOR 35-32. Three-pointers: Casellano 3. Assists: Starks 8. Rebounds: Mar tinez 11. Steals: Rodriguez 3.
SM (20-3): Dawson 30, Cerphy 4, Arnold 3, Tyler 14, Ferguson 5, Wright 4, Fraga 3, Glover 10, Lopez 2, Mercedes 1, Betancourt 4, Sanchez 4. SUN (14-11): Pierre 13, Harris 5, Pellerano 7, Martinez 6, Gorban 6, McDuffie 6. Half: SM 50-20. Three-pointers: Dawson 2, Tyler 3, Fraga, McDuffie 2, Harris, Martinez, Arnold 3. Rebounds: Tyler 8, Assists: Dawson 7. Steals: Tyler, Dawson 3.
NM (18-4): Jonas Gullaume 15, Dante Innocent 22, Richard Charles 20. Rebounds: Innocent 8. Assists: Gullaume 4. Steals: Gullaume 7. Three-pointers: Charles 6-9, Innocent 3-6. HT: 27-21 NM.
SOCCER
The 40th annual Miami-Dade County soccer coaches meeting will be held Thursday at 7 p.m. at Miami Country Day School. At the meeting coaches will discuss All-County teams, Senior All-Star teams, FACA Senior All-Star teams, FACA All-State teams, and FACA and FHSAA soccer rules and concerns for this season and the next. For more info, contact Jeff Watson at 305-498-1263 or watsonj@miamicountryday.org.
MORE BOYS’ BASKETBALL
▪ Archbishop Carroll 86, Greater Miami 51: AC: Silva 24, Gomez 15, Aarestrup 12, Villamil 11, Joray 8, Deribeaux 6, Mendez 4, Russo 4, Cordero 2. GM: Sebastian 12, Sebastian 11, Adam 8, Francisco 7, Daniel 6, Donovan 3, Jean Paul 2. Rebounds: Gomez 7. Assists: Cordero 10. Steals: Gomez 5. Three pointers: Silva 4, Villamil 3, Joray 2, Deribeaux 2, Aarestrup 2, Sebastian 2.
▪ Braddock 75, TERRA 64: TER: Swlhart 19, Nuvarro 12, Bove 9, Caporale 7, Moreno 6, Donnelly 5, Cabezas 3, Citronel 3. BRA (10-11): Dupont 21, Simon 21, Acosta 8, Daniel 7, Penalver 6, Castellanos 6, Guido 4, Valdes 2. Three-pointers: Simon 3, Acosta 2. Rebounds: Castellanos 11, Dupont 6. HT: BRA 43-23.
▪ Palmer Trinity 58, Everglades Prep 19: PT (16-6) Bess 15, Cuellar 10, Yanes 10, Waldman 10. HT: PT 32-15. Three-pointers: Bess 2, Cuellar 2, Yanes 2. Rebounds: Bess 7. Steals: Friedland 4. Assists: Friedland 5.
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
▪ Doral Academy 60, Belen 30: DA (12-0, districts): Cobas 22, Ayesa 15, Santos 9, Nuñez 8, K. Perez 5, R. Perez 4. BEL: Rodriguez 17, Torres de Navarra 8, Dajer 7, Carrillo 6, Milton 2, Rosell 2, Bravo 1. HT: DA 27-20. Three-pointers: Ayesa 4, Santos 3, Dajer, K. Perez, Nuñez, Torres de Navarra.
▪ Archbishop Carroll 74, Pinecrest Prep 27: AC: Gomez 16, Deribeaux 15, Mendez 14, Cruz 8, Joray 6, Aarestrup 6, Cordero 4, Silva 3, Villamil 2. PP: Leal 14, Hurtado 6, Santiesteban 5, Newton 2. Rebounds: Deribeaux 6, Russo 6. Assists Cordero 5, Deribeaux 5, Cruz 5. Steals: Deribeaux 7. Three pointers: Deribeaux 4, Cruz 2, Cordero, Silva, Leal 4.
▪ Miami Christian 102, Champagnat 65: MC (23-2). MC: Rosario 26, Alvarez 17, Camacho 16, Diaz 13, Hernandez 9, Haase 7, Rivera 6, Oquendo 6. Rebounds: Haase 10. Assists: Camacho 8. Steals: Camacho 4. HT: MC 47-32.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
▪ Hillel 65, MAST 37: MA: Rodriguez 11, Pierre 8, Rafael 5, Ruiz 4, Matos 3, Garcia 3, Marero 3. HIL (11-9): Rosenthal 19, Ayache 18, Klainbaum 12, Taieb 8, Givner 4, Brener 2, Vaygensberg 2. Three-pointers: Rosenthal 3, Ayache 2. Rebounds: Klainbaum 8. Assists: Givner 4. Steals: Klainbaum 4.
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
▪ Archbishop Carroll 44, Pinecrest Prep 23: AC: Kozak 29, Martinez 8, Moye 2, Estrella 2, Caldera 2, Abellard 1. PP: Amanda 9, Valentina 8, Daniela 5, Victoria 1
TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Region 4-5A semifinal at Columbus: Lourdes vs. Coral Gables, 7
Region 4-5A semifinal: Cypress Bay at Cooper City, 7
Region 4-4A semifinal: Archbishop McCarthy at St. Thomas Aquinas, 6
Region 4-3A semifinal at Milander: Miami Springs vs. American Heritage, 7
Region 4-2A semifinal: Westminster Christian at Carrollton, 4
Region 4-1A semifinal: Somerset Charter at Palmer Trinity, 3:30
Region 4-1A semifinal: South Florida HEAT at Miami Country Day, 7
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
District 11-9A quarterfinals at Coral Glades: Taravella vs. Coral Springs, 6; Monarch vs. Coral Glades, 7:30
District 15-9A semifinals at Lourdes: Southwest vs. Lourdes, 5; Ferguson vs. Coral Gables, 7
District 16-8A semifinals at Mourning: Reagan vs. Westland Hialeah, 5; Mourning vs. Mater Academy, 7
District 16-7A semifinals at Miami Springs: St. Brendan vs. Jackson, 6; Doral vs. Miami Springs, 7:30
District 13-5A opening round at North Broward Prep: Coral Springs Charter vs. North Broward Prep, 6:30
District 14-5A opening round at Pine Crest: NSU University School vs. Chaminade-Madonna, 6
District 15-5A semifinals at Booker T. Washington: Monsignor Pace vs. Booker T., 6; Edison vs. La Salle, 7:30
District 16-5A quarterfinals: Key West at Westminster Christian, 4; Carrollton at Ransom Everglades, 7
District 7-4A semifinals at Riviera Prep: Archbishop Curley vs. Florida Christian, 5; Riviera Prep vs. SLAM, 7
District 8-4A semifinals at Palmer Trinity: Marathon vs. Palm Glades Prep, 5:30; Miami Community Charter vs. Palmer Trinity, 7:30
District 8-3A semifinals at Posnack: Somerset Academy vs. Coral Springs Christian-Divine Savior winner, 4:30; Posnack vs. Hebrew Academy, 6:30
District 8-2A semifinal at Miami Christian: Island Christian vs. Princeton Christian, 7
Last week’s best Miami-Dade performances
TEAMS OF THE WEEK
The St. Brendan cheerleading team repeated as state champions by winning the Class 1A Extra Large division.
The Ferguson girls’ basketball team won its first GMAC championship with wins over Booker T. Washington, Hialeah and Norland. The Falcons were led by Sheslanie Laureano and Natalia Pineda, who scored a combined 107 points in the three games.
ATHLETES OF THE WEEK
Jamal Mashburn, Jr., Gulliver, boys’ basketball: Mashburn scored a combined 59 points to lead the Raiders to an 82-78 overtime victory over Archbishop McCarthy and a 67-66 win over La Salle.
Diamond Celestine, Hialeah, girls’ basketball: Celestine finished with 31 points in a loss to eventual GMAC champion Ferguson in the semifinals of that tournament.
Felipe Baptista, La Salle, boys’ soccer: Baptista scored the lone goal in a 1-0 shutout win for the Royal Lions over Edison to secure the District 15-2A championship.
Julian Sara and Diego Vega, Columbus, boys’ soccer: Sara and Vega scored the goals in a 2-1 overtime win over Miami Beach that helped the Explorers win the District 15-5A title.
Brianna Gomez, Miami Springs, girls’ soccer: Gomez made several saves during regulation and then stopped three of four shots in the shootout round to lead the Golden Hawks to a 2-1 win over Pembroke Pines Charter in the Region 4-3A quarterfinals.
Juliana Bonavita, Coral Gables, girls’ soccer: Bonavita scored in overtime to lift the Cavaliers to a 2-1 win over Palmetto in a Region 4-5A quarterfinal.
Chris Sanchez, Southwest, wrestling: Sanchez defeated Columbus’ Robert Perez 4-3 in the heavyweight class to help the Eagles win South Florida’s first outdoor dual meet.
Andre C. Fernandez
Last week’s best Broward performances
TEAM OF THE WEEK
Solomon Uyaelunmo had a team-high 15 points, Butler 6-5 signee Jerald Butler added 14 points against his former school and Southern Cal 7-0 signee Victor Uyaelunmo had nine points and was a shot-blocking force as the Class 5A power Calvary Christian boys’ basketball team (16-4) held on for a 53-50 victory over host Class 4A power Westminster Academy (22-4).
ATHLETES OF THE WEEK
Celeste Talbot, Archbishop McCarthy, girls’ soccer: Talbot scored to lead the Mavericks over TERRA 2-0 in the Region 4-4A quarterfinals.
Jahmahr Hyacinthe, Nova, wrestling: Hyacinthe won the 160-pound weight class to lead Nova to the Meyerson-Trichon Invitational team title.
Horace Tapper and Roberto Lujan, Northeast, boys’ soccer: Tapper ad Lujan scored a goal each to lead the Hurricanes past Fort Lauderdale 3-1 for the District 14-4A title.
Shante Walker, South Broward, girls’ basketball: Walker had a team-high 25 points and 13 rebounds to help the Bulldogs hold on for a 60-56 victory over Fort Lauderdale and secure its second consecutive BCAA Big 8 Girls title.
Stevens St. Fleur, Deerfield Beach, wrestling: St. Fleur won the 113-pound weight class to help the Bucks place third at the Meyerson-Trichon Invitational.
Taylor Smith, American Heritage, girls’ basketball: Taylor had 17 points and eight rebounds to lead the Patriots (22-2) over Dillard 55-41.
Brett Haeffner, Pine Crest, boys’ basketball: Haeffner had the game-winning shot to help the Panthers upset FSU signee Anthony Polite-led Boca St. Andrews 61-59 in overtime.
Mateo Pieschacon, Cypress Bay, boys’ soccer: Pieschacon had two goals to lead the Lightning past archrival West Broward 3-0 for the District 13-5A title.
Emma Wallhoff, Westminster Academy, girls’ basketball: Wahloff made six three-pointers and scored 24 points to lead the Lions over Highlands Christian 58-41.
Livi Harris and Brielle Fuchs, South Florida HEAT, girls’ soccer: Harris and Fuchs scored to lead the HEAT over Hillel 6-0 in the Region 4-1A quarterfinals.
FABIAN LYON
THE MIAMI HERALD’S
SOUTH FLORIDA TOP 10
BOYS
1. Miami Christian (21-2)
2. Dillard (18-4)
3. Calvary Christian (16-4)
4. West. Academy (22-4)
5. Blanche Ely (18-5)
6. South Miami (20-3)
7. Mater Academy (16-3)
8. Arch. Carroll (22-2)
9. Sagemont (17-6)
10. Southridge (18-2)
Under consideration: Palmetto (16-7), Norland (18-6), NSU University School (16-6), North Miami (18-4), Doral Academy (20-4), Hallandale (18-6), Deerfield Beach (17-6), McArthur (15-12).
GIRLS
1. Country Day (23-1)
2. South Broward (24-3)
3. Am. Heritage (20-2)
4. Nova (18-5)
5. Ferguson (19-7)
6. Fort Lauderdale (19-3)
7. Douglas (24-2)
8. Gulliver (18-9)
9. Norland (17-7)
10. Miami High (13-6)
Under consideration: Lourdes (12-6), Hialeah (17-7), Flanagan (19-4), Boyd Anderson (17-7), Cardinal Gibbons (15-6), Northeast (9-7), Central (15-5), Archbishop McCarthy (17-7).
