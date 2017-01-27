Ronald Reagan boys win district in a shootout

It was a nail-biting rivalry game that went to penalty kicks after playing to a scoreless tie for Ronald Reagan and Doral Academy in a District 16-4A boys’ soccer final.
Third-string goalie Nicolas Jordan saved Felipe Ospina’s shot in penalty kicks. Then sophomore Gabriel Bacan kicked the game-winning goal to give the Ronald Reagan a 1-0 win and its first district title since 2008.
Starting goalie Jonathan Velez went in for a save in the fifth minute and landed on his knee, which forced him to exit the game. Jordan, a sophomore in his first year on the team, was given the opportunity play, and he responded with eight saves.
The Bison (18-5-1) will face St. Thomas Aquinas on Wednesday at 7 p.m. South Broward shut out the Raiders 2-0.
The Firebirds will play South Broward in the Region 4-4A quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
▪ District 16-4A Final - Reagan 1, Doral 0 (PKs 6-5).
▪ District 16-2A Final - Gulliver 3, Keys Gate 2 (PKs): Ross Shellow goal. GUL 17-1-3.
▪ District 16-3A Final - Jackson 3, Mourning 1: Pablo Medina 2 goals. Victor Alonzo goal JAX 20-2-1.
▪ District 15-1A Final - Archimedean 1, SLAM Academy 0: Juan Lopez goal. David Cuitiva assist.
▪ District 16-1A Final - Palmer Trinity 3, Riviera Prep 0: Alberto Franceschi 2 goals, assist. Henry Fernandez goal. PT 18-1-1.
▪ District 14-2A Final - North Broward Prep 1, Coral Springs Charter 0.
▪ District 15-2A Final - LaSalle 1, Edison 0: Felipe Baptista goal. Iker Sanchez shutout. LS 12-3-5.
▪ District 15-5A Final - Columbus 2, Miami Beach 1 (OT): Julian Sara goal. Diego Vega goal.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
▪ Region 4-1A Quarterfinals - Miami Country Day 5, Westminster Academy 3 (PK’s): PK’s : Daniele Geathers, Mea Allen, Ally Rodriquez , Laurel Ivory, Becky Bibas
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
▪ SLAM 45, Sagemont 38: SL (20-2): Marta Franco 18, Jacqueline Garcia 9, Jailene Garcia 9.
▪ St. Brendan 81, LaSalle 35: SB: Victoria Lara 29, Karla Roman 10, Nanette Bonet 9, Isabel Vidal 8, Carolina Prieto 7, Cassandra Armas 6, Brigit Barrial 4, Alex Romero 4, Emily Diaz 2, Rosalyn Viaros 2. Rebounds: Emily Diaz 10, Alex Romero 9, Victoria Lara 7.
▪ Coral Park 48, Sunset 8: CP: Helen Bravo 2, Heidi Bravo 9, D. Quichimbo 4, N. Garcia 8, C. Tellez 23, N. Valle 2. SUN: L. Villar 2, A. Poit 5, V. Castrelo 1. HT : CP 21-3. Three-pointers: Heidi Bravo. Rebounds: C. Tellez 10. Steals: N. Garcia 6.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
▪ Miami Christian 91, Northwest Christian 51: MC (22-2) Camacho 10, Alvarez 9, Rosario 12, Diaz 6, Haase 6, Hernandez 10, Rivero 13, Oquendo 14, Machado 10, Arrevalo 1. Rebounds: Hernandez 10 Assists: Oquendo 5. Steals: Camacho 4. HT: MC 67-27.
▪ Pine Crest 61, St. Andrews 59: Chris Marzouca 9, Scotty Pippen 11, Alex Vertus 9, Brian Anderson 5, Miles Polley 7, AJ Haeffner 12, Brett Haeffner 8. Rebounds: A.Haeffner 4, B. Haeffner 4, Vertus 4. Steals: Marzouca 6. Assists: Marzouca 6.
▪ Archbishop Carroll 63, Miramar 46: AC: Silva 19, Gomez 12, Deribeaux 9, Aarestrup 9, Villamil 7, Cordero 4, Russo 3. Rebounds: Gomez 8. Assists: Silva 4, Villamil 4. Steals: Silva 3, Gomez 3. Three-pointers: Silva 3, Aarestrup 3, Deribeaux 3, Villamil 2.
▪ North Miami 56, North Miami Beach 50: Donte Innocent 15, Richard Charles 17, Jonas Guillaume 8. Rebounds: Innocent 7. Blocks: Guillaume 3. Assists: Guillaume 4.
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
▪ Braddock 65, Coral Park 51: CP: Fiore 15, Sanchez 15, Davila 13, Jara 4, Filpe 3, Guzman 1. BRAD (9-11): Dupont 31, Simon 7, Perez 6, Valdes 5, Madonna 5, Fernandez 3, Acosta 3, Guido 2, DAniel 2 . Three-pointers: Dupont 4, Acosta, Simon. Rebounds: Madonna 5, Dupont 3. HT: BRA 41-21.
▪ North Miami 57, Krop 47: Donte Innocent 26 points, 7 rebounds, 5 steals. Jonas Guillaume 15, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals. Garald Cassamajor 12 points, 6 rebounds.
▪ Westminster Christian 49, Chaminade 47: CHA: A. Angeles 15, N. Pascucci 8, A Drugan 13, J. Palacios 6, B. Albano. WC: J. Wright 3, T. Brigham 9, J. Lopez 14, ,L. McCormick 5, M. Montalvo. Three-pointers: A. Angeles 3, N. Pascucci 2, J. Palacios 2, T. Brigham 1, Montalvo 3. HT: WC 29-22. Rebounds: J. Lopez 8. Assist: J. Wright 5.
WATER POLO
▪ Preseason Girls’ Classic - Hialeah High 24, Mourning 4.
▪ Preseason Boys’ Classic - Hialeah 20, Mourning 4.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL GMAC SCHEDULE
Monday’s Quarterfinals - at Sunset: Mourning vs. Southridge at 6, South Miami vs. Sunset at 7:30, at North Miami: Norland vs. Palmetto at 6, Coral Gables vs. North Miami at 7:30.
Wednesday’s Semifinals at Norland: 6, 7:30.
Friday’s Finals at South Miami: 7
