St. Brendan runs away with the Class 1A Extra Large Varsity Division title at state cheerleading

St. Brendan made history last year as the first Miami-Dade school to win a state title in competitive cheerleading.
The school had little problem defending its crown on Saturday afternoon.
With a crowd of about 70 friends, family members and fellow cheerleaders cheering and screaming directly in front of them on the arena floor of the University of Florida’s O’Connell Center, St. Brendan ran away with the Class 1A Extra Large Varsity Division title on the first day of the two-day state competitive cheerleading championships. It also marks the fourth time the Sabres finished in the top two at the state championship, as the school took runner-up honors in 2013 and 2014.
Doral Academy, which topped St. Brendan in the regional meet, came in second place in the five-team 1A XL Varsity Division finals.
Western (2A Large Varsity), Archbishop McCarthy (2A Medium Non-Tumbling), Chaminade Madonna (1A Medium Non-Tumbling) and Monarch (2A Medium Varsity) all also competed in their respective finals on Saturday but finished outside the top three. Archbishop Academy reached the finals after a second-place finish in the semifinals earlier in the day. The rest of the teams automatically earned a spot in the finals by placing as a top-two team during their regional meet.
South Plantation, which won the Class 2A state title in the large non-tumbling division last year, took third place in the semifinal round of the medium non-tumbling division and did not advance to the finals.
Competition concludes on Sunday, during which 16 area high schools will compete in six of the seven divisions. Headlining the group is Coral Springs, the back-to-back state Class 2A small squad non-tumbling state champion. It is one of five area teams that earned an automatic spot in the finals based on their performance during regionals.
BOYS’ SOCCER
▪ Late Friday: 3A District 15 Championship, American Heritage Plantation 2, Pines Charter 0. Goals: Shanyder Borgelin, Landon Lupo. Jonathan Gomes shutout. Plantation 18-1-2.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
▪ Late Friday: Monsignor Pace 40, Mater Academy 32: MA: Anduja 14, Ramirez 6, Dalmav 3, Alicandu 6, Osario 3, MP: Whitfield 5, Troup-Bishop 10, Pratt 16, Joseph 7, Cumbermack 2,. Half: MP-20-19. 3-Ptrs: Anduja 1, Alicandu 1, Pratt 2. Rebounds: Troup-Bishop 9. Assists: Pratt 5. Steals: Cumbermack 6
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
▪ Gulliver Prep 82, Archbishop McCarthy 78 (OT): GP: Mashburn 35, LaMonica 17, Taylor 15, Sanders 10, Robinson 3, Perry 2 AM: Avila 23, Enriquez 14, Andrew 14, Marquis 10, Sheldon 8, Sean 5, Luke 3, Kevin 1 Threes: Mashburn 4, Taylor 2, Sanders 2, Avila 3, Enriquez 2, Sheldon 2, Andrew 2 Assists: Robinson 7 Rebounds: Sanders 8.
▪ Late Friday: Miami Springs 80, Miami Sunset 69: Castro 32, Lavernia 23, Valencia 11, Posada 8. Assists: Castro 4, Posada 4. Rebounds: Valencia 18.
▪ Late Friday: Palmer Trinity 51, Somerset Silver Palms 47: PT (15-6): Bess 11, Diaz 11. SSP: Alonso 10. HT: SSP 23-19. Three-pointers: Yanes 2, Bess 2, Alonso 2. Rebounds: Waldman 5. Steals: Diaz 3. Assists: Friedland 3.
▪ Late Friday: Hialeah Gardens 64, Killian 61: HG (10-10): Marlon 19, Romer 17, Lopez 14, Pabon 6, Borrell 4, Padilla 4. Killian: Morinstien 11 , Calatugud 11, Walker 11. Rebs: Romer 15. Assists: Suarez 5. Steals: Romer 8. Blocks: Romer 7. 3's: Lopez 2.
▪ Late Friday: LaSalle 76, St Brendan 70 (OT): LaSalle: Gaetan 17, Salbalza 2, Bernabeu 18, Pita 11, Szlaien 12, Fortuny 10, Cicilia 0, Xirianch 6. Three-pointers: Gaetan 2. St Brendan: Fernandez 2, Martinez 2, Valledor 27, Garcia 2, Saller 4, DeLaTorre 12, Pizarro 6, Iglesias 9, Martinez 4. Half: St. Brendan 32-23.
▪ Late Friday: Braddock 58, South Dade 45: SD: Zerry 16, Mark 12, Yadin 5, Grouenzo 4, Alec 3, Zemrope 3. BRAD (9-11): Dupont 21, Penalver 12, Daniel 8, Madonna 6, Simon 5, Valdes 5, Fernandez 1.
