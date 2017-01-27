Ferguson cruises to first GMAC girls’ basketball title

2:04 Haiti's President-elect Jovenel Moise talks about his love for Les Cayes Pause

0:46 Protesters of all ages, races, faiths decry President Trump

2:15 Kids ask Mayor Gimenez to make Miami-Dade a sanctuary county

1:17 White House: Funding to sanctuary cities a 'taxpayer issue'

1:57 Group fights to preserve Miami's Little Havana section

1:13 White House: Mexico border wall could be funded by tax on imports

0:37 Protestors demand entry to a sealed-off lobby at Miami-Dade's County Hall

2:11 Protesters erupt at downtown government center in Miami

4:35 Department of Corrections Secretary Julie Jones claims conditions improving in Florida's prisons