Four South Florida schools win state cheerleading titles on final day of competition

As soon as her Coral Springs Charter team stuck the final part of its routine Sunday, Panthers coach Emonii Word slammed her hands on the floor of the University of Florida’s Stephen C. O’Connell Center before letting out a shout of excitement and hugging a pair of her cheerleaders.
After two straight years of runner-up finishes, Word knew her team finally pulled through.
Coral Springs Charter capped its season by winning its first state cheerleading title in the Class 1A small non-tumbling division, beating out five other teams for the top spot and becoming one of four area teams to come away with state titles on the final day of the competitive cheerleading state championships.
“It’s been three years in the making,” Word said after the meet. “I was just so happy that they did their best and left the floor with no what-ifs.”
Fort Lauderdale’s Stranahan High won the Class 1A Large Non-Tumbling division title for its second competitive cheerleading state title in school history and first since 2014. It edged out four teams in the finals.
Dillard won its second state title in three years by landing top honors in the 2A large non-tumbling division. Blanche Ely, which advanced to the finals after a second-place finish in the semifinals earlier in the day, took third place overall.
Coral Glades won the Class 2A extra large non-tumbling division when it edged Sunrise’s Piper High in a two-team final. The state title is Coral Glades’ fourth in school history and first since 2014.
The four schools join St. Brendan as area schools to win a state competitive cheerleading title. The Sabres successfully defended their title in the Class 1A extra large varsity division on Saturday.
Ten additional area teams also competed on Sunday:
▪ Coral Springs High, which was the defending back-to-back state champion in the Class 2A small non-tumbling division, finished in third on Sunday.
▪ Monsiginor Pace finished third of three finalists in the Class 1A extra large non-tumbling division a year after placing fifth in the Class 1A large non-tumbling division.
▪ Pompano Beach finished seventh out of 10 teams in the 1A small non-tumbling semifinals. The top three advanced to the finals.
▪ American Heritage Plantation finished ninth in the 1A small non-tumbling semifinals.
▪ Miami Carol City, the first public Miami-Dade school to reach the state championship for competitive cheerleading, finished 10th in the 1A small non-tumbling semifinals.
▪ Miramar finished fifth out of nine teams in the 2A small non-tumbling semifinals. The top three advanced to the finals.
▪ Nova finished eighth in the 2A small non-tumbling semifinals.
▪ Deerfield Beach finished ninth in the 2A small non-tumbling semifinals.
▪ West Broward finished fourth out of seven teams in the 2A large non-tumbling semifinals. The top two advanced to the finals. The Bobcats came in third at last year’s state championship finals.
▪ Mater Academy finished fifth in the 2A large non-tumbling semifinals.
